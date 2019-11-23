Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 15 – 22

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/15/2019 - 1154hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Weld road in Washington Twp. to provide a security escort for a person to remove items at a residence there.

11/15/2019 - 1402hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of scam mail at a residence on Mt. View Road in Kingfield.

11/15/2019 - 1425hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on Mill Street in Weld. The complainant reported that a check was fraudulently written on the complainant’s account.

11/15/2019 - 1444hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. At the request of a concerned citizen. The person was okay and could not get out of his house due to an inoperable vehicle.

11/15/2019 - 1837hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of phone harassment at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

11/15/2019 - 1919hrs, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Frost and Trooper Hall responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the West Mills Road in Industry. The complainant texted her sister and asked her to call the police because an ex-boyfriend had arrived at her house and was acting very aggressive. Upon arrival the male suspect ran out of the house into the woods. Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain tracked the suspect locating him quickly. As a result of the investigation, Matthew Davidson (33) of Fairfield was arrested for Violation of Protection Order and transported to jail.

11/15/2019 - 2136hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an accident on Main Street in Rangeley near Mingo Loop road. The driver of a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling up a steep grade and spun 180 degrees around eventually running off the road. Investigation of the accident led to the arrest of Robert Fontaine (37) of Oquossoc for OUI. He was transported to jail without incident.

11/15/2019 - 2144hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Muddy Brook Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Robert Daggett (62) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

11/15/2019 - 2315hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a person who was potentially suicidal according to family members. The person was located later that evening and was no longer in crises according to family members.

11/15/2019 - 2241hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a Single Vehicle accident on the Salem road in Kingfield. The driver was traveling west bound in a 1999 Jeep Cherokee on the Salem Road when he ran off the road and rolled the vehicle over. As a result of the investigation, the driver Lucas Newell (23) of Salem Twp. was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

11/16/2019 - 0445hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance on the side of the road on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. No charges were filed however a female was transported to a local residence at her request.

11/16/2019 - 1204hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Michelle Wilcox (34) of Phillips on a warrant and transported her to jail.

11/16/2019 - 1430hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Allen Street in Rangeley. No charges were filed however one of the people involved in the altercation was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

11/16/2019 - 1652hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips rad in Weld. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained minor damage.

11/16/2019 - 1956hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Michael Michaud (33) of Chesterville at his residence on a Somerset County warrant.

11/16/2019 - 2155hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Bruce Lavoie (47) of Rangeley was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Criminal Mischief and transported to jail without incident.

11/17/2019 - 0324hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suicidal person in Strong. Frost found the person in Farmington and transported the person to FMH for evaluation.

11/17/2019 - 1411hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Iron Bridge road in Kingfield. All was secure upon arrival.

11/17/2019 - 1533hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of harassment at a residence in Phillips. The complainant stated that her landlord has been harassing her in public places in an effort to evict the complainant.

11/17/2019 - 1719hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident with airbag deployment on Main Street near the Dodge Pond Road intersection in Rangeley. The deer died at the scene the car was towed away.

11/17/2019 - 1806hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint which turned out to be civil in nature.

11/18/2019 - 0725hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/18/2019 - 0816hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy McCormick responded to a disturbance at a residence in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

11/18/2019 - 0853hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Montfort Drive in Strong. Family members were arguing over a number of different issues. All parties were separated, no charges were filed.

11/18/2019 - 0947hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a car vs. the Eustis post office building in Eustis. Donald Plante 77 of Eustis was pulling into the parking lot of the post office in his blue 2005 Chevy pickup when according to Plante, lost his brakes and ran into the building. No injuries were reported however the building was significantly damaged.

11/18/2019 - 1458hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a tractor trailer vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Strong. The deer died at the scene the truck received minor damage.

11/18/2019 - 1654hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on Park Street in Phillips.

11/18/2019 - 1658hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a stranded motorist on the Stanley Road in Farmington.

11/18/2019 - 1754hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Pillsbury road in Strong. No charges were field however a man was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

11/19/2019 - 1331hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

11/19/2019 - 1539hrs, Deputy Frost received a late report of a sexual assault which reportedly occurred on York Hill road in New Sharon. Case has been turned over to detectives.

11/19/2019 - 1600hrs, Deputy Frost Conducted a welfare check at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. As a result of the check Michael Maillet (28) of Chesterville was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release, unlawful possession of Scheduled drugs (two counts) and transported to jail.

11/19/2019 - 1717hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Dennis Rasponi (44) of Eustis was traveling southbound on route 27 in Wyman in a 2011 Chevy Pickup when the vehicle was not able to continue on an uphill grade, slipped backwards, turn 180 degrees and ran off the road. The driver was not injured.

11/19/2019 - 1742hrs, Deputy Frost, Sgt. Bean and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. The person was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

11/20/2019 - 0628hrs, Sgt. Scovil and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a two car accident on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Ivy Rasco (61) of Smithfield was driving a White 2009 Ford F150 traveling southbound on Mile Hill road when she lost control of the vehicle due to slippery conditions. At the same time Amy Nevins (44) of Belgrade was traveling in a 2010 Toyota Highlander northbound and collided with the out of control pickup. Both vehicles sustained considerable damage and had to be towed away. Neither driver were injured in the crash.

11/20/2019 - 0654hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a single vehicle accident on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Chancell Luce (36) of Chesterville was driving a 2003 Ford SUV when she lost control due to icy conditions and ran off the road.

11/20/2019 - 0720hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Eustis near the CMP Substation. Jessica Davis (32) of Eustis was driving a 2015 Jeep Renegade traveling south bound when a deer ran out in front of her.

11/20/2019 - 1139hrs, Deputy Davol was requested by Mt. Abram HS to conduct a welfare check on three different juveniles who have not been in school for several weeks.

11/20/2019 - 1142hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of trespassing at a residence on the Reed Road in Coplin Plt.

11/20/2019 - 1350hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of trespassing at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

11/20/2019 - 1617hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. bear accident on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. The bear ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

11/20/2019 - 1857hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong.

11/20/2019 - 2142hrs, Deputy Morgan Conducted a welfare check on a man at a camp on the Camp Waya, Awi Road in Dallas Plt. at the request of family members. The man was located and found to be okay.

11/21/2019 - 0957hrs, Sgt. Scovil and Deputy McCormick assisted New Hampshire State Police by looking for a wanted person allegedly in the Rangeley area. The person was not located.

11/21/2019 - 1142hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a gas drive off at Sandy River Farm Supply. The alleged offender returned and paid the bill. No charges filed.

11/21/2019 - 1323hrs, Deputy McCormick received what was reported to be a threatening complaint, however the investigation revealed this was a civil case regarding property stored at the complainant’s residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

Deputy conducted 29 building checks, all were secure. They also conducted 6 elder checks.