Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 24 – Dec. 1

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 24 through Dec. 1.

11/24/2017 - 1054hrs, Deputy Burke responded to the Pope Rd in Chesterville regarding a disturbance between family members.

11/24/2017 - 1524hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard.

11/24/2017 - 1803hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an erratic driver traveling northbound from Belgrade to New Sharon on Mile Hill Rd. There was no contact.

11/25/2017 - 1416hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the Vienna Rd in Chesterville regarding a 911 hang-up complaint. There were no issues at the residence; the elderly occupant was having issues with the phone.

11/25/2017 - 1440hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Gloria Rd in New Sharon. After looking into this, it appeared that the vehicle was left behind as a result of an eviction from a residence there and is a civil issue.

11/26/2017 - 0925hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. No injuries were reported.

11/27/2017 - 1005hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Overlook Rd in Dallas Plt. regarding a rental van that was blocking a driveway.

11/27/2017 - 1629hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an attempted fraud complaint on Pleasant Street in Phillips. The complainant had a vehicle listed for sale on line. An “interested party” called wanting to purchase vehicle and then sent a check for an amount much larger than what was negotiated. The complainant caught onto the scam and reported it.

11/28/2017 - 0813hrs, Deputy Madore provided a security escort on Axis Mundi Rd in Eustis.

11/28/2017 - 0840hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a late report of a motor vehicle accident in which the driver did not contact police to report the accident. The driver was charged with Failing to report an accident by quickest means.

11/28/2017 - 0912hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a woman threatening the complainant with a Crossman air rifle as he walked his dog on Ken’s way in Eustis next to the woman’s property. As a result of the investigation, Marcia Higgins (65) was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon Class C and transported to jail.

11/28/2017 - 0937hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the River Rd in Phillips regarding a report of suspicious activity at a summer residence.

11/31/2017 - 1311hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of harassment on Pine St. in Stratton. The complainant stated that a local woman was harassing her and telling her how horrible the town was.

11/29/2017 - 1812hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to what was reported to be a domestic disturbance on Main St. in Kingfield. Upon arrival he met with the complainant who stated his girlfriend had locked him out of their Main St. apartment. Upon arrival, McCormick learned that the couple were soon to be separated but were being civil. No charges were filed.

11/29/2017 - 2219hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Livermore fall Police with a request for a K-9 regarding the search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled the scene near the Livermore Falls / Jay border. The suspect was found in Livermore and arrested by the PD.

11/30/2017 - 0702hrs, Deputy Scovil traveled to a residence on Dallas Hill Rd in Dallas Plt. to notify a woman who was the victim of a crime that the offender had been released on bail. Upon making notification, it was discovered that the woman, Tammy Richardson (47) of Dallas Plt had a warrant for her arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to jail.

11/30/2017 - 1620hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Officer Clement with the arrest of a motorist who had been drinking in violation of his conditions of release.

Deputies conducted 108 building checks all but one were secure, Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks.