Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 4-11

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Oct. 4 through Oct. 11, 2019.

10/4/2019 - 1239hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a parking complaint on North Main Street in West Freeman twp.

10/4/2019 - 1441hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a tractor trailer being driven in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Trooper Randy Hall located the truck and investigated.

10/4/2019 - 1624hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at the Town and Lake Motel in Rangeley. It was reported that a hiker had entered another tenant’s room. No charges were filed.

10/4/2019 - 2227hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Alan Gay (58) of Chesterville was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D and transported to jail.

10/5/2019 - 0504hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/5/2019 - 0755hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a security escort at a residence at Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville where the woman who used to live there could retrieve personal property.

10/5/2019 - 1048hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of two loose pit bulls on Village woods drive in Rangeley.

10/5/2019 - 1053hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a suspicious package delivered by mail to a residence in New Vineyard. It turned out to be medication sent to the complainant that was not theirs.

10/5/2019 - 1210hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a follow-up from an arrest the previous week, as a result of his investigation William Pulk (62) of Carthage was charged with Criminal Simulation which is possess an altered firearm.

10/5/2019 - 1437hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage regarding a suicidal person. Morgan transported that person to FMH for evaluation.

10/5/2019 - 2122hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on the Howard Road in Salem regarding a medical emergency and reported drug overdose, emergency responders used Sgt. Brann’s “Narcan” to revive the person.

10/6/2019 - 0020hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the turn out on the Rangeley Road in Avon. It turned out to be a woman sleeping in her car.

10/6/2019 - 0210hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Hunter Road in Strong. Investigation revealed that the trespasser was there to confront a resident at the home regarding a theft of marijuana. No charges were filed.

10/6/2019 - 0743hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a medical emergency on Orchard Hill Road in Temple where an unconscious man was found inside of a pickup truck. The man was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

10/6/2019 - 0926hrs, Deputy Davol and Trooper Andrew Hardy responded to a two car accident on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Three people were injured in the crash, both vehicles were towed away. The driver of one of the vehicles was charged with operating with a suspended license.

10/6/2019 - 1632hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of wood complaint on Main Street in Kingfield. The alleged offending part was identified and agreed to return the wood. The owner does not want to pursue charges.

10/6/2019 - 1715hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a 911 hang up compliant on Whip Willow Farm Road n Rangeley. It turned out to be a misdial.

10/6/2019 - 1835hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Quick Stream Road in Salem Twp. As a result of the investigation, Sherry Callahan (60) of Salem was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault.

10/6/2019 - 2327hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. Upon arrival he found a person in some sort of mental health crises, that person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/7/2019 - 0807hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint at on route 27 in New Vineyard. The caller was allegedly dropping off a child at a bus stop when the emergency feature was activated.

10/7/2019 - 0809hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial by the homeowner.

10/7/2019 - 0843hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a computer fraud complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

10/7/2019 - 1050hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

10/7/2019 - 1110hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School.

10/7/2019 - 1209hrs, Deputy Davol served a PFA on a man at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/7/2019 - 1544hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a school bus allegedly tailgating the complainant’s car on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

10/7/2019 - 1637hrs, Deputy Frost served a PFA on a woman on Shady Lane in Strong.

10/7/2019 - 2059hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Frost responded to South Main Street in Strong and arrested Joshua Robison (48) of Strong on warrant for failure to appear.

10/8/2019 1256hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Main St. in Phillips regarding a report of a man looking into the complainant’s house through a window.

10/8/2019 - 1639hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Harold Ross Road regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival the disturbance was over and no charges were filed.

10/8/2019 - 1726hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage regarding a report of a homeowner backing into another one of his own parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.

10/8/2019 - 1756hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the area of behind Flagstaff Lake in Eustis regarding a report of a hunting accident. The man was found by Troopers, Wardens and emergency responders. The accident turned out to be fatal.

10/9/2019 - 0934hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a fraud on the Coburn road in Carthage. The complainant stated he had hired a company out of Athens to cut wood out of an area. The company has yet to show up or communicate with the complainant. He was advised this is a civil complaint and not a theft.

10/9/2019 - 1243hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a car vs. dog accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The dog died at the scene, the car left the scene with apparent reportable damage without notifying police.

10/9/2019 - 1608hrs, Deputy McCormick summonsed a young woman for passing a stopped school bus on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/9/2019 - 1637hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy McCormick responded to and investigated an ATV crash on the Pit Road in Salem Twp.

10/10/2019 - 1147hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on a juvenile at a residence in Phillips at the request of his father.

10/10/19 - 1315hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received an animal complaint on the Fairbanks road in Farmington.

10/10/2019 - 1822hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an animal complaint on the West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

10/10/2019 - 1923hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two car accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. A man was backing a trailer into his driveway when a second vehicle struck him in the side.

10/10/2019 - 2201hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on South Strong Road regarding a 911 activation. A 92 year old man advised that it was an accidental activation of his alarm that he wears.

10/11/2019 - 0642hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. No injuries were reported however considerable damage was done to guard rails and the vehicle.

Deputies conducted 29 building checks and found only one building unlocked. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks.