The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Sept. 15 - 22.

9/15/2017 - 1052hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an initial report of a theft on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville where a woman complained that another person had not returned their DVD’s they had borrowed. The complainant was informed this was a civil issue.

9/15/2017 - 1146hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of inappropriate language between students while they rode on a bus that boarded on harassment.

9/16/2017 - 0946hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Valley Rd in Chesterville regarding a 911 misdial. It appeared to be a child responsible for the call.

9/16/2017 - 1227hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint on the Locke Pond rd. in Chesterville. The complainant stated that a family there had his pickup truck and would not give it back to him unless he paid for a bed that he had. He was advised that this was a civil issue and to work it out.

9/16/2017 - 2100hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on route 133 in jay, as a result of the stop a passenger, Jeffrey Garland (42) of Temple was arrested on a warrant.

9/16/2017 - 2102hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Dixfield Police in an attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident in Dixfield. The vehicle was reportedly in the Carthage area.

9/16/2017 - 2131hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a harassment complaint on Main St. in New Sharon. The complainant stated that a man from Farmington keeps calling her and harassing her. Harassment warnings were issued to both parties.

9/16/2017 - 2232hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a disturbance call. Apparently a dog had wandered from one neighbor’s house to the next door neighbor’s house. Both neighbors have issues with each other and are in a constant state of dispute. The loose dog just added to the difficulties. Scovil separated the parties involved who also appeared to be intoxicated.

9/17/2017 - 0803hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to East Madrid Rd in Madrid regarding a 911 misdial.

9/17/2017 - 0926hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint regarding the amount on cow manure being left on the road way on the Salem Rd in Freeman Twp. near a cow crossing. The complainant stated that manure is getting all over passing vehicles.

9/17/2017 - 2226hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Wilton to assists the PD with a report of a disturbance at a residence on Jay St.

9/17/2017 - 2249hrs, Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Brann responded to Village View Apartments in Wilton regarding a report of a dispute which had turned into a disturbance. All parties were intoxicated and told to return to their homes.

9/18/2017 - 1907hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Fish Hatchery Rd in Salem Twp. regarding a residential entry alarm.

9/18/2018 - 2011hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to assist the State Police with a domestic disturbance on the Avon Valley Rd. in Avon. Upon arrival, the suspect had escaped and one of the witnesses hid himself from the police. They found the witness hiding in a closet and determined that Edward Wetherwell (44) of Ashland had a warrant for his arrest and was transported to jail.

9/20/2017 - 1413hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to the Holly road in New Vineyard regarding a request for a K-9 drug sniff by Deputies and Federal DEA agents.

9/20/2017 - 1700hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Dyer Brown Rd in New Sharon to assist EMS with a medical call.

9/21/2017 - 1151hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a report of couple of men sitting in a pickup allegedly injecting themselves with drugs at a boat landing in Eustis. Upon arrival the men denied the allegation and were cooperative to the point of having the deputy search their vehicle. There were no issues.

9/21/2017 - 1318hrs, Lt. David St. Laurent was at the district attorney’s office when Dean Sharp (43) of Avon walked in and stated there was a warrant for his arrest. Lt. St. Laurent took Sharp into custody and transported him to jail.

9/21/2017 - 1641hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a computer scam on Caboose lane in Kingfield. The victim of the scam received a message on the computer claiming to be from the Microsoft Tech team and that they needed to fix issues on the computer. When McCormick called the phone number that was provided a man with an Indian accent answered the phone and then promptly hung up.

9/21/2017 - 1900hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an accident with injuries on Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon to assist State Police.

9/22/2017 - 0707hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to assist State Police with a tractor trailer vs. car accident on the Farmington Rd in Strong. It was reported one of the drivers were injured.

Deputies conducted 33 building checks, all were secured; they also conducted 7 elder checks.

