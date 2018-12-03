Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 23-30

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 23 through Nov. 30

11/23/2018 - 1728hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Anson Valley Rd in Anson. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/24/2018 - 1008hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of harassment via social media at a residence on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard.

11/24/2018 - 1111hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a suspicious person who walked up to a residence located on Route 2 in Carthage and was asking strange questions to the complainant. Sgt. Brann located the man and transported him to Rumford.

11/24/2018 - 1527hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of trespassing on the Industry Rd in Industry. The complainant stated that his neighbors were shooting on his property. It was discovered that the neighbors were actually hunting on their own property.

11/24/2018 - 1559hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car forced off the road by a white mustang on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The car sustained reportable damage, there were no injuries to the occupants.

11/24/2018 - 1715hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Staples Pond Rd in Temple. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/24/2018 - 1937hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 Hang-up complaint on the Avon Valley Rd in Avon. The complainant was intoxicated and there did not appear to be a problem at the residence and she was warned for misuse of an emergency line.

11/24/2018 - 2147hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of an accident on the Smith Rd in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation the driver Nicholas Osgood (35) of Jay was arrested for OUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

11/24/2018 - 2359hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of trespassing on Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville.

11/25/2018 - 0757hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Main ST. in Kingfield regarding a report of a local man protesting in the middle of the street. The man was gone upon arrival.

11/25/2018 - 1142hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 misdial on the Kennebago road in Lang twp. All was secure.

11/25/2018 - 1229hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Trooper Barton by responding to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard.

11/25/2018 - 1316hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Salem Rd in Freeman Twp.

11/25/2018 - 1719hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Tory Hill Road n Phillips. No injuries were reported.

11/26/2018 - 0503hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Eustis Ridge in Eustis.

11/26/2018 - 0853hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a disabled school bus on the Farmington Rd in Strong.

11/26/2018 - 1423hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to Dixfield to assist the police department there in tracking down a suspect who had just broken into a residence. After tracking through the woods the suspect was located at a residence.

11/27/2018 - 1243hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted the driver of a stranded tractor trailer off the road on route 4 in Letter E twp.

11/27/2018 - 1533hrs the Franklin County Regional dispatch received a report of a two vehicle crash that involved a tractor trailer and a car on route 27 north of Kingfield. Deputy Brian McCormick was dispatched to the scene along with Deputy Brad Scovil. The initial investigation reveals that a red 1997 Subaru Legacy 4 door was traveling south on route 27 being driven by Leroy Gordon (76) of Farmington and had two passengers Seth Gordon (28) and Scott Kidder (18) both of Farmington. According to witnesses at the scene the Subaru lost traction on the road and started to skid sideways into the path of a north bound 1994 red Peterbuilt tractor with an empty trailer being driven by Cedrick Allaire (25) of Westbury Quebec (uninjured) who was the owner operator.

According to witnesses neither vehicle involved appeared to be traveling at excessive speed. Road conditions at the time were poor due to the all-day snow storm. It was confirmed that Seth Gordon died instantly at the scene of the accident. Leroy Gordon and Scott Kidder were in critical condition and transported to FMH in Farmington. Assisting at the scene were two members of the Maine State Police, Troopers Joseph Parker and Bernie Campbell. Also assisting were Lt. David Rackliffe, Sgt. Nate Bean, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Sheriff Nichols. Northstar Ambulance, Kingfield Fire and Carrabassett Fire were at the scene as well. Collins Wrecker Service was called in to remove the tractor trailer. The case remains under investigation, Deputy McCormick is the primary investigator.

11/27/2018 - 2132hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted a stranded tractor trailer on route 27 in New Vineyard south of the Basin Road.

11/28/2018 - 1548hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a burglary on the King Rd in Eustis where only food and alcohol was taken.

11/28/2018 - 1818hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on the Salem Rd in Salem Twp. Investigation revealed that no break-in occurred.

11/28/2018 - 2156hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a suicidal person on North Ross Ave. in Phillips.

11/29/2018 - 0638hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a stranded tractor trailer on Route 16 in Stratton.

11/29/2018 - 1840hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

11/29/2018 - 2302hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted a stranded tractor trailer on the Stratton Rd in Dallas Plt.

11/30/2018 - 0334hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an unattended death on Poplar Drive in Madrid Twp.

Deputies conducted 20 building checks all were secure, Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks.