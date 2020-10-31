Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 23 – 30

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Oct. 23 through Oct. 30, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/23/2020 - 1213hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Phillips. Henry Ladner (67) of Phillips struck the garage at Sanders Auto while driving his 2004 Ford pickup.

10/23/2020 - 1251hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond road in Chesterville.

10/23/2020 - 1554hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver currently parked in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong.

10/23/2020 - 1730hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation, Tina Robinson (27) of Farmington was arrested for Harassment and Criminal Trespass.

10/23/2020 - 1748hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a red pickup being driven in an erratic manor in New Vineyard.

10/24/2020 - 0734hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Ross Ave in Phillips. This turned out to be a misdial.

10/24/2020 - 0821hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

10/24/2020 - 0947hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Clear View Lane in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

10/24/2020 - 1032hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a theft of a game camera on a trail on the Salem Road in Phillips.

10/24/20202 - 1312hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of threatening at a residence on Gray Fox Lane in Sandy River Plt.

10/24/2020 - 1422hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint on Storybook Lane in Strong.

10/24/2020 - 1548hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan served a PFA at a residence on the Carrabassett Road in Coplin Plt.

10/24/2020 - 1619hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of a couple being attacked by a pack of dogs on Park Street in Phillips. It was discovered that the couple tried to rescue a small dog being attacked by the pack as they were driving on Park Street. They exited their vehicle to save the small dog when three of the attacking dogs attacked them causing several injuries to the legs and hands. The dogs were collected by the town ACO Nina Haines and placed into quarantine. The owner of the dogs, Thomas Gusler (35) of Phillips was given five summons for keeping a dangerous dog and five summons for allowing dogs at large. The injured couple were treated at Franklin Memorial Hospital for the injuries they received, the smaller dog died at the Emergency Animal Clinic in Lewiston as a result of the attack. Warden Christianson and Trooper Hardy assisted at the scene as well as Phillips rescue and NorthStar Ambulance.

10/24/2020 - 1730hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Rusty Smith (32) of Strong was driving a 2010 Chevy pickup when a deer ran into the truck.

10/24/2020 - 1831hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Karyl Davenport (73) of Somerville, Mass. was driving a 2015 Jeep when he struck the deer.

10/24/2020 - 2004hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Brad Daggett (21) of New Vineyard on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

10/24/2020 - 2129hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard. Everything was okay at the residence of origin.

10/25/2020 - 0004hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the stop Diana Repucci (61) of Phillips was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

10/25/2020 - 0750hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint from a camp on the Temple Road in Weld. The camp itself was not broken into however some tools were taken.

10/25/2020 - 0905hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of gunshots that occurred after midnight on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

10/25/2020 - 1208hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint regarding evicting a person from the complainants camp. On Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

10/25/2020 - 0139hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an accident on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. Anthony Smith (46) of Fayette was driving a 2001 Chevy Pickup southbound when he went off the road and struck a utility pole. Smith was summonsed for “Failing to report an accident by Quickest means and Failure to register a vehicle”.

10/25/2020 - 1917hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint about a possible violation of a protection order. At a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

10/26/2020 - 0616hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Farmington Police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Twin Birches Lane in Farmington.

10/26/2020 - 0812hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a late report of an assault on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

10/26/2020 - 1152hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a mental health emergency at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

10/26/2020 - 1354hrs, Deputy Morgan received a theft complaint from a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This complaint was determined to be unfounded.

10/26/2020 - 1732hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon at the request of a family member.

10/26/2020 - 1800hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Christopher Bachelder (41) of Avon was driving a 2015 Ford pickup northbound when he struck the deer.

10/26/2020 - 1908hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle at a residence on High Street in Kingfield. It was alleged body fluids were spilled onto the complainant’s vehicle.

10/27/2020 - 0844hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/27/2020 - 1454hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. It was reported that the main door was pried open and medication and some jewelry was missing.

10/27/2020 - 1807hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver Valerie Lomba (49) of Wilton was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

10/27/2020 - 1840hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Manley Tracy (61) of Industry was driving a 2006 Dodge Pickup when he struck the deer. Non reportable.

10/27/2020 - 2024hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence on Camp Waya Awi Road in Dallas Plt.

10/27/2020 - 2255hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Chesterville Town office. It turned out to be a man and woman meeting there, no crime.

10/27/2020 - 2302hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. As a result of the check, Allen Jenness (30) of Strong was arrested for Violation of a Protection from Abuse order and transported to jail.

10/28/2020 - 1241hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

10/28/2020 - 1307hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a horse running loose on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

10/28/2020 - 1510hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Lawrence Austin (63) of Augusta was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier when a der4 collided with the car.

10/28/2020 - 1545hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was located but was not exhibiting erratic operation.

10/28/2020 - 1736hrs, Deputy Morgan received a theft complaint at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville.

10/28/2020 - 1745hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a two car head on accident on Mile Square Road in Phillips. Jake McLaughlin (18) of Phillips was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup eastbound when he crossed the center line to avoid striking a deer however he ran head on into a 2010 Dodge Pickup traveling westbound being operated by Elijah Enman (23) of Dallas Plt. No injuries were reported.

10/29/2020 - 0958hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Cummings Hill road in Temple. A harassment/trespass notice was served as a result of the investigation.

10/29/2020 - 1335hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a stalking complaint involving a juvenile offender from Temple.

10/29/2020 - 1607hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between two people on the West Kingfield Road regarding the sale of a pickup.

10/29/2020 - 1851hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Whittier Road in New Sharon at the request of a grandmother. The child in question was fine.

10/29/2020 - 2037hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a noise complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Deputy Gray returned to the same location at 2136hrs. As a result of the investigation Kim Fish (62) of Kingfield was arrested for Disorderly Conduct Loud Unreasonable noise.

10/30/2020 - 0636hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Jeffrey Mukai (27) of Mercer was driving a 2007 Ford pickup when he struck a deer.

Deputies conducted 39 building checks, all were secure. They also conducted 6 elder checks.