Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 7-14

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 7 to Sept. 14

9/7/2018 - 0814hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of disturbance at the town office on Main St. in Eustis. The complainant stated he had shut the water off of person who was not paying his water bill. The suspect, was being hostile towards the complainant.

9/7/2018 - 1100hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a bad check complaint from Gagne and Son in Belgrade who stated a suspect had written with insufficient funds for a septic tank to be installed at a residence on Bald Mountain in Rangeley Plt.

9/7/2018 - 1558hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a theft of a firearms complaint at a residence on the Salem Rd in Salem twp. The complainant stated he suspected a utility installer who had installed a satellite system. A .38 caliber revolver was allegedly missing after the work was completed. Case is still under investigation.

9/7/2018 - 1956hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. The car sustained reportable damage the moose walked off.

9/8/2018 - 0709hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

9/8/2018 - 2212hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Rangeley, as a result of the stop, Courtney Steeves (40) of Freeman twp. was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

9/9/2018 - 1458hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle motorcycle accident on route 27 in North New Portland. No injuries were reported.

9/9/2018 - 1630hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment via Facebook complaint at a residence on Montfort drive in Strong. No charges were filed.

9/9/2018 - 1823hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of theft of Marijuana from a legal grow cage at a residence on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. Video surveillance images were captured of two suspects.

9/9/2018 - 2203hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon. It was found to be a misdial.

9/9/2018 - 2038hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint of an aggressive driver on route 4 in Strong.

9/10/2018 - 1137hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a theft of ladders from a property on Cook Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. The suspects were caught on camera, the case is still under investigation.

9/10/2018 - 1258hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a report of potential abuse at a residence in Industry. His investigation determined the incident to be parental discipline however a referral to DHHS was made.

9/10/2018 - 1537hrs, Deputy Madore conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Rd in Chesterville, as a result of the stop he arrested the driver, Ben Violette (20) of Waterville for violating conditions of release and transported him to jail.

9/11/2018 - 2054hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Rd in Phillips. As a result of the stop George Dereszynski (35) of Dallas Plt was arrested for Violating Condition of Release and transported to jail.

9/12/2018 - 0546hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lucy Knowles Rd in Chesterville. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

9/12/2018 - 1051hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. The couple in the car had been having a verbal domestic dispute. No charges were filed.

9/12/2018 - 1126hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a VIN check at a residence on the Dutch Gap road in Chesterville.

9/12/2018 - 1132hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle with a man and woman inside a green sedan. Upon arrival the car sped off, Scovil stopped the car then identified the driver and passenger. The driver, Jeffrey Lane (44) was arrested for operating with a suspended license and also charged with displaying a fictitious inspection certificate. The female passenger, did not have a driver’s license so a third party was contacted.

9/12/2018 - 1352hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a late report of a domestic disturbance that had occurred in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

9/12/2018 - 1531hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a trespassing complaint at Mt. Abrams High School in Salem Twp.

9/12/2018 - 1711hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on Main St. in New Sharon for a report of a domestic disturbance. McCormick served a PFA on a man who lived there who was very hostile regarding the PFA. The female gathered her personal belongings and left.

9/12/2018 - 1852hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Carthage Rd in Carthage.

9/12/2018 - 1958hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Oxford SO n serving a harassment notice on a person who lived on West Mills Rd in Industry.

9/12/2018 - 2227hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted Jay Police with a request for a K-9. Crack was found in the vehicle.

9/13/2018 - 1319hrs, Lt. St. Laurent charged inmate Dana Littlefield (49) of Bridgeton with Trafficking in Prison Contraband.

9/13/2018 - 1538hrs, Deputy Doucette and K-9 Judge assisted jail staff in an internal inspection.

9/13/2018 - 1624hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged fraud complaint on the West Freeman Rd in Freeman twp. The complainant claims that her son will not give her a title to a car she received from him. The issue is civil.

9/13/2018 - 1839hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Todd Huff (44) at his residence in Strong on a warrant for unpaid fines.

9/14/20018 - 0226hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a theft of a pickup truck in New Sharon. The complainant lent it to a friend two years ago who lives in Wilton and the friend has not returned it. The friend has attempted to purchase it however has not paid. Civil issue.

Deputies conducted 9 building checks during this time period all were secure. They also conducted 5 Elder checks.