Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 2-16

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Nov. 2 to Nov. 16.

11/2/2018 - 1913hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. No injuries were reported.

11/3/2018 - 1516hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice responded to a request for a K-9 at a crash scene on the Byron Rd in Weld.

11/3/2018 - 1743hrs, Detective Ken Charles and Deputy Davol responded to a report of an unattended death on Mountain View Rd in Eustis. It was determined to be a case of natural cause.

11/3/2018 - 1744hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a missing person complaint in Eustis. The person was later found by family members.

11/4/2018 - 0650hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a residential alarm at a residence on the Pope Rd in Chesterville. All was secure, false alarm.

11/4/2018 - 2351hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Rd in Strong. As a result of the investigation, Victoria Teele (25) of Livermore Falls was arrested for OUI and Operating a Vehicle without a Driver’s License.

11/5/2018 - 0759hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a possible missing person. Further investigation revealed that the “missing person” was actually at a friend’s house and had fallen asleep.

11/5/2018 - 0849hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of vandalism to playground equipment at Strong Elementary school in Strong.

11/5/2018 - 1441hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on North Main St. in Strong. As a result of the stop Glendon Ladd (29) of Freeman Twp. was arrested for Operating with a Suspended License and transported to jail.

11/5/2018 - 1519hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

11/5/2018 - 1552hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Rd in Farmington. As a result of the stop Stephen Lancaster (43) of Wilton was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

11/5/2018 - 1900hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on the Valley Rd in Avon. Everything was secure.

11/5/2018 - 1732hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Lt. Donald, and Major Blauvelt responded to a medical emergency at the jail.

11/6/2018 - 0834hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 misdial at a residence on the Cemetery Road in New Sharon. It turned out to be a domestic disturbance but no charges were filed.

11/6/2018 - 1132hrs, Detective Ken Charles assisted Tri County Mental Health with an interview of a juvenile victim of a sex crime.

11/6/2018 - 2047hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported, the deer ran off the car sustained minimal damage.

11/6/2018 - 2148hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the area of Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon, the complainant stated he was traveling south on route 27 when he encountered a man in the middle of the road waving a flashlight. According to the complainant, the man had been drinking all day. He removed himself from the road and was picked up by a girlfriend. The man remains unidentified.

11/7/2018 - 1337HRS, Deputy Madore investigated a report of gunshots at a residence on the Industry Rd in Industry.

11/7/2018 - 1708hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Intervale Rd in Jay. As a result of the investigation Florian Langhans (35) of Canton was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle without a license and transported to jail.

11/7/2018 - 1937hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Wilton Police with an OUI accident on the Weld Rd in Wilton.

11/7/2018 - 2025hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Wilton Police with a disturbance on the Walker Hill Rd in Wilton.

11/8/2018 - 0043hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car vs. tree accident on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. Minor injuries were reported.

11/9/2018 - 1029hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on Lake St. in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

11/9/2018 - 1238hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Madore and Detectives Ken and Stephen Charles responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Francis Place in Carthage. As a result of the investigation, Brandon Bowie (32) of Carthage was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

11/9/2018 - 1354hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a single vehicle accident on the South Strong Rd in Strong. Minor injuries were reported.

11/9/2018 - 1717hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon regarding the homeowners concerns regarding people trespassing.

11/10/2018 - 0515hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

11/10/2018 - 1006hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Jessica Tilley (38) of Montfort Drive in Strong at her residence and transported her to jail.

11/10/2018 - 1443hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a theft of a Husqvarna riding lawn mower from Center Hill Rd in Temple.

11/10/2018 - 1611hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

11/10/2018 - 2215hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on Lake St. in New Vineyard. All was secure.

11/10/2018 - 2348hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 by Livermore Falls PD who were searching for a suspect in a domestic disturbance. Bain found the man hiding in a vehicle where upon he was arrested.

11/11/2018 - 0118hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a tree down across the road on the Phillips Rd in Weld.

11/11/2018 - 0700hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the head of the lake at Clearwater in Industry regarding a report of a suspicious person who appeared to be sleeping in a van with the windows open. The person was identified, no issues were identified.

11/11/2018 - 0800hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Marion Russo (74) on a warrant at her residence in Freeman Twp. She was transported to jail without incident.

11/11/2018 - 1359hrs Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned car on route 4 in Madrid Twp.

11/11/2018 - 1402hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Oxford County at the request of the Warden Service to assist them with an article search regarding a hunting violation. K-9 Bean found the item they were looking for.

11/12/2018 - 0934hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp.

11/12/2018 - 1047hrs, Deputy Madore investigated an ongoing trespassing complaint between land owners on Main St. in Eustis. No charges were filed.

11/12/2018 - 1047hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a suspicious man living under a green tarp in a sleeping bag behind the Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. The man was identified as being from California advised he was used to living under a tarp and was fine. However there is some concern that he has been posting properties on Facebook that are apparently unoccupied during the winter.

11/12/2018 - 2309hrs, Deputy McCormick and UMF officer Burk responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Pierpole Rd in Farmington. The disturbance was verbal only, no charges were filed.

11/13/2018 - 0602hrs Chief Deputy Lowell came upon a jack knifed tractor trailer that was blocking a portion of the road on the steep grade north of Smalls Falls. Dutch Gap Auto was called to pull out the truck.

11/13/2018 - 0643hrs, Sheriff Nichols assisted the driver of a tractor trailer that was stopped in the middle of Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon blocking traffic trying to ascend the hill. DOT came by and spread salt to assist the driver to move until he was able to move.

11/13/2018 - 0707hrs, Sheriff Nichols witnessed a single vehicle accident on Route 4 (Falls Road) in Farmington Falls near the plaza. No injuries were reported, the car sustained reportable but functional damage.

11/13/2018 - 0730hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Madrid twp. No injuries were reported.

11/13/2018 - 0956hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of several vehicles off the road on the Salem Rd in Kingfield. All vehicles were able to move on eventually.

11/13/2018 - 1426hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice responded to a request for a K-9 on South Main St in Strong at the request of State Police.

11/13/2018 - 1608hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a tree down across the road on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard.

11/14/2018 - 0607hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a 911 misdial at a residence on Blanchard Ave in Eustis. No issues were discovered.

11/14/2018 - 1635hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

11/14/2018 - 1658hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The pickup sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

11/15/2018 - 1057HRS, Deputy Scovil investigated an ongoing trespass complaint between land owners on Main St. in Eustis. One of the parties was issued a cease harassment notice by Lt. Rackliffe.

11/16/2018 - 0431hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a residential alarm on Cove Lane in Kingfield. All was secure.

Deputies conducted 32 building checks and found 1 unsecure, Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks.