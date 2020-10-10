Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 3 – 9

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/03/2020 - 0003hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a horse running down Main Street in Kingfield.

10/03/2020 - 0238hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at the Dollar General store in Kingfield.

10/03/2020 - 1134hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of vandalism to a pickup truck after it was taken for a joy ride.

10/03/2020 - 1222hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a brand new log splitter which fell apart and unhooked from a pickup truck hauling it on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/03/2020 - 1329hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt.

10/03/2020 - 1350hrs, Deputy Davol and Cpl. Moody of the State Police responded to Main Street in New Sharon regarding a report of a disturbance between neighbors.

10/03/2020 - 1540hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a person who was stuck behind a closed gate with his vehicle on Bachelder Lane in Dallas Plt.

10/04/2020 - 0516hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on High Street in Strong. Tina Gould (39) of Strong was driving a 2006 Chevy when the deer struck the vehicle.

10/04/2020 - 0837hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. The operator of the car failed to remain at the scene. The dead deer was located.

10/04/2020 - 1149hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt.

10/04/2020 - 1511hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This turned out to be unfounded.

10/04/2020 - 1549hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant on Park Street in Phillips.

10/04/2020 - 1756hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Upon arrival he discovered no issues. Accidental dial on an iPhone.

10/04/2020 - 1924hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a noise complaint on Storer Drive in Chesterville.

10/04/2020 - 1934hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

10/04/2020 - 2125hrs, Deputy Elmes, Deputy Morgan and Trooper Barton investigated a complaint of two stolen cars that both were crashed in Carthage. The investigation is ongoing.

10/05/2020 - 0641hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a lost rifle on Mt. Blue Pond road in Avon.

10/5/2020 - 1135hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a mental health emergency on the Reed Road in Salem Plt.

10/05/2020 - 1149hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a death investigation at an apartment on Dead River Road in Eustis.

10/05/2020 - 1202hrs, Deputy Morgan received a theft complaint that really was a civil issue. A vehicle was towed by a towing company from Carthage to Mechanic Falls. Now the complainant did not want to pay the towing fee.

10/05/2020 - 1723hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint on Pleasant Street in Philips.

10/05/2020 - 2033hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley Plt. It was a false alarm.

10/05/2020 - 2219hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Silver Beach Lane in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

10/06/2020 - 0728hrs, Sgt. Bean received an attempted fraud complaint at a residence in Perkins Twp.

10/06/2020 - 0804hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a stolen street name sign from the intersection of Park Street and Whippoorwill Lane in Phillips.

10/06/2020 - 0930hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Pierpole Drive in Strong. It was a misdial.

10/06/2020 - 1024hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a security escort at a residence on Muddy Brook road in New Sharon.

10/06/2020 - 1316hrs, Detective Stephen Charles assisted Androscoggin SO with an investigation into stolen Fisher snowplows from their county that may be located in Franklin County.

10/06/2020 - 1521hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. As a result of the investigation Frank Lakin (74) of Salem Twp. was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

10/06/2020 - 1552hrs, Detective Charles located the owner (who lived in Vermont) of a passport which was located in Farmington at the Post Office.

10/06/2020 - 1840hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs deer accident on the Reeds Mills Road in Madrid Twp. Joshua Ford (26) of Phillips was driving a 2012 VW southbound when a deer struck the vehicle.

10/06/2020 - 2103hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a suspicious person on Pond Loop Road in Wyman Twp.

10/06/2020 - 2145hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Dill Road in Phillips. It was a false alarm.

10/07/2020 - 0917hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a female complainant who was being followed by a man while hiking on Tumbledown Mtn.

10/07/2020 - 0951hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of an abandoned car in the driveway of the complainant on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/07/2020 - 1013hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of hunters trespassing on the complainant’s property on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt.

10/07/2020 - 1034hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Quill Hill in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial when the caller dropped his phone and it dialed.

10/07/2020 - 1344hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

10/07/2020 - 1102hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a civil issue on Pinewoods Drive in Eustis.

10/07/2020 1237hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at the parking lot of Sillanpaa’s trading post in Kingfield. An elderly woman was in her vehicle and appeared to be suffering stroke like symptoms, she was transported to FMH.

10/07/2020 - 1402hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Bemis Road in the Angel Falls parking lot in Township D. It was not an accident, simply a vehicle parked there was backed too far into the ditch.

10/07/2020 - 1627hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a suspicious person on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/08/2020 - 1022hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a civil issue regarding a family member wanting to evict another family member from a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

10/08/2020 - 1115hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 complaint on Fontaine Road in Eustis, this turned out to be an accidental dial.

10/8/2020 - 1414hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at the White Wolf Inn in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

10/08/2020 - 1444hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/08/2020 - 1514hrs, Deputy Frost responded to Lake Street in New Vineyard regarding a death investigation. This was determined to not suspicious.

10/08/2020 - 1648hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Everything was okay at the residence.

10/08/2020 - 1744 hours the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took a report of two males walking on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation that fit the description of Steven Petersen (30) and Shawn Batchelder (36) who are the two fugitives the Sheriff’s Office has been looking for. A local man and woman were driving south on the Bemis road When Batchelder and Petersen flagged them down. They asked for help, the couple recognized them as the two as the fugitives, they drove off and called Franklin County Dispatch to advise of the sighting. Deputy Couture, Deputy Gray and Chief Deputy Lowell from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alongside with Rangeley Police, members of the Border Patrol and the Maine Warden Service responded to the area of the sighting.

At 1924 hours a separate home owner who lives on the Bemis Road, called dispatch to advise that the two males were inside their garage and they (Bachelder and Petersen) were trying to make a phone call to someone in Portland. All agencies responded quickly to the residence and found Bachelder and Peterson in the Garage who were placed under arrest without incident. They were initially evaluated by North Star at the scene of the arrest before being transported to the Franklin Memorial Hospital for a more detailed medical evaluation, both were dirty and in need of food. Once medically cleared both males were transported to the Franklin County Jail without incident.

10/08/2020 - 2247hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. All was secure.

Deputies conducted nine building checks. They also conducted six elder checks.