Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report is April 10 – 17

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for April 10 through April 17. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/10/2020 - 1000hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Eustis Village Road in Eustis where Narcan was used to revive a person there.

04/10/2020 - 1349hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a citizen who was concerned with power loss and the lack of heat.

02/10/2020 - 1429hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. It was an accidental misdial.

04/10/2020 - 1519hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on an elderly person on Brunni’s Way in Dallas Plt.

04/10/2020 - 1538hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the River Road in Phillips. It turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/10/2020 - 1652hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a child custody issue on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

04/10/2020 - 1953hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt.

04/11/2020 - 0906hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation Michael Parker (66) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

04/11/2020 - 0943hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report that someone had crashed a vehicle into a tree at the complainant’s residence on School Street in Perkins Twp.

04/11/2020 - 1554hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a security escort at a residence on North Main Street in Strong while a spouse removed personal belongings.

04/12/2020 - 0247hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted a stranded motorist no the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

04/12/2020 - 0640hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged theft of a motor vehicle from a residence from a residence on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was found crashed into the Sand Shed near the municipal garage on the Kimball Pond road.

04/12/2020 - 0932hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on lakeside drive in Industry. There was no emergency.

04/12/2020 - 1041hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a civil issue on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. where a grandparent allowed a grandchild to temporarily live at a camp, however the grandchild is taking advantage of the grandparents and has others living with him. The grandparents were told they have to use the eviction process to have the grandchild removed.

04/12/2020 - 1101hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a parking complaint at the Terrain Park on Winter Hill Road in Carthage.

04/12/2020 - 1301hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence at the Kingfield Elderly housing. Upon arrival it was learned that unknown persons had left an Easter meal at the residence. Due to COVID 19 the resident was concerned and did not want the meal.

04/12/2020 - 1639hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an ATV complaint on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

04/13/2020 - 0902hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency on the Howard Road in Salem Twp.

04/13/2020 - 0935hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to New England Wire Products at the request of the company to provide security while they fired an employee.

04/13/2020 - 1212hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of loose dogs chasing chickens on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

04/13/2020 - 1227hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a parking complaint on Old County road in Sandy River Plt. The complainant is having issues with her grandson’s choice of friends staying at her camp. This is a civil issue.

04/13/2020 - 1329hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of two tractor trailers involved in an accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Three tractor trailers were traveling northbound when the lead truck stopped for a tree down in the road. The second tractor trailer a 2011 Western Star owned by JD Cayford of Athens being driven by William Crawford (61) of North Anson also stopped but the third tractor trailer a 2020 Kenworth owned by Pepin Lumber of Coburn Gore being driven by Stepane Audet (40) of Stornoway Quebec did not stop and ran into the rear of the truck he was following.

04/13/2020 - 1448hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a late report of a parking lot accident on Stinchfield Hill road in Chesterville.

04/13/2020 - 1502hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an alleged burglary on the Moose Road in Rangeley Plt. This was determined to be false complaint.

04/13/2020 - 1529hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of theft of catalytic converters from Keech’s Auto Sales in New Sharon.

04/13/2020 - 1803hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Tracy road in Industry. Edmund Smith (42) of Wilton was driving a 2016 Ford pickup when he drove upon several wires which had fallen as a result of utility pole damage.

04/13/2020 - 1840hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an attempted burglary at the grange hall on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The suspects were able to open the first door however were unable to enter the second door. No entry was gained.

04/13/2020 - 1933hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a land lord who wanted to evict tenants from a residence on Main Street in Phillips and the tenants.

04/14/2020 - 1412hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of harassment via text to employees at a business in Kingfield.

04/14/2020 - 1812hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a late report of a single vehicle accident on the Basin Road in Carthage. The case is still under investigation because there is a dispute about who was actually driving the vehicle.

04/15/2020 - 1203hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol with several other agencies responded to the explosion at the Paper Mill in Jay.

04/15/2020 - 1634hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an auto theft from a residence on the Webster Road in New Sharon. A juvenile had run away taking the family pickup truck. Both the truck and the juvenile were located in Augusta by the State Police.

04/15/2020 - 1449hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 misdial on Commercial Road in Kingfield. It was determined to be an accidental dial.

04/15/2020 - 1501hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a disturbance on Montfort Drive in Strong. No charges were filed.

04/15/2020 - 1841hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up call at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival he discovered several intoxicated adults who apparently had some sort of altercation. The parties broke up and walked back to other places.

04/16/2020 - 0538hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Lt. Rackliffe assisted in locating a man whose vehicle was stuck in a remote part of Rangeley and did not know exactly where he was.

04/16/2020 - 1357hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a noise complaint at a camp on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt. The real complaint had to do with the complainant wanting to evict a grandson from the camp.

04/16/2020 - 1935hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. A person there was in a mental health crises and was transported to FMH.

04/17/2020 - 0057hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of suspicious activity on the River road in Phillips. The complainant stated that an unknown male was inside a family member's vehicle and then ran off. Nothing was reported missing, the alleged offender was not located.

Deputies conducted 117 building checks, two were found unsecured. Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.