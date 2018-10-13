Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 28 – Oct. 12

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 28 through Oct. 12.

9/28/2018 - 0811hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a report of an unattended death on Main St. in Strong. Nothing suspicious was found.

9/28/2018 - 1642hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to Wilton at the request of the Police for assistance.

9/28/2018 - 1853hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. The car sustained reportable damage the deer ran off.

9/28/2018 - 2112hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Barker Rd in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop the driver Scott Webber (35) of Farmington was arrested for Operating with a suspended license class E. Once arrested he was transported to jail, upon arrival at jail and being booked, drugs were found on his person and he was also charged with Trafficking in Prison Contraband class C.

9/29/2018 - 0020hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Kenneth Kenneally (31) of Bremen was arrested for Operating with a suspended license class E and transported to jail.

9/29/2018 - 1017hrs, Deputy Madore summonsed two 16 year old New Sharon boys for Burglary and theft that occurred on 9/24/2018 in New Sharon.

9/30/2018 - 2215hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Lexington Rd in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

9/30/2018 - 2318hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Rd in Industry. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

10/1/2018 - 0019hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Rd in Coplin Plt. The car sustained reportable damage the moose ran off.

10/1/2018 - 1201hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Dylan Granquist (28) of Day Mountain Rd in Temple on a warrant for cruelty to animals.

10/1/2018 - 1940hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of harassment via Facebook at a residence on the River Rd in Phillips.

10/1/2018 - 2222hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on Main St. in Kingfield regarding a welfare check at the request of a family member. As a result of the check, Patrick Wyman (23) of Kingfield was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release class C and transported to jail.

10/2/2018 - 0305hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a business alarm at the former Skowhegan Savings Bank in Eustis. The bank is closed at this location and is empty inside, all was secure.

10/2/2018 - 1057hrs, Detectives Stephen Charles and Detective Ken Charles arrested Melvin Vitko (61) of Phillips on a warrant.

10/2/2018 - 1146hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Pinkham Hill Rd in Phillips.

10/2/2018 - 1911hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Redington Rd in Dallas Plt. regarding a suspicious vehicle.

10/2/2018 - 2037hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a missing person from the Toothaker Pond Rd in Phillips. The missing person was located in the Augusta area.

10/2/2018 - 1937hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint from a landlord on the Eustis Village Rd in Eustis where he was concerned a former tenant had left marijuana plants behind. He was told he could destroy them.

10/3/2018 - 0846hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a complaint of a car illegally parked on Pinkham Hill Rd in Philips.

10/3/2018 - 0948hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Avon. As a result of the stop the driver, Heather Henson-Finnegan (42) of Peru was arrested for Operating with a suspended license class E, and a warrant. She was also charged with Display of a fictitious Certificate of Inspection class E, Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs class D, Possession of Hypodermic Apparatuses class D. A male passenger was allowed to leave. Trooper Hall assisted at the scene.

10/3/2018 - 1938hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the Rangeley Rd in Phillips regarding a report of a person sitting in the middle of the road. The male subject from Phillips was found intoxicated and removed from the roadway.

10/3/2018 - 2144hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on the Dill Rd in Phillips regarding a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight. Further investigation revealed the light was from a game camera that activated when deer walked by.

10/4/2018 - 0109hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on the Salem Rd in Kingfield. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/4/2018 - 1155hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a residence on the Avon Valley Rd in Avon to assist the State Police with a domestic disturbance.

10/4/2018 - Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on the Avon Valley Rd in Avon to assist the State Police with a report of a disturbance.

10/4/2018 - 1734hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the same residence on Avon Valley Rd in Avon to assists State Police with some sort of disorderly conduct complaint.

10/4/2018 - 1922hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Elmes responded for a third time to assist State Police with a disturbance at a residence that had been going on all day. State Police arrested Carrie Mikalunis.

10/5/2018 - 1334hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver, Justin Maclean (32) of Stratton was arrested for Operating a motor vehicle after being declared a Habitual offender class C.

10/5/2018 - 1623hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to what initially was a report of suspicious activity on the Stephens Rd in Rangeley Plt. at a camp ground that is closed for the season. A man was located and removed from the area.

10/5/2018 - 2217hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Aerie Trail in Sandy River Plt. regarding a 911 hang up complaint. It was determined to be a misdial.

10/6/2018 - 0527hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Park St. in Phillips. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

10/6/2018 - 2140hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Fish Hatchery Rd in Salem Twp. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

10/7/2018 - 0053hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation the driver, Duane McMahon (36) of Durham was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

10/7/2018 - 0504hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a missing person complaint on the Iisalo Rd in Temple. The missing person was located fairly quickly by the complainant.

10/7/2018 - 1536hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Industry road in Industry. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

10/7/2018 - 1732hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an ongoing motor vehicle complaint on Center Hill Rd in Weld. It was reported cars were doing burnouts and speeding. The drivers were located and identified.

10/7/2018 - 1755hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife. No charges were filed.

10/7/2018 - 2313hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a tenant and a landlord in New Sharon.

10/8/2018 - 0704hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the South Strong Rd in Strong. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

10/8/2018 - 1025hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on York Hill Rd in New Sharon to keep the peace while one spouse was moving out on another.

10/8/2018 - 1306hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon regarding a 911 hang up complaint. It was determined to be children playing with a phone.

10/8/2018 - 1657hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to School St in Perkins Twp. to assist a stranded motorist who apparently received help prior to his arrival.

10/9/2018 - 0559hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. The car did not receive any damage however the deer died at the scene.

10/9/2018 - 1329hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a trespass complaint on Montfort Drive in Strong.

10/9/2018 - 1611HRS, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the Starks Rd in New Sharon regarding a landlord tenant dispute.

10/9/2018 - 1942hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The source of the call could not be located.

10/10/2018 - 0610hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a man in mental health distress on the Iisalo Rd in Temple.

10/10/2018 - 0830hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Rd in Strong.

10/10/2018 - 1000hrs, Lt. Rackliffe participated in lunch with students at Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon.

10/10/2018 - 1233hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of theft from the Lambert Rd in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed it to be a dispute between family members over property that belonged to a recently deceased family member.

10/10/2018 - 1405hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge responded to a request for a K-9 in Wilton.

10/10/2018 - 1749hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a two car accident on the Mercer Rd and Mile Hill Rd intersection in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

10/10/2018 - 2240hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Farmington Police with a self-inflicted gunshot incident that was initially reported to have occurred in Freeman Township. Investigation determined that is actually occurred in Farmington at Sherwood Apartments.

10/11/2018 - 0407hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Day Mountain Rd in Temple. The deer ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

10/11/2018 - 1150hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to route 2 in Carthage where it was reported that a woman was on the side of the road wearing only a towel. Chief Wilcox and Deputy Scovil found the woman and were told that she had been in an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and did not want any help. There was no evidence of injury or assault.

10/11/2018 - 1504hrs, Sgt. Brann received a complaint from a local woman who had been hitchhiking on the Fairbanks Rd in Farmington and was picked up by an unknown male in a grey car. The Male was going to give her a ride to Sugarloaf where she works however he started making sexual advances towards her. She refused his advances and had him drop her off in New Portland where he then turned southbound.

10/11/2018 - 1737hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a violation of protection order on River St. in Avon. The complaint was not a violation.

Deputies conducted 27 building checks during this time period, one was found unsecured. They also conducted 13 Elder checks.