Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 22 to Oct. 6

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office's weekly report for the week of Sept. 22 to Oct. 6.

9/22/2017 - 2054hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Dodge Rd in Phillips regarding a trespass complaint. As a result of the investigation a local man was charged with criminal trespass.

9/22/2017 - 2313hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Birds eye rode in Rangeley Plt. regarding a report of gunshots being fired at night. The offending person was found and stated he was only shooting into the woods.

9/23/2017 - 0129hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Pleasant St in Phillips regarding a missing person complaint.

9/23/2017 - 0956hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Pleasant St. in Philips to assist Northstar with a medical emergency.

9/23/2017 - 1104hrs, Lt. Rackliffe conducted a traffic stop on the Anson Valley Rd in in new Vineyard. As a result of the stop, the driver, Levi Libby 18 of New Vineyard, was arrested for operating with a suspended license, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and possession of marijuana.

9/23/2017 - 1404hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a trespassing complaint on Main St. in Eustis. The complainant reported that her neighbor was parking tractor trailers on her property. No action was taken at this time due to the uncertainty of the exact location of the property line.

9/23/2017 2006hrs, - Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Sandy River Plantation, as a result of the stop, the driver, Morris Fisher (53) of Cumberland, was arrested for OUI.

9/23/2017 - 2053hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Harold Ross Rd in Dallas Plt. regarding a report of three people on the lawn of the complainant. The suspects were gone upon arrival.

9/23/2017 - 2205hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a possible drunk driver coming out of Farmington north bound towards Strong. The vehicle was not found.

9/23/2017 - 2214hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Tranten's Mkt. in Kingfield regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was determined that the suspicious vehicle was just a person parked in their vehicle trying to use their cell phone where they could find reception.

9/24/2017 - 2303hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of multiple gunshots at night on the Industry Rd in Industry. Further investigation revealed that a neighbor had thrown fire crackers into a trash bin to scare away skunks.

9/25/2017 - 1422hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Strong. The driver sustained minor injuries.

9/25/2017 - 1529hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of the Dutch Gap road and Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

9/25/2017 - 1702hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann responded to the Smith Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of an unattended death. The cause of death was obvious, no suspicious concerns.

9/25/2017 - 1936hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a juvenile on the Industry Rd in New Sharon.

9/26/2017 - 0350hrs, Detective Stephen Charles, Lt. St. Laurent, Sgt. Bean, Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Scovil responded to Brown Neighborhood Rd in Weld regarding a drug overdose death investigation. The case is still under investigation pending results from Medical Examiner’s office.

9/26/2017 - 0644hrs, Deputy Madore and Lt. St. Laurent responded to Zions Hill Rd for a report of an unattended death. The investigation revealed that the passing was of natural causes.

9/26/2017 - 1520hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the George Thomas Rd in Chesterville. It was determined to have originated on a school bus, the bus was found, stopped, everything was OK.

9/26/2017 - 1642hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Northstar rescue with a medical emergency on the Brahmer Rd in New Vineyard.

9/26/2017 - 1651hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated harassment by text complaint on the Knowlton Rd in Strong.

9/26/2017 - 2150hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Montfort Driver in Strong regarding a report of an unknown person trying to break into the complainants shed.

9/27/2017 - 1459hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a residence on Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon at the request of a physician’s office to conduct a welfare check on a child there. The child was found and was in good health acting normal for a child that age.

9/27/2017 - 1650hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Starks Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a theft of the complainant’s marijuana plant. The complainant did not want to pursue charges after calling the police.

9/27/2017 - 1840hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint on Forest Hill Rd in temple. The issue was between family members; the “stolen” item was found and returned.

9/28/2017 - 0833hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of an assault on the Farmington Rd in Strong.

9/28/2017 - 1917hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to Village Market in New Vineyard to assist rescue with a medical emergency.

9/28/2017 - 0650hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Parlin Hill Rd in New Vineyard regarding a report of juveniles driving an unregistered vehicle. The vehicle and juveniles were located, parent was also notified.

9/28/2017 1019hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Gloria Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of trash being dumped there by people living on the road.

9/28/2017 - 1432hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of passing a stopped school bus on the Industry Rd in Industry. The offending vehicle and driver were found in Farmington and the driver was summoned to court.

9/28/2017 - 0513hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of a Maroon Toyota pickup truck that, according to the complainant habitually speeds down the Adams Rd in Chesterville with a loud exhaust.

9/29/2017 - 1141hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a report of a sexual assault in Strong.

9/29/2017 1414hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to Jay at the request of the Police Department to have K-9 Bain conduct a drug search on a vehicle.

9/29/2017 - 1457hrs, Deputy Scovil was given a report of vandalism on the Ridge Rd in Chesterville; it was later determined to be no crime involved at all.

9/29/2017 - 1621hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a dispute between neighbors regarding a common well on Dutch Gap Rd in Chesterville. This was determined to be a civil issue, it was suggested that both parties seek legal help. Sgt. Bean returned to the scene for a similar complaint the next day, both parties agreed to have water turned on for the next two weeks until a realtor gets the civil process started.

9/29/2017 - 1851hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Rd in Strong. The deer ran off, the car sustained non reportable damage.

9/30/2017 - 0851hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Livermore Falls to assist the police with a request for K-9.

9/30/2017 - 1409hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Farmington Falls rd. in New Sharon for a report of gunfire near the complainant’s property. No violation of law was determined.

9/30/2017 - 2354hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a noise complaint on Stinchfield Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding one neighbor complaining about loud music from another neighbor. Deputy Doucette determined that the music was not as loud as reported.

10/2/2017 - 1131hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an attempted fraud complaint on West Kingfield Rd in Kingfield. An elderly resident there received a call from a man with an Indian accent who attempted to get the complainant to send $200 dollars in gift cards so she could be awarded $10,000.

10/2/2017 - 1227hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a trespass complaint at Deer Farm Campground in Kingfield.

10/3/2017 - 1353hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Kingfield located north of the state garage. No injuries were reported.

10/2/2017 - 1549hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to the Carrabassett Rd in Coplin Plt. for a residential burglary alarm. It was determined that dogs in the house set off the alarm.

10/2/2017 - 1610hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a complaint of a tractor trailer passing a stopped school on Eustis Ridge Rd in Eustis.

10/4/2017 - 0924hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of vehicles racing on the Reed Rd in Salem Twp.

10/4/2017 - 1301hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an open door at a residence located on School St. in Kingfield. The owners had left for the season.

10/4/2017 - 1757hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted State Police with a domestic disturbance on Main St. in Strong. No charges were filed.

10/4/2017 - 1817hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a report of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 4 in Madrid.

10/4/2017 - 1912hrs, Deputy Doucette arrested David Moody (48) of Livermore Falls on a warrant after he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

10/5/2017 - 0454hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 16 in Eustis. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

10/5/2017 - 1252hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Jillian Huddleston (29) of Farmington for Violation of Conditions of release at the request of Maine Pre-Trial Services for testing positive for Oxycodone.

10/5/2017 - 2005hrs, Det. Stephen Charles assisted Somerset SO with a death investigation.

10/5/2017 - 2126hrs, Deputy Burke responded to the Redington Rd in Dallas Plt. regarding a report of suspicious activity near a camper there. Burke did not find anything amiss upon arrival.

Deputies conducted 70 building checks one was found unlocked; they also conducted 14 elder checks.