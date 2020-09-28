Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 18 – 25

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for Sept. 18 through Sept. 25, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/18/2020 - 0915hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of speeding vehicles on School Street and Blanchard Ave. in Kingfield in the morning.

09/18/2020 - 1013hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on High Street in Kingfield.

09/18/2020 - 1415hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on High Street in Kingfield regarding a disturbance.

09/18/2020 - 1524hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

09/18/2020 - 1535hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mendolia road in Rangeley.

09/18/2020 - 2052hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/18/2020 - 2248hrs, Deputy Couture and Detective Stephen Charles responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Levi Pinkham (21) of Salem Twp. was driving a black Jeep when he sideswiped the bridge. As a result of the investigation Pinkham was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

09/19/2020 - 0604hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Red Pine Lane in Eustis. No one was at the camp upon Sgt. Bean’s arrival.

09/19/2020 - 0723hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard. Someone had left a hotdog wrapped in a paper towel in the complainant’s mailbox.

09/19/2020 - 0809hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/19/2020 - 0817hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

09/19/2020 - 0834hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Gerald Walker (42) of Madison was driving a 2015 Hyundai west bound when he lost control of his vehicle running off the road striking a utility pole.

09/19/2020 - 0913hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Kendall Farm Trail in Dallas Plt. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

09/19/2020 - 0934hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Francis Place in Carthage.

09/19/2020 - 1047hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Coffren Road in Phillips.

09/19/2020 - 1059hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of gunfire near a residence on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage. The source of the alleged gunfire was not located.

09/19/2020 - 1346hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Dominic Perkerewicz (37) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Criminal mischief and Obstructing a report of a crime and transported to jail.

09/19/2020 - 1624hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Michael Walsh (56) of Farmington was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup westbound when he ran off the road striking a utility pole. The driver was transported to FMH for treatment.

09/19/2020 - 1850hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at the mud run in Avon.

09/19/2020 - 1927hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint that occurred near a business on Main Street in Kingfield.

09/19/2020 - 2027hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

09/22/2020 - 2203hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop David Chipman (60) of Falmouth was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

09/20/2020 - 0951hrs, Deputy Couture provided a security escort at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

09/20/2020 - 1010hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Potter Road in Carthage. This was a misdial.

09/20/2020 - 1042hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an assault complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. DHHS was notified.

09/20/2020 - 1113hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Pleasant Street in Philips. As a result of the stop Paul Lauze (38) of Rumford was arrested for Operating with a suspended license with priors and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was transported to jail.

09/20/2020 - 1613hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Wilton Police with an assault investigation.

09/20/2020 - 2048hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of either gunshots or fireworks on the Scott Road in Eustis. The source of the noise complaint could not be located.

09/20/2020 - 2148hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Rangeley police with an OUI arrest on Main Street in Rangeley.

09/21/2020 - 0937hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

09/21/2020 - 1044hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a speeding dump truck on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

09/21/2020 - 1310hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on person who lived on the Reeds Mill Road in Phillips. The person was located and the concerned parties were notified.

09/21/2020 - 1520hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Muddy Brook Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

09/21/2020 - 1823hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint on the Reed Road in Salem twp.

09/22/2020 - 0914hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a vandalism complaint on Besson Pit Road in Chesterville where a window to a loader had been broken.

09/22/2020 - 0922hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a civil issue at a rental property on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

09/22/2020 - 1404hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the River Road in Phillips.

09/22/2020 - 1453hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

09/22/2020 - 1558hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a gas drive off complaint at Valley Brook Variety in Phillips.

09/22/2020 - 1850hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a suspicious person near the transfer station on Park Street in Phillips.

09/23/2020 - 0837hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm at a residence on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. It turned out to be a false alarm.

09/23/2020 - 0850hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible violation of protective order at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

09/23/2020 - 0900hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to two 911 calls within two hours from the same residence on High Street in New Vineyard. Both calls were accidental.

09/23/2020 - 1100hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven erratically southbound on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

09/23/2020 - 1226hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at Anni’s Market in Kingfield.

09/23/2020 - 1335hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

09/23/2020 - 1526hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. No charges were filed the case is still under investigation

09/23/20202 - 1932hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on the Archer Road in Chesterville. It turned out to be a false alarm.

09/23/2020 - 2249hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a stranded motorist on route 4 in Avon.

09/24/2020 - 0623hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Eric Copeland (58) of Strong was driving a 2020 ford Edge when a deer ran into the vehicle.

09/24/2020 - 0834hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member at a residence on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt. The person was located and okay.

09/24/2020 - 1059hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Dyer Brown Road in New Sharon. The person was a male who stated he was living in the woods.

09/24/2020 - 1509hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious person on the George Thomas Road. This was the same person Deputy Morgan dealt with earlier in the day. McCormick transported him to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

09/24/2020 - 1633hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a parking lot accident involving one vehicle near the gas pumps of Tranten’s 2 in Kingfield.

09/24/2020 - 1726hrs, Detective Ken Charles and Deputy Davol received a complaint of a sex crime at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

09/24/2020 - 1729hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

09/25/2020 - 0656hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

Deputies conducted five building checks. They also conducted seven elder checks.