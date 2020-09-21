Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 11 – 18

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 11 through Sept. 18, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/11/2020 - 1018hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville.

09/11/2020 - 1129hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

09/11/2020 - 1248hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call on Old County Road in Dallas Plt.

09/11/2020 - 1300hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to a request for a K-9 search of a vehicle in Rangeley.

09/11/2020 - 1420hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on the Salem Road in Phillips. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

09/11/2020 - 1627hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of suspicious person at a residence on the George Thomas Road in New Sharon. This may have been a census worker.

09/11/2020 - 1727hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of person texting while driving and not paying attention to the road.

09/11/2020 - 1842hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Doucette transported a patient from FMH to Spring Harbor.

09/11/2020 - 2339hrs, Deputy Gray, Deputy Morgan and Trooper Monahan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Saddle back Base lodge parking lot in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the investigation Daniel Irish (45) of Andover Maine was arrested for Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief and Violating Conditions of release and transported to jail.

09/12/2020 - 0821hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint on Partridge Ridge Road in Rangeley Plt. It was reported that fishing supplies were taken from a camp.

09/12/2020 - 1309hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman twp.

09/12/2020 - 1421hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway on Main Street in Sandy River Plantation. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

09/12/220 - 1428hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint on Tim Pond Road in Stetson Twp.

09/12/2020 - 1448hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Mile Square Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation, Tina Robinson (27) of Farmington was arrested for Violation of Protective order and transported to jail.

09/12/2020 - 1547hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 complaint on the Buzzell Road in Madrid. This was a misdial.

09/12/2020 - 1619hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a violation of a protection order at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

09/12/2020 - 1653hrs, Deputy Gray and Trooper Barton responded to a report of an ATV accident on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. Orman Poland (75) of Cushing was driving a 2019 Polaris ATV when he became distracted and ran off the road into some trees suffering leg injuries and small lacerations. Northstar and Rangeley Fire assisted at the scene.

09/12/2020 - 1816hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a criminal mischief complaint on the Bemis road in Rangeley Plt.

09/12/2020 - 2013hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Glenn Harris road in New Sharon. It was reported that the operator had fled the scene. As a result of the investigation Paul Brackett (47) of New Sharon was charged with OUI, Operating without a license and Failing to report an accident by quickest means. Deputy McCormick was assisted by a State Police Sgt. Michaud, Trooper Barton and Sgt. Scott Dalton with his K-9 for the track.

09/12/2020 - 2052hrs, Deputy Morgan, Trooper’s Barton and Pescitelli responded to a report of a person in a mental health crises at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

09/13/2020 - 0434hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an alleged theft at an apartment complex on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. It was determined that he complainant suffers from dementia and was imagining the alleged theft and other issues.

09/13/2020 - 0736hrs, Deputy Morgan transported a person from FMH to their home on Lambert Hill road in Strong.

09/13/2020 - 0932hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on the Roxy Rand Road in New Sharon. Several people were identified as parking in a clearly marked not trespassing no parking area. The owner of the property had one of the vehicle towed and was attempting to have more towed when the group emerged from the woods.

09/13/2020 - 1133hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged fraud complaint on the River Road in Phillips.

09/13/2020 - 1200hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a reported of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Coplin Plt. Jennifer Raymond (37) of Lang twp. was driving a 2017 Chrysler when the deer ran into the vehicle.

09/13/2020 - 1354hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. This was a misdial.

09/13/2020 - 1445hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Old Boston Road in Strong. He was unable to locate the source of the call.

09/13/2020 - 1516hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville where cash and vegetables were stolen from a farm stand.

09/13/2020 - 1628hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a three car accident on the Carthage road in Carthage. Delores Daigle (69) of Esko Minnesota was driving a 2008 Subaru when she stopped to avoid hitting a flock of turkeys in the road. As soon as she stopped her vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2014 Toyota driven by Lolisa Windover (53) of Portland, simultaneously the Windover vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2007 Ford pickup driven by Daphne Pelletier (26) of Buckfield. One of the drivers complained of chest pain at the scene.

09/13/2020 - 1648hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

09/13/2020 - 1758hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. regarding a vehicle with an alleged intoxicated driver.

09/13/2020 - 1759hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

09/13/2020 - 2005hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Pond Road in Strong. This turned out to be a misdial.

09/13/2020 - 2006hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. Moose accident on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley. Amber McCormick (34) of Orrington was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler northbound when the moose ran out in front of the vehicle.

09/14/2020 - 1034hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Hemlock Lane in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

09/14/2020 - 1055hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on the Prairie Road in Salem Twp. The source of the complaint was not located.

09/14/2020 - 1112hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Winston Road in Rangeley Plt.

09/14/2020 - 1224hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an attempted fraud complaint on Maple Street in Temple.

09/14/2020 - 1248hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at Stratton Lumber in Eustis. This was a misdial.

09/14/2020 - 1304hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/14/2020 - 1419hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the River Road in Strong.

09/14/2020 - 2029hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy McCormick and Trooper Pescitelli responded to a report of a man with a knife in the woods at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. After a period of time negotiating with the man, he dropped the knife and agreed to be evaluated at FMH. He was transported by Deputy Morgan.

09/15/2020 - 1332hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at the Kingfield town office in Kingfield. It was a misdial.

09/15/2020 - 1545hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a fraud complaint on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. A caller called the complainant saying they were from the DEA and wanted the complainant’s social security number and other personal information.

09/15/2020 - 1733hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call on Mile Hill road in New Sharon. HE was unable to locate the source of the call.

09/15/2020 - 1742hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on High Street in Strong.

09/15/2020 - 1912hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated suspicious activity at the bridge construction site in Farmington Falls.

09/16/2020 - 0005hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the source of the call.

09/17/2020 - 0946hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on Hare Street in Avon. As a result of the investigation Thomas Plog (67) of Avon was summonsed for harassment.

09/17/2020 - 1142hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible drunk driver in a vehicle on route 4 in Rangeley southbound. The vehicle was not located.

09/17/2020 - 1243hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the South Strong Road in Strong. Donald Monk (62) of Temple was driving a 2020 Subaru outback when the deer ran into the vehicle.

09/17/2020 - 1644hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Gregory Bullen (44) of Farmington was driving a 2004 Toyota Rav 4 and ran off the road. As a result of the investigation Gregory Bullen was charged with OUI and Operating without a license.

09/17/2020 - 1701hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a bicycle stolen from the area of Strong Elementary School in Strong.

09/17/2020 - 1948hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at an apartment complex on High Street in Kingfield.

09/17/2020 - 2105hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Dodge road in Phillips at the request of family members. The person was found to be okay.

09/17/2020 - 2159hrs, Deputy McCormick received a suspicious person complaint on Route 4 in Phillips. A man stopped by the house of the complainant and asked for gas or for the home owner to follow him to a gas station. The homeowner did the right thing and called law enforcement about the incident and did not comply. The suspect was not located.

Deputies conducted 35 building checks. They also conducted seven elder checks.