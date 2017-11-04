Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 27 – Nov. 3

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Oct. 27 through Nov. 3, 2017.

10/27/2017 - 1825hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Avon. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

10/27/2017 - 1827hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on West Freeman Rd in Strong.

10/27/2017 - 2119hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on route 2 in New Sharon, as a result of the stop; Benjamin Eaton (22) of Rumford was arrested for operating with a suspended license and transported to jail.

10/22/2017 - 2203hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Snowman Brook Lane in Weld regarding a welfare check.

10/27/2017 - 2340hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Times Square Rd in Industry. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

10/28/2017 - 0655hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on Times Square Rd in Industry.

10/28/2017 - 0818hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Main St. in Strong regarding a report of stray dogs. The local town ACO found the dogs.

10/28/2017 - 0840hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Earth Way in Carthage. Morgan discovered that an argument had occurred there between a boyfriend and girlfriend. She had left with the kids prior to Morgan’s arrival. Investigation is still open.

10/28/2017 - 1238hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Borough Rd in Chesterville regarding a domestic dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend. No charges were filed.

10/28/2017 - 1649hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of theft on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. It was discovered to be a domestic dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend is going back to prison soon and they were arguing on the ownership status of a vehicle.

10/28/2017 - 1836hrs Deputy McCormick responded to the Vienna Rd in Chesterville, it appeared that he homeowner’s dogs had gotten into a fight where one of the dogs killed a smaller dog. Both dogs lived at the residence.

10/29/2017 - 0936hrs, Deputy McCormick investigate a complaint of vandalism to the ball field in Kingfield where someone had driven onto the field and tore up the sod on the field.

10/29/2017 - 1711hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of an erratic driver on Main St. in Phillips.

10/29/2017 - 1808hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check on Batchelder’s Lane in Eustis.

10/30/2017 - 0549hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Rd in Weld.

10/30/2017 - 0643hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tree blocking the Ridge Rd in Chesterville.

10/30/2017 - 0746hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a Tractor Trailer / car accident on Main St. in Kingfield near the entrance to Poland Springs.

10/30/2017 - 0918hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Bridge St in Phillips where a driver of a van attempted to drive through high water crossing the road and stalled out.

10/30/2017 - 0939hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on the Salem Rd in Phillips.

10/30/2017 - 1815hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/31/2017 - 2100hrs, Deputy Madore conducted an emergency welfare check on a stranded 92 year old who lives alone on Spruce Circle in Dallas Plt. Many downed trees had blocked access to the residence there. Deputy Burke checked on the same citizen the next two days and delivered a hot meal. Family members were located and alerted.

11/1/2017 - 1215hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Main St. in Eustis regarding a disturbance at the post office. All was secured upon arrival.

11/2/2017 - 0502hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residential alarm on Harold Ross Rd in Dallas Plt.

11/2/2017 - 0650hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Burke responded to a tractor trailer vs. motor vehicle accident at the intersection of the Rangeley road and Lower Main St in Strong. No injuries were reported.

11/2/2017 - 1454hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the Harold Ross rd. in Dallas Plt regarding a report of vandalism by a real estate broker. Investigation revealed no vandalism.

11/2/2017 - 1706hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a K-9 request from Oxford SO to find an elderly woman who suffers from dementia that had wandered away from a residence in Peru and had been missing for 3 hours. After tracking for almost a mile, the woman was located on a ridge and returned back to the family.

While Deputies conducted their building checks and elder checks, they were also extremely busy checking on the public. They worked to ensure people were safe during the recent wind storm and subsequent power outages that still exist in Franklin County at the time of this report.