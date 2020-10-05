Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 25 – Oct. 2

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 25 through Oct. 2, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty

09/25/2020 - 0850hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of an assault that allegedly occurred at the Stratton Plaza in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Alan Beaulier (48) of Stratton was summonsed for assault.

09/25/2020 - 0923hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of an issue between the complainant and former boyfriend.

09/25/2020 - 0942hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 complaint at the Phillips Elementary School. This was an accidental dial.

09/25/2020 - 1147hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/25/2020 - 1415hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious person on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

09/25/2020 - 1633hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of some sort of disturbance occurring in a moving motor vehicles with one following the other. They were stopped in Farmington.

09/25/2020 - 1721hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon.

09/25/2020 - 1801hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a two car accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Mark Tasso (72) of Buford GA was driving a 2014 Jeep stopped in traffic on the Mercer Road when a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Quincy Giustra (21) of New Sharon ran into the rear of the jeep.

09/25/2020 - 1909hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a suspicious person on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

09/25/2020 - 1936hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Industry Town office. The person was only recycling.

09/25/2020 - 2126hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

09/25/2020 - 2138hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a single vehicle accident on Lynn Way in Dallas Plt. The driver Justin Bernier (39) of Sandy River Plt was arrested for OUI, Endangering the Welfare of a child and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

09/26/2020 - 0733hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

09/26/2020 - 0807hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint regarding a political sign on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. There was no violation of law.

09/26/2020 - 1043hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Varnum Pond Road in Temple. The source of the call was not located.

09/26/2020 - 1052hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs moose accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. George Slaughter (42) of Sidney was driving a 2006 Subaru when he struck the moose on top of Mile Hill. The moose ran off.

09/26/2020 - 1058hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Jenkins Road in Temple, the source of the call was not located.

09/26/2020 - 1255hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

09/26/2020 - 1418hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suicidal person in Kingfield.

09/26/2020 - 1528hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a dog bite complaint on the Intervale Road in New Sharon.

09/27/2020 - 0954hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Tim Murray (39) of Chesterville at his residence on a warrant and transported him to jail.

09/27/2020 - 1059hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Gordon Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/27/2020 - 1348hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a civil issue between an estranged boyfriend and girlfriend on the New Sharon Road in Industry.

09/27/2020 - 1539hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

09/27/2020 - 1837hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at Longfellow’s in Kingfield.

09/28/2020 - 0914hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint via phone text at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

09/28/2020 - 1132hrs, Deputy McCormick participate in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

09/28/2020 - 1229hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School.

09/28/2020 - 1341hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel conducted a track I Letter D Township.

09/28/2020 - 1404hrs Deputy McCormick responded to Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a loud music complaint. This is an ongoing issue.

09/28/2020 - 1435hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint regarding the ongoing bridge construction/traffic flow in New Sharon. There were no issues, it is a high traffic area.

09/28/2020 - 1835hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of suspicious activity at the cemetery located next to Main Street in Kingfield.

09/28/2020 - 1839hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a civil property line dispute between neighbors at Norcross Hill road in Chesterville.

09/28/2020 - 1848hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Norman Haggan (69) of Rangeley was driving a 2016 Subaru when the deer struck his vehicle.

09/28/2020 - 2005hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Morgan conducted a bail check at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. As a result of the check Lisa Brynildsen (41) and Benjamin Pilsbury (37) both of Eustis were arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

09/28/2020 - 2139hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

09/29/2020 - 0835hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint on Beans Corner Road in New Sharon.

09/29/2020 - 1449hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious person on route 4 in Phillips. The person was not there upon arrival.

09/29/2020 - 1546hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Strong. As a result of the stop Michael Davis (34) of Rumford was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

09/29/2020 - 1900hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a bail check at a residence in Temple. As a result of the investigation Cory Purington (40) of Wilton was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release.

09/29/2020 - 2306hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Aaron Stevens (35) of New Sharon was driving a 2012 Kia when he became distracted causing him to drive off the road into a ditch.

09/30/2020 - 0120hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on Cook Hill road in Freeman Twp., this turned out to be a false alarm.

09/30/2020 - 0859hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at School House Variety in Weld.

09/30/2020 - Lt. Rackliffe responded to a single vehicle accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Robert Anthony (55) of Temple was driving a 2015 Nissan when he ran off the road.

09/30/2020 - 1053hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call in the parking lot of the Plaza of Stratton. This turned out to be a misdial.

09/30/2020 - 1322hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Kimball Pone Road in New Sharon. The home owner did not call and attributed the call to the lines going down.

09/30/2020 - 1412hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Buzzell Road in Madrid twp. As it turned out this was not an accident, just a vehicle that was in need of a tow.

10/01/2020 - 0156hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Anson Valley road in New Vineyard. Shayne Sherby (24) of Skowhegan was driving a 2012 Chrysler 4 door when he swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road and snapped a utility pole in half. New Vineyard Fire Dept. and CMP were notified.

10/01/2020 - 0356hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a business alarm at the Dollar General in Kingfield.

10/01/2020 - 0915hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

10/01/2020 - 1228hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp.

10/01/2020 - 1238hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a lettering complaint on the Intervale Road in Temple.

10/01/2020 - 1338hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary school.

10/01/2020 - 1938hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

10/01/2020 - 2043hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on a truck driver in Franklin County. The driver’s company in Indiana contacted dispatch stating that they believed their driver was lost, his cell was not functioning and having issues with GPS but somewhere in Franklin County. Deputy Couture located the driver, he was okay and headed to Boston.

10/02/2020 - 0340hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Princess Road in Kingfield. This turned into an unattended death investigation with no suspicious circumstances.

10/02/2020 - 0811hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of an abandoned motorcycle on Route 16 halfway between Rangeley and Stratton.

10/02/2020 - 0853hes, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint on the Rumford Road in Letter E twp.

10/02/2020 - 1018hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

10/02/2020 - 1247hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft of political signs from Weld Center in Weld.

10/02/2020 - 1949hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

Deputies conducted two building checks. They also conducted seven elder checks.