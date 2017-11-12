Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 3 – 10

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 3 through Nov. 10, 2017.

11/3/2017 - 0900hrs, Deputy Burke assisted a citizen with a VIN verification check in Stratton.

11/4/2017 - 2305hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle which was speeding on Route 27 in Eustis. As a result of the stop, Augustus Doughty (46) of Gorham was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

11/4/2017 - 2311hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Tamarac drive in Wyman Twp. regarding a suspicious vehicle. It was determined to be someone sleeping in a car.

11/5/2017 - 1112hrs, Deputy Doucette and Deputy Burke responded to Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance between a woman and her husband of the same address. Upon arrival the husband had left the scene, although the wife admitted to assaulting the husband initially it was not entirely clear who the predominate aggressor was. The husband was found in Temple and interviewed. As a result of the interview, Sonya Skibicki Scott (26) was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

11/5/2017 - 1829hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann responded to the Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville when they received a report of a man sitting in a car at the end of the driveway of the complainant. The complainant confronted the man, who accused the complainant of stealing items. While talking with the driver, the complainant saw that the driver had a handgun in the car he then backed off copied the license plate number and called 911. The complainant was never threatened with the gun. Sgt. Brann caught the driver near the Chesterville town office. The driver was identified and charged with stalking. The case is still under investigation.

11/5/2017 - 2123hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a missing person’s report in Phillips. The family contacted Brann directly to report that their teenage daughter had disappeared then re-appeared 8 hours later in the company of a 24-year-old Kingfield man. No charges were filed.

11/5/2017 - 2144hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon regarding a welfare check request on a man. His elderly mother keeps sending him money and asked for us to have him call her. She was concerned that money she is sending him for a car is being spent on other items. Today he was verbally abusive to her over the phone and told her he wanted her to die.

11/6/2017 - 1047hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a VIN check on Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville.

11/6/2017 - 1201hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle ATV accident on the Varnum Pond Rd in Temple. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

11/6/2017 - 1433hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Federal row in Industry regarding a complaint of one neighbors issues with an abutting landowner’s marijuana grow.

11/6/2017 - 1524hrs, Deputy McCormick was called to respond to route 2 in Carthage regarding a report of two juveniles on the side of the road with a dog that was injured.

11/6/2017 - 1618hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a domestic disturbance on Sand Pond Rd in Chesterville. A teenager and parents were having a verbal altercation. No charges were filed.

11/6/2017 - 1639hrs, Deputy Morgan and Lt. St. Laurent responded to a report of a possible drug overdose on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined that the victim had not overdosed but had consumed too much alcohol which caused a seizure.

11/6/2017 - 2259hrs Deputy Morgan found a suspicious vehicle with a single male occupant in the vehicle late at night in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong. It was determined that the driver was playing “Pokemon Go” on his smart phone.

11/7/2017 - 0224hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained major damage. No injuries were reported event though there was airbag deployment.

11/7/2017 - 0701hrs, Deputy Madore and Trooper Hall responded to a disturbance call on the Carthage Rd in Carthage. The call ended up being a medical call.

11/7/2017 - 0856hrs, Deputy Madore arrested Shawn Martineau of Wilton on a warrant after he had turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

11/7/2017 - 1105hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a report of a theft from a business in Kingfield after the business owner reached out personally to Rackliffe.

11/7/2017 - 1642hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car/deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. The deer died at the scene, the driver was slightly injured.

11/7/2017 - 1703hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car/deer accident on Streeter Rd in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/9/2017 - 1505hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a late report of an accident which occurred in the construction area in Strong on Route 4.

11/9/2017 - 1932hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of suspicious activity on Rough drive in Strong.

Deputies conducted 11 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted nine elder checks.