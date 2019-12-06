Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 29 – Dec. 6

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Nov. 29 through Dec. 6, 2019. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/29/2019 - 0948hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. The victim did not survive the event, per standard procedures the State Police Major crimes unit was notified about the death. At this time it is not considered suspicious.

11/29/2019 - 1631hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of theft of diesel fuel from some logging equipment off the Cohoon road in Chesterville. Images of the suspects were caught on a game camera. The case is still under investigation.

11/29/2019 - 1832hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle hauling a U-Haul trailer which was making sparks fly quit frequently as it was towed.

11/30/2019 - 1246hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Walker Road in Phillips. Jackson Masterson (18) of Kingfield was traveling in a 2000 Toyota Four Runner northbound on the Fish Hatchery Road when he attempted to turn too fast for the Walker Road. He ran off the road into the tree line. No injuries were reported.

11/30/2019 - 1448hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car being driven erratically on route 27 in New Vineyard. Frost found the driver and vehicle and determined that he was not under the influence but was distracted.

11/30/2019 - 1516hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Pond Road in Strong to assist Trooper Barton with a person who was expressing suicidal thoughts.

11/30/2019 - 1711hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Old Dead River road in Eustis. It was determined that a child was playing with an inactive phone that was still capable of calling 911.

11/30/2019 - 1742hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident located on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Arthur Noyes (28) of Industry was traveling west bound in a 2003 GMC Sierra when a deer ran into the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The deer ran off.

12/01/2019 - 0110hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Rangeley Plt.

12/01/2019 - 0628hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Raymond Parling (58) of Farmington was traveling north bound in a 2006 Jeep Liberty when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported the deer ran off.

12/01/2019 - 1217hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an animal complaint at a residence on the Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

12/01/2019 - 1754hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Holly Road in Farmington. Andre Burnell (19) of Farmington was traveling south in a 2016 GMC Sierra when he lost control and slid off the road striking trees. No injuries were reported.

12/02/2019 - 0457hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the Industry road in New Sharon where it was reported that several Black Angus cows were loose and on the road. The owner was notified and the cattle were corralled.

12/2/2019 - 1153hrs, Deputy Frost was requested to conduct a security escort at a residence in Philips where the complainant had sold a car to another person however the other person has not paid for the car. It was explained that this was a civil matter and that the complainant would have to get paperwork to repossess the vehicle.

12/02/2019 - 1344hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell investigated an animal complaint in Temple. The complainant was complaining that no action was being taken regarding ongoing issues with a neighbor's dog.

12/02/2019 - 1731hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Steven Bubier (49) of Freeman was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass when a deer ran out in front of him. No injuries were reported the deer ran off.

12/02/2019 - 1927hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield by Dollar General Store, no injuries were reported. Wanda Houle (54) of North Anson was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy when the accident occurred.

12/02/2019 - 1934hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of harassment by Facebook at a residence on the Winter Hill Road in Carthage. The complainant stated he received a message from a Dixfield man regarding an accident that occurred earlier in the day. No charges were filed.

12/02/2019 - 2051hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Upon arrival the complainant requested that they remove a female who had assaulted the complainant. As a result of the investigation Elsa Konopka (27) of New Vineyard was arrested for Assault class D, Criminal Mischief class D and Trafficking in Prison Contraband class C.

12/03/2019 - 0834hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. No charges have been filed at this time.

12/03/2019 - 0940hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on an elderly person at the request of a friend. It was determined that the person in question was currently away and safe.

12/03/2019 - 1441hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 by the Barker Road intersection. Ashley Lewia (30) of Temple was traveling northbound in a 2018 Nissan Rogue when she lost control in the snow and ran off the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

12/03/2019 - 1720hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on High Street in Strong. Prior to the arrival of deputies the suspect fled the scene, when deputies arrived they tracked the suspect through the woods eventually finding him in a driveway of an adjacent residence. Kaleb Johnson-Barnes (18) of Texas was arrested for domestic violence assault class C and transported to jail.

12/03/2019 - 2139hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Stephen Wing (42) of Industry was driving a 2004 Freightliner Wrecker when he hit a deer. The deer died at the scene the truck sustained little damage.

12/04/2019 - 1004hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on behalf of Eastern Maine Medical Center at a residence in Eustis regarding concerns they had with the person who had just left their facility. It was determined that the person no longer lived there and had moved to Norridgewock.

12/04/2019 - 1044hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

12/04/2019 - 1211hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint of a possible fraud at a residence on Church Hill Road in Strong.

12/04/2019 - 1225hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a criminal threatening complaint at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. A CMP worker came to take a reading at the residence, the homeowner came outside and confronted the worker as to the frequency of visits by CMP to his property. The homeowner told the worker to leave and voiced a perceived threat for any subsequent CMP workers who showed up on his property. No charges were filed in this complaint.

12/04/2019 - 1608hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt. The homeowner accidentally set the alarm off.

12/04/2019 - 2006hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a UPS truck vs. deer accident on the Shaw Hill Road in Industry. There was no damage to the truck and the deer ran off.

12/04/2019 - 2136hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival McCormick spoke with a male there who stated that there had been a verbal dispute only between he and a woman there. A check of identification of both parties revealed that there was an active warrant for the arrest of the woman Selena Kumar (41) of New Sharon. She was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

12/05/2019 - 0622hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on route 4 in Madrid. Mike Welch (42) of Vienna was traveling southbound in a 2019 Western Star Tractor Trailer loaded with logs. Danny Poulin (56) of Fairfield was traveling northbound in a 2017 Kenworth dairy delivery truck. Both vehicle crossed the bridge in Madrid simultaneously causing the mirrors of both vehicles to strike against each other as they passed. No injuries were reported and the damage was minimal.

12/05/2019 - 0747hrs, Sgt. Brann, Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. St. Laurent and Detective Ken Charles responded to a residence on the Howard Road in Salem Twp. regarding an unattended death investigation. Investigation did not reveal anything suspicious and that the victim probably died under natural circumstances. The State Police Major Crimes unit was notified.

12/05/2019 - 1241hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a domestic disturbance located at 42 Old Dead River Road at an apartment there. Upon arrival Sgt. Brann learned that the disturbance had been verbal only and no charges were filed.

12/05/2019 - 1330hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. Deputy McCormick transported the person in question to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

12/05/2019 - 1744hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. It was determined that a child was playing with a cell phone.

12/05/2019 - 1852hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle that was at the complainant’s house on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

12/05/2019 - 2043hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of snowmobiles speeding across the complainant’s yard several times at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.



Deputies conducted 18 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks.