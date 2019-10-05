The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, 2019.

9/20/2019 - 2115hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Blanchard Ave in Eustis regarding a 911 hang-up complaint. The call number did not match up to the location of the call. This was an apparent glitch in the system.

9/21/2019 - 1013hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a business on Mill Street in Kingfield.

9/21/2019 - 1302hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a suicidal person on Maple Street in Kingfield. The person was transported by Scovil to FMH.

9/21/2019 - 1401hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. dog accident on Main Street in Kingfield.

9/21/2019 - 1513hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to the Comfort Inn in Wilton to assist Wilton Police with a report of an aggravated assault there.

9/21/2019 - 1744hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Main Street in Eustis regarding a request for a welfare check at the request of a family member.

9/22/2019 - 0952hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suicidal person located on the side of the road on route 4 in Strong. The person was transported to FMH.

9/22/2019 - 1336hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the area of route 4 in Avon regarding a report of a Silver Subaru with Mass plate traveling at a high rate of speed.

9/22/2019 - 1216hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage regarding a dispute between a homeowner and a contractor. This was determined to be a civil issue.

9/22/2019 - 1346hrs, Sgt. Scovil conducted a welfare check at the request of family members at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. Scovil determined that the person was not home because he was currently in the hospital.

9/22/2019 - 1817hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on South Strong Road in Strong regarding a suspicious person at a residence. All was secure.

9/23/2019 - 0615hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to Center Hill Road in Weld regarding a trespassing complaint. The complaint appeared to be unfounded.

9/23/2019 - 1129hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a car vs. utility pole accident on the West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. The driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer, causing the passenger side tire to get caught in the soft mud and throwing it into a pole. No injuries were reported.

9/23/2019 - 1354hrs, Sgt. Scovil conducted a welfare check on Center Hill Road in Weld.

9/23/2019 - 1415hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon regarding a 911 hang-up complaint. It was determined to be an accidental misdial.

9/23/2019 - 1628hrs, Deputy McCormick, Sgt. Brann, Lt. St. Laurent and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single motor vehicle accident on route 4 in Strong near the IFW building. Initial investigation revealed Nils Matolay (81) was the driver of a 2018 Dodge Journey. Nils claimed to have nodded off at the wheel, resulting in his vehicle leaving the roadway, striking a telephone pole, and rolling over. Nils and both passengers, Marie Bubier (78) and Barbara Matolay (74) were both injured as a result of the crash. Marie was transported to CMMC via life flight. Barbara and Nils were both transported to FMH via Northstar EMS. The crash is still under investigation. Strong Fire Department and off duty Officer Jacob Richards from Farmington PD also assisted on scene.

9/23/2019 - 1816hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

9/23/2019 - 1946hrs, Sgt. Brann responded the West Mills Road regarding a report of an obstruction in the road.

9/23/2019 - 1945hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an aggressive driver on route 27 in New Vineyard.

9/23/2019 - 1951hrs, Deputy Frost responded to School Street in Kingfield to assist State Police with some sort of disturbance.

9/23/2019 - 2219hrs, Deputy Frost picked up a man walking in the pouring rain on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington and transported him downtown in order to meet up with a prearranged ride.

9/24/2019 - 1453hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Davol responded to a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon regarding a person there in mental health crises. That person was transported to FMH to be evaluated, DHHS was also contacted regarding other persons living at the residence.

9/24/2019 - 1746hrs, Deputy Frost served a PFA on a person who lives on the West Mills Road in Industry.

9/24/2019 - 1947hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist (high school kids) on the Temple Road in Temple.

9/25/2019 - 0848hrs, Detective Stephen Charles investigated a potential violation of conditions of release at the jail.

9/25/2019 - 1012hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 misdial at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. All was secure upon arrival, the resident had accidentally called the emergency line.

9/25/2019 - 1103HRS, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of an assault which was alleged to have occurred on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

9/25/2019 - 1508hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of trespassing on Storybook Lane in Strong. The offender was located and given a no trespass warning.

9/25/2019 - 1823hrs, Deputy Frost attempted to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. The female who lives at that residence had a purse found in Massachusetts with id and cash inside. No one was found at the residence.

9/26/2019 - 1638hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a bail check at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond road in Avon. As a result of the check Craig Bunnell (49) of Avon was arrested on a probation hold and transported to jail.

9/26/2019 - 1137hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Kimball Pond road in New Sharon. It turned out to be a misdial.

9/26/2019 - 1503hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of suspicious activity on Pond Road in New Sharon. It was reported that a vehicle left towards Weld. Doucette located the vehicle and issued the driver a summons for littering.

9/26/2019 - 1837hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of some sort of disturbance in a vehicle on the Mercer road in New Sharon. The complainant had an argument with a passenger in the car, the passenger refused to leave the vehicle. Deputy Frost escorted the passenger to another location.

9/27/2019 - 1119hrs, Detective Stephen Charles received a DHHS referral of an alleged crime in Dallas Plt.

9/27/2019 - 1530hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Rangeley. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

9/27/2019 - 1837hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a 911 Hang up on the Archer Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival at the scene it was determined to be an accidental dial.

9/27/2019 - 1936hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted a stranded motorist on route 133 in Wilton.

9/27/2019 - 1957hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to an OUI related accident on Main Street in Jay at the request of Jay police.

9/27/2019 - 2034hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on Macomber Hill Road in Jay. As a result of the stop the driver, Jamie Dewar (44) of Livermore Falls, was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

9/27/2019 - 2153hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an intoxicated man harassing a neighbor on the Adams Road in Chesterville. Apparently the alleged offender had left on an ATV then crashed it. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Elmes met up with Warden Buuck who had arrested Jason Packer (48) of Adams road in Chesterville for OUI and transported him to jail.

9/28/2019 - 0615hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

9/28/2019 - 0943hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Coburn Gore border station to assist authorities there with his K-9 Bain.

9/28/2019 - 1520hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a property damage only between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle in a driveway off the Starks Road in New Sharon.

9/28/2019 - 1717hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle accident on Center Hill Road in Weld. No injuries were reported.

9/28/2019 - 2103hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted Wilton Police with a report of a drowning on Wilson Lake in Wilton.

9/29/2019 - 0144hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Square Road in Avon. Upon arrival the driver had fled the scene. As a result of the investigation the driver Kenneth Ladd (65) of Farmington was summoned for “Leaving the scene of an accident” and “Failure to report an accident by quickest means”.

9/29/2019 - 1007hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on the Salem Road in Salem twp. which apparently had not been reported. Investigation revealed that he driver, Daniel Sansone (19) of Derry NH had no intention of calling the police and was summonsed for “Operating without a motorcycle license”, “

Failure to register a motor vehicle” and “Failing to report an accident”.

9/29/2019 - 1019hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop the passenger, Anthony Gage (30) of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.

9/29/2019 - 1806hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle n Meadowside Lane in Phillips. It was reported that a gray ford van was on his street and had been in his driveway.

9/30/2019 - 0641hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Kenneth Loftus (31) of Kingfield at his residence on a warrant and transported him to jail.

9/30/2019 - 1059hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity where it is believed juveniles took a ladder from the Kingfield Wastewater Management facility and used it to gain access to a tree house located off Main Street in Kingfield. Deputy Morgan and the complainant noted that whomever had been inside the tree house had left behind garbage, a small amount of marijuana and had burnt the floor of the tree house.

9/30/2019 - 1845hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint between juveniles in the Rangeley area.

9/30/2019 - 1926hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a motor vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

10/1/2019 - 0943hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

10/1/2019 - 1240hrs, Sgt. Scovil issued a PFA to a West Branch Street man in Kingfield.

10/1/2019 - 1324hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint where a hypodermic needle was found in a child’s clothing bag. It was unused.

10/1/2019 - 1732hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a disturbance on the Peabody Road in Eustis. At issue was a child custody dispute, no charges were filed.

10/1/2019 - 1108hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a suspicious person at the end of a driveway of the Starks Road in New Sharon. The person was gone upon arrival.

10/1/2019 - 1820hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Doucette responded to a report of an assault which was reported to have occurred on Sawyer Street in Phillips. Two women were charged with assaulting each other.

10/1/2019 - 1837hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a 911 misdial on Norton Hill road in Strong.

10/1/2019 - 2109hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated an alleged auto theft complaint from RLH Enterprises in Strong. As it turned out there was no theft at all, just a miscommunication.

10/2/2019 - Lt. St. Laurent received a DHHS complaint on September 27th indicating a possible sexual assault case against a juvenile. Along with an investigator from DHHS, Lt. St. Laurent conducted interviews with the victim as well as the suspect and collected evidence. As a result of the investigation, on October 2nd he arrested William Pulk (62) of Carthage for Unlawful Sexual Contact class B and transported him to jail. He was assisted by Deputy McCormick, Chief Lowell and the Child Protective Services investigator.

10/2/2019 - 1122hrs, Sheriff Nichols assisted Farmington Officer Rosie with a single vehicle accident on the Fairbanks road in Farmington.

10/2/2019 - 1232hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/2/2019 - 2020hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell, Sgt. Scovil, and Deputy Doucette responded to the Rangeley Plt. area regarding a report from Oxford SO indicating that a man was driving around in a Chevy pickup truck who had suicidal ideations and possibly wanted to have a police officer kill him or kill a police officer. The man was allegedly armed. They spent several hours looking for the man however were unable to locate him. It was determined that the man had somehow made his way to the Waterville area.

10/3/2019 - 0216hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. It turned out to be a misdial, all was secure.

10/3/2019 - 1233hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of speeding vehicles on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

10/3/2019 - 1600hrs, Sgt. Scovil and Deputy Doucette visited a local Scout troop event to talk to the kids about law enforcement and display their vehicles.

10/3/2019 - 2251hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plantation. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

Deputies conducted 123 building checks and found only one building unlocked, Deputies also conducted 13 elder checks.