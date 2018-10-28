Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 12 – 26

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Oct. 12 through Oct. 26.

10/12/2018 - 1612hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested April Hackett 34 at her residence in New Sharon on a warrant and transported her to jail without incident.

10/12/2018 - 1626hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a tree in the roadway on the Toothaker Pond Rd in Phillips.

10/2/2018 - 1952hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on the Stanley Road in New Vineyard regarding a harassment complaint. The complaint turned out to be a civil issue between a landlord and tenant.

10/12/2018 - 1953hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of an underage drinking party located on the Brunswick Road in Chesterville. One adult was summonsed for Furnishing Liquor to a minor and one juvenile was summonsed for Minor consuming liquor.

10/12/2018 - 2127hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of a potential violation of a protection order on the Intervale Rd in Temple. No charges were filed.

10/13/2018 - 0606hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road in Chesterville, as a result of the stop the driver (a juvenile) was summonsed for Illegal transportation of Liquor by a minor.

10/13/2018 - 1126hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on the Industry Rd in New Sharon. All was secure, it was determined to be a child playing with the phone.

10/13/2018 - 1151hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation DHHS came to the scene and removed a 7 month old from the parents.

10/13/2018 - 2055hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on Cape Cod Hill road where the complainant stated they heard someone yelling for help in the woods. Further investigation revealed that a neighbor was looking or a lost dog.

10/14/2018 - 0747hrs Deputy Madore investigated a complaint of windows being shot at with a pellet gun at multiple locations around 3:30am at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Stratton.

10/14/2018 - 1459hrs, Sgt. Bean arrested Stephen Lesassier 32 of Bedford NH after Lesassier turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

10/15/2018 - 0921hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Patrick Wyman 23 at his Kingfield residence and transported him to jail without incident.

10/15/2018 - 1706hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residential alarm on the Gray Rd in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

10/16/2018 - 1459hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment complaint on the Flagstaff Rd in Eustis. This is an ongoing situation between neighbors.

10/17/2018 - 1211hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a welfare check on the East Madrid Rd in Madrid Twp. at the request of a family member.

10/18/2018 - 0722hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a trespassing complaint at the Poland Springs bottling plant in Kingfield. A man was there with a table in the median of the entrance.

10/18/2018 - 0949hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a dump truck vs. moose accident on the Stratton Rd in Dallas Plt. The moose died at the scene the truck sustained reportable damage.

10/19/2018 - 0835hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of threatening phone message left to a staff member of the Stratton Elementary School in Eustis.

10/16/2018 - 1613hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon.

10/19/2018 - 1909hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking lot accident which occurred at Annie’s Market in Kingfield. One of the parties drove off apparently not knowing they had been involved in an accident.

10/20/2018 - 1940hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a bail check at a residence on Narrow Gauge Rd in Coplin Plt. As a result of the check, Elisabeth Remsen (57) of Coplin Plt was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release.

10/20/2018 - 2019hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted with a medical call at a residence on Cedar St. in Kingfield.

10/20/2018 - 2220hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Main St in Kingfield. As a result of the stop, Richard Rose (58) of Kingfield was arrested for OUI and also charged with failing to register a motor vehicle.

10/21/2018 - 1338hrs, Sgt. Brann, Deputy Scovil and Deputy Davol responded to the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park in Carthage regarding a report of an ATV crash, the Maine Warden Service was also called to the scene. The Deputies assisted the Warden Service as needed.

10/21/2018 - 2214hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Wilton Police with a suicidal person on the Colby Miller Rd in Wilton.

10/21/2018 - 2129hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the disposition of ashes of a person who had recently passed away. The complainant lived in Somerset County however the deceased party was from Franklin County as well.

10/21/2018 - 2355hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. One of the participants of the domestic left the scene and was reported to be driving a White GMC Yukon. Sgt. Mike Adcock of Farmington PD located the vehicle and stopped it. Deputy McCormick arrived on the scene and arrested the driver, Casey Clark (27) of Chesterville for OUI and Operating with a suspended license (1prior). He was transported to jail without incident.

10/22/2018 - 1649hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of harassment at a residence on the Archer Rd in Chesterville.

10/23/2018 - 1134hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. bear accident on the Spaulding Rd in Strong. The bear died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/23/2018 - 1429hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of damage to utility lines at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. The complainant reported that a tractor trailer hit a low hanging power line ripping the meter off the complainant’s garage.

10/23/2018 - 1441hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the South Strong Road in Farmington. The car sustained non reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

10/23/2018 - 1441hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint from Vining Construction at a work site on the Farmington Rd in Strong where a car hit several cones and a construction sign as it passed through.

10/23/2018 - 1636hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to the Kennebec County Jail at their request to conduct a jail search.

10/23/2018 - 1816hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

10/24/2018 - 0555hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. No injuries were reported.

10/24/2018 - 0650hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell came upon a car vs. deer accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/24/2018 - 1615hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a possible violation of a PFA in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation, William Armstrong (54) of New Vineyard was arrested for Operating with a suspended License and transported to jail.

10/24/2018 - 1653hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

10/25/2018 - 0611hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Town Farm Road after receiving a report of a driver swerving on the road. Deputy Scovil stopped the vehicle and as a result of the stop Ryan Dawes (32) of Livermore Falls was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

10/25/2018 - 1857hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/25/2018 - 2102hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/26/2018 - 0510hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/26/2018 - 0723hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member who lived in Avon to check on another family member who was recently discharged from St. Mary’s hospital. The family member was found and was okay.

Deputies conducted 34 building checks during this time period all were secure. They also conducted 11 Elder checks.