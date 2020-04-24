Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report from April 17-24

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report from April 17 through April 24, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/17/2020 - 1400hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a complaint of people on ATVs riding on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. When the complainant was asked if it were on going, the reply was no but just in case it does happen in the future. Complaint noted.

04/17/2020 - 1600hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of Terrorizing at the Stratton School in Eustis. As a result of the investigation a local juvenile was charged with Terrorizing.

04/17/2020 - 1748hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a dog attacking chickens at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp.

04/18/2020 - 1559hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Camp Waya Awi Road in Dallas Plt. regarding a report of a possible burglary. Further investigation did not reveal any evidence of a break, everything was in place and no indication of forced entry.

04/18/2020 - 1921hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The deputy discovered that a child had the phone and was playing with it.

04/18/2020 - 1951hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

04/18/2020 - 2212hrs, Sgt. Brann and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a 911 disturbance call at a residence on Avon Valley road in Avon where it was reported several intoxicated family member adults were fighting. As a result of the investigation Sgt. Brann arrested Dean Sharp (46) of Avon Valley Road Avon for Terrorizing. Deputy McCormick arrested Linda Flagg (56) of Avon Valley Road in Avon for Domestic Violence Assault. Both were transported to jail without incident.

04/19/2020 - 0842hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Kendall Farm Trail in Rangeley. It was an accidental dial.

04/19/2020 - 0844hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a child custody issue on Main Street in Stratton.

04/19/2020 - 1246hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated to a report of a hiker’s dog was attacked by other dogs while on the Appalachian Trail.

04/19/2020 - 1400hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint on Myers Beach in Eustis. There was no one in the location upon arrival, it was determined to be a misdial.

04/19/2020 - 1407hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an SUV that had been driven through the complainant's property doing damage to the field.

04/19/2020 - 1615hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The event was verbal only and there was a child custody issue included. No charges were filed.

04/19/2020 - 1700hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to civil landlord/tenant complaint on High Street in New Vineyard.

04/19/2020 - 2313hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of loud music being played annoying neighbors on the Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/20/2020 - 1056hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on a man at a camp on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt. at the request of a family member. The man was found alive and well.

04/20/2020 - 1616hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged complaint of theft of keys from a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. The complainant stated he left the keys on his table and someone took them without taking the vehicle they belonged to.

04/20/2020 - 1710hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a theft complaint on Hammond Lane in Strong. This turned out to be a civil issue.

04/20/2020 - 1725hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. It turned out to be a misdial.

04/20/2020 - 2005hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of juveniles skateboarding in the middle of Main Street in Strong. The mother was contacted the kids were removed.

04/20/2020 - 2234hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a loud music complaint on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. Neighbors were complaining that another neighbor was playing their music too loud. Sgt. Brann listened and had the offending parties turn it.

04/20/2020 - 2056hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a business alarm at Douin’s Market in New Sharon. Somebody had been there but did not gain access inside.

04/20/2020 - 2158hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a drug law violation at a residence on Stewart Ave in Strong. As a result of the investigation Tina Sinclair (51) of Strong and Ernest Tripp (53) of Strong were summonsed for Unlawfully Furnishing Schedule W Drugs.

04/21/2020 - 1246hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of suspicious people on private property at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. Further investigation revealed that the suspicious people were actually land surveyors contracted to be there.

04/21/2020 - 1554hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of online fraud via Facebook messenger. A person the complainant thought was a Facebook friend started asking for personal information. No financial information was given out.

04/21/2020 - 1612hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on in a sector in Strong. The call was pinging off a tower and not specifying a location. It was determined to be some sort of electronic issue.

04/21/2020 - 2009hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Further investigation revealed that a child was playing with the phone.

04/22/2020 - 1109hrs, Deputy Morgan provided a security escort for a person who wanted to retrieve personal items at a residence in Kingfield.

04/23/2020 - 0902hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an online fraud. The complainant opened a suspicious email which infected the caller’s computer.

04/23/2020 - 1227hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Morgan discovered the vehicle which he had towed because it was unsafe to begin with and the driver was driving with a suspended license.

04/23/2020 - 1341hrs, Deputy Morgan, Trooper Bond, Lt. Rackliffe and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a threatening complaint at a residence on Winter Hill road in Carthage. It was determined that the actual threatening complaint occurred in Dixfield and turned over to the PD there.

04/23/2020 - 1509hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Jay police with a request for his K-9 to conduct a sniff of a vehicle.

04/23/2020 - 1742hrs, Deputy Couture responded to the Avon Valley road in Avon regarding a report of a man driving a white pickup that appeared to be casing out homes in the area. Couture did not find the pickup or the man in question.

04/23/2020 - 1905hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Jason McClamma (45) of North Anson was driving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee west bound when he hit the deer.

Deputies conducted 66 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.