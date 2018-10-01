Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 14-28

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 14 to Sept. 28.

9/14/2018 - 1424hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a bail check at a residence on the Croswell Rd in Farmington. As a result of the check a man staying there was summonsed for Violating Conditions of Release.

9/14/2018 - 1450hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency call at a residence on West Side Rd in Carthage.

9/14/2018 - 1639hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Smith Rd in Chesterville regarding an out of control 17 year old male. He was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

9/14/2018 - 1825hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of harassment at a residence on the Starks Rd in New Sharon.

9/14/2018 - 2138hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on High St. in New Vineyard. All was secure.

9/15/2018 - 0653hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned car on route 27 in New Vineyard. The car was parked on the side of the road but due to the heavy fog and was a hazard.

9/15/2018 - 0935hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a suspicious male hanging around Douin’s Market in New Sharon. The male was found behind Sandy River Farm supply store in New Sharon. The man stated he was looking for a homeless shelter for men and Farmington was the next big town.

9/15/2018 - 1018hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of a mailbox that had been vandalized by the use of some sort of chemical bomb which was placed in the mailbox sometime the night before or the early morning hours.

9/15/2018 - 1240hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Madore responded to the Smith Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of a missing 11 year old girl. Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Justice were summoned to the scene to start a search but shortly after their arrival, the little girl who had been hiding just inside the wood line came out and ran inside her residence.

9/15/2018 - 1715hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on the Industry Rd in New Sharon. It was a false alarm.

9/15/2018 - 1043hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two car accident on the Chandler Rd in Strong. No injuries were reported.

9/15/2018 - 1904hrs, Deputy Elmes, Deputy Davol and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a residence on the Glenn Harris road where it was reported that a suspicious vehicle parked in the field next to the complainant’s house on the complainant’s property. Deputies found the vehicle as it attempted to leave and found three males dressed in black inside the car. All were identified and released.

9/17/2018 - 0858hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a bail check at a residence on the Reeds Mills Rd in Phillips. As a result of the check, Carol Ann Welch (49) was arrested for Violating Condition of Release and Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and transported to jail.

9/17/2018 - 1149hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville.

9/17/2018 - 1414hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a missing person complaint at Sorrel Lane in Phillips. The missing party made contact with the family while Madore was speaking with them.

9/17/2018 - 1544hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Wilton to assist the PD with a request for a K-9.

9/17/2018 - 1645hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a business alarm at the Sugarloaf Sports Outlet on Main St. in Kingfield. All was secure.

9/17/2018 - 1743hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a second business alarm at the Sugarloaf Sports Outlet on Main St. in Kingfield. All was secure.

9/18/2018 - 0723hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a two car accident on the Stratton Rd in Dallas Plt. Minor injuries were reported however none involved were transported.

9/18/2018 - 0843hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a trespassing complaint involving a local man standing outside of the complainant’s residence.

9/18/2018 - 1617hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car that had run over a mail box on Main St. in Kingfield and then was reported doing “donuts” at the recreational vehicle parking lot off Main St. Eventually the car and driver were located and Anthony Cobb (33) of Athens was charged with Criminal Mischief and failing to give motor vehicle accident information.

9/18/2018 - 1858hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on High St. in Kingfield. The person he had been dealing with a few hours before, Anthony Cobb and two others were intoxicated and being loud.

9/18/2018 - 2037hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. moose accident on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley. The caller initially thought she was in Kingfield however was discovered in CV. The moose ran off the car sustained reportable damage. No injuries were reported.

9/19/2018 - 0214hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an accident on the Lexington Rd in Kingfield. As a result of his investigation he arrested the driver Anthony Cobb (33) of Athens for OUI.

9/19/2018 - 2036hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Jay Police with a report of a disturbance on the Interval rd. in Jay.

9/19/2018 - 2365hrs, Deputy Doucette was on patrol on the Plaisted Rd in Jay when he observed a car that was stopped on the road. Doucette pulled in behind the vehicle to ensure that everything was okay with the occupants when he noticed that the occupants started tossing bags of what was later identified as Cocaine out both the driver’s side and passenger’s side doors. Jay Police Officer Rider arrived to assist Doucette and after the investigation the following people were charged:

The driver Ross Correia (27) of New Portland was arrested for Operating with a Suspended License class E.

Passenger Michael Thomas (25) of Bingham was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Schedule W drugs, class C.

Passenger Troy Wyman (46) of Charleston was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule drugs class B & Unlawful Possession of Schedule W drugs class C.

A fourth passenger Sarah Wallingford (27) of New Portland was not arrested but was charged with Hindering Apprehension class E and a civil charge of Sale and Use of Drug Paraphernalia. The three men were transported to jail without incident. The case is still under investigation.

9/20/2018 - 0410hrs, Deputy Madore received a complaint of a possible runaway teenager from the Lane Rd in New Sharon.

9/21/2018 - 1528hs, Sgt. Brann responded to a call from Franklin County Dispatch regarding a Motor Vehicle Crash with injuries at the intersection of Rangeley Road and the ramp that connects Rangeley Road to Park Street. A 1988 Ford LTL 900 dump truck driven and owned by Leonard Hutchinson 58 of Carthage was making a left turn onto Rangeley Road from the Ramp that connects Park Street to Rangeley Road. E.H. Eudy 87 of Florida was operating his Hertz Rental car a 2017 Nissan Rogue north on the Rangeley Road. Hutchinson pulled out in front of Eudy, which caused Eudy to hit Hutchins dump truck head on into the driver’s side front tire of the dump truck. Eudy was treated and released by Northstar Ambulance at the scene. He was complaining of knee and chest pain as a result of the air bag being deployed. I was also assisted at the scene by Phillips Fire Department. The Nissan Rogue was towed by Sanders of Phillips and the dump truck was drivable. Hutchinson was issued a traffic citation for Failing to Yield to the Right of Way.

9/21/2018 - 1642hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Davol responded to a residence on Main St. in Kingfield to conduct a bail check. As a result of the check Patrick Wyman (23) of Kingfield was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release class C. Danielle Larouchelle (30) was also charged with Violation of Conditions of Release class E but was not arrested.

9/21/2018 - 1100hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon regarding a possible bail violation. As a result of the investigation Craig Bunnell (48) of Avon was arrested for Harassment by Telephone class E and Violating Conditions of Release class E.

9/21/2018 - 0936hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft/fraudulent activity of a credit card belonging to an elderly resident who lives on the Smith Rd in Phillips.

9/23/2018 - 0854hes, Deputy Doucette provided security at a residence on the Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville while a former couple divided personal items as a result of their separation.

9/23/2018 - 1236hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a possible suicidal person at a residence on Allen Drive in New Vineyard. It was determined the person was not suicidal but depressed.

9/23/2018 - 1537hrs, Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Brann responded to a threatening complaint at a residence on Zion’s Hill Rd in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation a warrant for Scott Collins (49) of Chesterville has been issued for Domestic Violence Terrorizing class E and Domestic Violence Assault class D.

9/23/2018 - 1915hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Rd in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

9/23/2018 - 2028hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on the Lambert Hill Rd in Strong. The complainant stated he was hearing voices at night and is not getting any sleep. The complainant determined that the voices were a result of medication he was taking.

9/24/2018 - 0030hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on the Lambert Hill Rd in Strong where the complainant stated people were trying to enter his house. The man was in obvious mental health distress and transported to FMH.

9/24/2018 - 0931hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Lane Rd in New Sharon regarding an out of control teenager. The teen was transported to FMH for evaluation.

9/24/2018 - 1225hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Fox Lane in New Sharon regarding a K-9 request by Deputy Madore.

9/24/2018 - 1924hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Rd in Weld. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

9/24/2018 - 2302hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Lambert Hill Rd in Strong regarding a threatening complaint. The complainant was seeing things and imagining people trying to burn his house down. He was transported to FMH.

9/25/2018 - 0936HRS, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible attempted fraud at a residence on Chesterville Hill road in Chesterville.

9/25/2018 - 1000hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Madore had lunch with the students at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

9/25/2018 - 1058hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Mt Blue Middle school with a request for a truancy visit. The child was found in New Sharon and given a ride to school.

9/25/2018 - 1348hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville at the request of a family member.

9/25/2018 - 1516hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Borough Rd in Chesterville regarding a vehicle fire.

9/25/2018 - 2024hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival he did not find the source of the disturbance, the caller never called back.

9/26/2018 - 1228hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang up complaint at Geneva Wood Products in Strong. The call was a misdial.

9/26/2018 - 1920hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check and a possible weapons violation by a felon at a residence on the West Mills Rd in Industry. As a result of the investigation Scott Osborne (47) of the West Mills Rd was arrested for Possession of Firearm by a prohibited person class C.

9/27/2018 - 0715hrs, Lt. Rackliffe while on patrol on School St in Perkins twp. when an oncoming tractor trailer crossed the center line at a high rate of speed and forced him and another car off the road on the corner next to Hills Pond. The driver of the tractor trailer swerved right to avoid colliding with the two smaller vehicles almost rolling over when all the left hand side tires of the trailer came off the road. The driver of the tractor trailer was charged with driving to endanger.

9/27/2018 - 1234hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to a request for a K-9 on Main St. in Wilton.

9/27/2018 - 1826hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted a disabled motor vehicle on route four in Sandy River Plt.

9/27/2018 - 1830hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check at a residence on the West Mills Rd in Industry.

9/28/2018 - 0615hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

Deputies conducted 38 building checks during this time period all were secure. They also conducted 12 Elder checks.