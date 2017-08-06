The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for the week of July 28 of Aug. 4.

7/28/2017 - 2105 hrs, Deputy Doucette clocked two motorcycles on route 27 in New Vineyard traveling 91mph. The bikes were stopped, and one of the operators, David Brackley (49) of Strong was arrested for OUI and traveling 30mph+ over the speed limit. The other operator was summonsed for 30+.

7/29/2017 - 2055 hrs, Sgt. Hartley responded to a report of a disturbance on the Rapid Stream Rd in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

7/30/2017 - 1226 hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Somerset SO with a K-9 track.

7/30/2017 - 2348 hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Rd in Farmington, as a result of the stop Brad Deprey (35) of Turner was arrested for multiple motor vehicle suspensions.

7/30/2017 - 0959 hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a welfare check on Carrabassett Drive in Kingfield.

7/30/2017 - 1237 hrs, Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Bean investigated a two vehicle accident with injuries in the construction zone on route 4 in Strong.

7/30/2017 - 1845 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a motor vehicle accident by Douin’s Market in New Sharon with minor injuries reported.

7/30/2017 - 2009 hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a two vehicle accident on route 4 in Strong. No injuries were reported.

7/31/2017 - 0612 hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville. It was reported that unknown persons had been in the complainants vehicle overnight which was unlocked had had stolen cash and other items.

7/31/2017 - 0630 hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious red Toyota sedan parked on the temple road in Temple with occupants inside. Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell assisted in searching for the vehicle which was gone upon their arrival.

7/31/2017 - 1031 hrs, Chief Lowell responded to an animal complaint on Reeds Mills Rd in Madrid.

8/1/2017 - 0805 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the West Mills Rd in Industry regarding a report of cows in the road.

8/1/2017 - 1530 hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a scam where the owner of a local business in Avon was contacted by someone pretending to be CMP and was threatened to have their power cut off unless the owner purchased $2,460 on a prepaid debit card. The owner gave the person the card information and lost all the money.

8/1/2017 - 2202 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to a report of an intoxicated woman who had left a residence on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. Burke found her walking on the road and returned her to her house.

8/2/2017 - 0620 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon. The Deer died at the scene, the car did not sustain reportable damage.

8/2/2017 - 0705 hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Dovey’s Kitchen in Industry regarding a report of an assault that occurred in the parking lot. The complainant claimed he was assaulted by a local man. Investigation did not reveal enough information to pursue charges.

8/2/2017 - 1220 hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Adams Rd in Chesterville. It was reported by the complainant that another female was harassing her by Facebook.

8/2/2017 - 2011 hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a harassment complaint on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. The complainant claimed he was being harassed by a local suspect.

8/2/2017 - 2126 hrs, Deputy Burke responded to Marble Lane in New Vineyard regarding a report of a suicidal person. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

8/3/2017 - 0933 hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a complaint at the jail. On July 22nd Wilton Police arrested Nathaniel Tilton (42) of Wilton for Domestic Violence assault with prior convictions for Domestic Violence. On August 2nd the victim of the case contacted Lt. St. David Laurent and informed him that Mr. Tilton was calling her by phone from the jail in an attempt to tamper with the victim’s testimony. After gathering evidence and conducting an interview with Tilton at the Jail, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Tilton for Violation of Conditions of Release Class C and tampering with a victim/witness Class C. Tilton is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Friday.

8/2/2017 - 1856 hrs, Deputy Doucette Responded to West Side Rd in Weld for a report of a domestic disturbance. The complainant had called to report that his stepson was unstable. No charges were filed.

8/3/2017 - 1107 hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment complaint on the Cohoon Rd in Chesterville. The complainant claims his stepson is being harassed by a man on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville.

8/3/2017 - 1315 hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a referral to a sex crime on the Industry Rd in New Sharon.

8/3/2017 1557hrs, Deputy Burke responded to FMH in Farmington for a report of a disturbance outside of the emergency room entrance. Upon arrival he found the subject was an out of control child.

8/3/2017 - 1455 hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a two car accident at the intersection of the Vienna Rd and Lucy Knowles Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

8/3/2017 - 2102 hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a late report of a domestic disturbance at Church Street in Weld. It was reported that the suspect, Nickolas McGrane (28) of Weld, had choked the complainant. The suspect fled the scene and has now a warrant for his arrest.

8/4/2017 - 0553 hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft from School house Variety in Weld. Investigation led to a suspect who lived in New Sharon. The suspect, Jaakob Lundy 20, was charged with theft.

Deputies conducted 13 building checks all were found secure; they also conducted 7 elder checks.