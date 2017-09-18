Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 8-15

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.

9/8/2017 - 1643 hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a late report of a Burglary on Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid. The complainant had been squatting at this residence illegally and has left. However she now claims that property she left at the residence is missing.

9/8/2017 - 2205 hrs, Deputy Doucette stopped a vehicle for having a headlight out on the Lexington Rd in Kingrield. As a result of the stop the driver was charged with Illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor.

9/9/2017 - 0628 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to Mingo Loop Rd in Rangeley regarding a suspicious person at a residence. It was determined that the complainant was imagining the incident and was a false report.

9/9/2017 - 0742 hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Rd in Farmington. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

9/9/2017 - 1345 hrs, Deputy Scovil assisted Farmington Police with a report of an erratic driver on the Whitter Rd in Farmington. Scovil found the reported vehicle and driver and stopped it. The female driver was having a medical emergency and attempting to get to the hospital. The driver was transported to FMH.

9/9/2017 - 1713 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a dog bite complaint on the Weld Rd in Phillips.

9/10/2017 - 0636 hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Wilton Police with a request for a K-9. It was reported that the complainant had marijuana plants stolen. Tracks led to an ATV trail where the suspect apparently fled.

9/10/2017 - 0754 hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a Violation of Protective Order on the Ridge Rd in Chesterville. The complainant claimed that a suspect was violating the order. Investigation revealed no violation.

9/11/2017 - 0834 hrs, Deputy Madore responded to Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon at the request of a homeowner who lives out of state. Security cameras caught an unknown man on the complainant’s property. The man was gone upon arrival.

9/11/2017 - 1425 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a complaint in Chesterville at the Corner Store regarding a possible violation of protective order. As a result of his investigation, William Packer a.k.a. Pacher (49) of Chesterville was arrested for the violation and transported to Jail.

9/12/2017 - 0640 hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Morgan provided event security for the Bicycles across Maine event in Kingfield.

9/11/2017 - 1515 hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the Industry road in New Sharon regarding a reported suicidal person. Upon arrival he spoke with the subject who stated he was not suicidal, just very sad.

9/11/2017 - 1603 hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

9/11/2017 - 1613 hrs, Deputy Burke investigated a reported theft on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. Investigation revealed it was not a theft but a civil issue between former cohabitants.

9/12/2017 - 1730 hrs, Deputy Burke conducted security at a Mt. Abram HS sporting event.

9/12/2017 - 2306 hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Matthew Davis 34 of New Sharon was arrested for OUI. Once at the jail, he was asked if he had any drugs on his person prior to being booked inside the jail, he denied having any however a searched revealed that he had methadone pills hiding in a keychain. He was charged with OUI, Operating with a suspended license and Trafficking in prison contraband.

9/13/2017 - 0907 hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle that had crashed with deployed air bags at the intersection of Farmington Falls Rd and Weeks Mills road.

9/13/2017 - 1013 hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Industry Rd in Industry. The complainant stated she has been seeing someone using a flashlight after dark around the complainant’s personal property and believes they are stealing gas.

9/13/2017 - 1213 hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Sand Pond Rd in Chesterville. The complainant stated that her ex-roommate is constantly calling her to get her to retrieve her personal belongings. The complainant stated that she wanted the ex-roommate served with a harassment warning. Deputy McCormick also received the same complaint later that night and contacted the ex-roommate and issued the warning.

9/13/2017 - 1510 hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a complaint of firearms being shot too close to a neighbor’s residence on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard. Further investigation revealed that the distance was not in violation.

9/13/2017 - 2112 hrs, Deputy Burke investigated a harassment complaint on Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville. The complainant stated she is being harassed by another Chesterville resident.

9/14/2017 - 2022 hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, Patricia House (59) of Farmington was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled drugs Class D.

9/15/2017 - 0041 hrs, Deputy Doucette received a complaint of a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred in Industry. Lt. St. Laurent is assisting with the investigation.

Deputies conducted 27 building checks one was found unlocked; they also conducted 6 elder checks.