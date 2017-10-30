Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 20 to Oct. 27

10/20/2017 1413hrs, Deputy Bean assisted a citizen who had delivered a juvenile to the SO who needed to be convinced that unauthorized use of a credit card was a crime. The juvenile was convinced.

10/21/2017 1611hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Salem Rd in Phillips.

10/21/2017 2036hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Farmington to assist the police department with an accident at the intersection of the Fairbanks Rd and the New Vineyard Road. The operator, Robert Cote (36) of North New Portland, had a conditional license and was under the influence of Alcohol. He was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

10/22/2017 1713hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Farmington Rd in Strong. No charges were filed.

10/22/2017 1812hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. No injuries were reported.

10/22/2017 1818hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lambert Hill Rd in Strong.

10/22/2017 2244hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Anni’s Market in Kingfield regarding a building alarm.

10/23/2017 0821hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on the Temple Rd in Temple. As a result of the investigation he arrested Jody Morris (41) of Wilton for a probation hold and also charged him with Attaching false plates, Criminal Mischief, and Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

10/23/2017 1027hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Locke Pond Rd in Chesterville regarding a medical emergency. By the time Scovil arrived, the victim had succumbed to cardiac failure.

10/23/2017 1359hrs, Deputy Madore, Chief Deputy Lowell, Sgt. Bean, and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard regarding an accident there. They were alerted by Farmington Police when Officer Rosie stopped a vehicle for speeding and erratic operation only to discover that the driver had a severed leg in the car. The driver explained that she was en-route to the hospital to deliver the leg for a possible reattachment to the young child it belonged to. Rosie escorted the driver to the hospital and then alerted the Sheriff’s Office of the incident. At that point Detective Stephen Charles responded to the hospital to start a preliminary investigation and the other deputies responded to the scene. The investigation revealed that the child was with his grandfather (legal guardian) and were working in the family’s gravel pit with a front end loader. At some point after exiting the loader, the grandfather turned his attention away and the child then got underneath the bucket of the parked tractor of which the bucket had been lowered but not leveled out. Unfortunately the bucket lost hydraulic pressured, lowered and captured both legs of the child severing one. The child was transported to the hospital by the grandfather and subsequently life flight to Boston. The grandfather’s immediate actions after the accident saved the child’s life.

10/24/2017 0715hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

10/24/2017 0906hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Rd in Farmington.

10/24/2017 2055hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Lambert Hill Rd in Strong regarding a report that a juvenile had taken his grandmothers car without permission. The juvenile was found by Trooper Barton found the juvenile and summonsed him to court.

10/25/2017 0550hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Tripp Rd in Chesterville.

10/25/2017 1438hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a civil complaint regarding water runoff from one neighbor’s property to another on Evergreen Lane in Industry.

10/25/2017 1609hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a complaint of a sexual assault which had occurred on the West Side Rd in Weld.

10/25/2017 1629hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a car vs. pole accident on North Main St. in Strong. No injuries were reported.

10/25/2017 1659hrs, L.t Rackliffe responded to a car vs deer accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/26/2017 0803hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a Madrid complainant regarding a tenant who refuses to move out of an apartment in Temple.

10/26/2017 1309hrs, Deputy McCormick served a trespass notice to a man in Phillips.

10/26/2017 1318hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon. It was determined to be a misdial.

10/26/2017 1319hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a fraud complaint in New Sharon.

10/26/2017 1820hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a trespass complaint on Loon Lake Rd in Dallas Plt.

10/26/2017 2142hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the Ramsdell Rd in New Vineyard.

10/27/2017 0654hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Crowell’s Pond Rd in Chesterville. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

Deputies conducted 48 building checks one was found unlocked; they also conducted 9 elder checks.