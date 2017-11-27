Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 17 – 24

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 17 through Nov. 24, 2017.

11/17/2017 - 1558hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Loop Rd in Dallas Plt regarding an abandoned vehicle.

11/17/2017 - 1757hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a civil complaint on the Industry Rd in New Sharon where the complainant is the grandmother of a 15 year old from Rumford who was ordered by civil court to live with the grandmother. However the 15 year old refused to make the move. DHHS was notified.

11/17/2017 - 2344hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a building alarm on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp. This is an ongoing issue with false alarms. The building owner has been warned.

11/18/2017 - 0100hrs, Deputy Madore assisted State Police with an intoxicated male who was causing problems on the Farmington Rd in Strong.

11/18/2017 - 1039hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted State Police with a probation check on South Main St in Strong.

11/18/2017 - 1229hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted the State Police with a reported Domestic Disturbance on Jackson Mountain Rd in Temple. The complainant called to report that her son was tearing up his own place. No crimes were identified.

11/18/2017 - 1303hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Bangs Rd in Phillips regarding a trespassing complaint. The complainant called to report that hunters were on his property and had parked their vehicles at the gate leading into where they were hunting. The Warden Service was notified.

11/18/2017 - 1450hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on the West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield regarding a report of children playing in the road at a particular residence. Further investigation with the reported suspect homeowners and next door neighbors did not produce any further concerns.

11/18/2017 - 1455hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a runaway teenager on Main St. in New Sharon. The teen was found and returned home.

11/19/2017 - 0058hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Toothaker Pond Rd in Philips. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

11/19/2017 - 0835hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of vandalism on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. A suspect was alleged to have slashed the tires of the complainant. The complaint is still under investigation

11/19/2017 - 0836hes, Deputy McCormick responded to the Saddleback Wind Project in Carthage for a building alarm.

11/19/2017 - 1035hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a domestic disturbance on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. The complainant stated that her boyfriend was hiding the alcohol in the house. Both were intoxicated, no charges were filed.

11/19/2017 - 1312hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a burglary, criminal mischief complaint on the West Mills Rd. in in Industry. The complainant reported that someone had walked into her residence and intentionally destroyed the contents of the resident also stealing undergarments and a laptop. She had several possible suspects.

11/20/2017 - 1212hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on the Carthage Rd in Carthage.

11/20/2017 - 1652hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted Northstar Ambulance with a transport on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville.

11/20/2017 - 1728hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on the South Strong Rd in Strong. No injuries were reported.

11/21/2017 - 1145hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Gordon Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a dispute over ownership of a residence. A couple had been living together but one of them recently passed away. Now the children of the deceased want to remove the surviving member from the residence. They were advised to go through the civil process.

11/21/2017 - 1704hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Federal Row in Industry. There were no issues found upon arrival.

11/21/2017 - 1739hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a request for a K-9 by Livermore Falls police regarding a driver who had fled the scene of an auto accident.

11/21/2017 - 1934hrs, Deputy Scovil and Deputy Madore investigated a report of a missing person on the Pope Rd in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the missing person was now in Winterport with a relative and safe. This appeared to be a family dispute.

11/22/2017 - 1343hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Hellgren’s Way for a 911 hang-up call. It was determined to be a false call.

11/22/2017 - 1503hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a large vehicle striking a mailbox on the Ridge Rd in Chesterville. It was determined to have occurred in Fayette, the call was transferred to State Police.

11/22/2017 - 2230hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of a car off the road on the Farmington Falls Road ½ mile west of Sandy River Farm Supply. The car was gone upon arrival.

11/22/2017 - 1610hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on Maine Street in Rangeley Plt. As a result of the stop, Erick Canwell (38) of Mexico was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

11/22/2017 - 1924hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Rd in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/23/2017 - 1249hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on a car (black Saturn two-door with a red hood) for a traffic violation on route 156 in Chesterville near the intersection of the Vienna Rd. The operator did not provide a driver’s license and gave a false name of Dale Thompson. After conducting a few checks via computer, Deputy Doucette was able to identify the driver with as Devin Leonard (25) of Albany Twp. Maine. Mr. Leonard had 18 active driver’s license suspensions as well as a warrant for unpaid fines. A check of in house records also provided photographs of Mr. Leonard during previous arrests in Franklin County which confirmed who he was. Havening this information Deputy approached the driver and called him by his real name. At that point, Leonard sped away from Doucette traveling onto the Vienna Rd traveling towards Vienna in Kennebec County. Deputy Doucette pursued for a short period of time and then broke off the chase. An additional warrant for Eluding an Officer class C shall be issued for the arrest of Devin Leonard. Leonard is also facing additional charges of Failing to stop for an officer class E, Driving to endanger Class E, Refusing to submit to arrest of detention class D, Operating a motor vehicle without a license class E, Operating suspended or revoked class E, Failure to give correct name, address or DOB class E. Anyone with information on the location of Devin Leonard, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 778-2680 or contact us via Facebook.

1/23/2017 - 1427hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a two car accident at the intersection of the Farmington Rd. and South Main St. in Strong. Two of the people involved received slight injuries.

Deputies conducted 32 building checks all were secure, Deputies also conducted 9 elder checks.