Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report July 12 – 26

7/12/2019 1353hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a two vehicle accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported.

7/12/2019 1530hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plantation. No charges were filed.

7/12/2019 1615hrs, Detective Stephen Charles arrested April Simonds (38) on a warrant at her residence in Livermore Falls and transported her to jail without incident.

7/12/2019 2038hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a camp site off Arnold Trail in Eustis. Upon arrival he found the complainant and determined it was just a misdial.

7/13/2019 1454hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Chief Lowell, Lt. Rackliffe, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Frost provided road security for a parade in Strong.

7/13/2019 2017hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at an apartment at 42 Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The female caller refused to come to the door after calling the police. The phone which the call originated from had been turned off. Neighbors stated nothing unusual has occurred there but knows the caller is there at the house and safe.

7/14/2019 0105hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a suspicious vehicle near the ballfield on South Main Street in Strong. The driver was identified and told to move on.

7/14/2019 1936hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of harassment at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld.

7/14/2019 1959hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a car vs. dog accident on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

7/15/2019 1146hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at Camp Kawanhee in Weld. It was determined to be a misdial.

7/15/2019 1319hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint that originated from somewhere Tumbledown Mountain in Weld. It was determined to be a misdial.

7/15/2019 1813hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a child custody complaint on North Main Street in Strong.

7/15/2019 0250hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an Industry man who was reported to be suicidal and walking on route 41 to Lewiston. Sgt. Bean found the man and after talking with him, the man agreed to be taken to FMH for an evaluation.

7/16/2019 0741hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a 911 open line complaint at a residence on Buker Lane in Weld. It was determined to be a misdial. A child had been playing with the phone.

7/16/2019 1246hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a civil issue at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

7/16/2019 1637hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of an aggressive driver on route 27 in New Vineyard. The vehicle was not found.

7/16/2019 1731hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan assisted Border Patrol with locating a white van that they were looking for. They found the vehicle with Mass plates and conducted the stop. The occupants were undocumented aliens. Border Patrol took custody of the male individuals.

7/17/2019 1016hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member at a residence on route 2 in Carthage. All was secure.

7/17/2019 1344hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. The Deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

7/17/2019 1436hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 misdial at a residence on Salt Marsh Road in New Sharon. All was secure.

7/17/2019 2054hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Avon by the Ice cream shop. No injuries were reported.

7/18/2019 0831hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of motorcycles and ongoing noise complaints on the West Freeman road in Strong.

7/18/2019 1550hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

7/18/2019 2053hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. At issue was the purchase of a car.

7/19/2019 0816hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 Hang up complaint on Harrys Way in Strong. All was secure upon arrival at the residence.

7/19/2019 0948hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon.

7/19/2019 11908hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint at a residence on the Lambert Road in New Vineyard. The complaint turned out to be a civil issue between spouses who were separating and deciding who owned what.

7/19/2019 1218hrs, Sgt. Scovil observed a suspicious vehicle in a driveway who then drove away on the Red School house road in Farmington. Knowing that particular vehicle did not belong there, he located the vehicle parked near Walmart, he identified both the male and female occupants of the car. At that time he arrested one of the occupants Dustin Towers (31) of Jay on a warrant.

7/19/2019 1235hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of identity theft at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that someone had the same name as the complainant in New Jersey but different middle names. A hotel chain made a mistake and had confused both parties.

7/19/2019 1339hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to Webb Lake for a 911 hang up complaint. Investigation revealed that the caller was actually in the middle of the lake in a pontoon boat and had accidentally activated 911.

7/19/2019 1445hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to Farmington regarding a request for a K-9.

7/19/2019 1909hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, the driver Kristy Miller (41) of Norridgewock was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

7/19/2019 2119hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an unattended death on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. State Police was notified, at this time the death does not appear to be suspicious.

7/19/2019 2144hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 misdial at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. All was secure.

7/20/2019 0637hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 hang up on Rocky Shore Lane in Strong. All was secure.

7/20/2019 0917hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to the area of the Philips Road in Weld regarding a report of children playing in the road. No children were found in the road.

7/20/2019 1229hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a single vehicle accident on the Maine Dowel road in Avon. Minor injuries were reported involving small children in the van.

7/20/2019 1733hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner on the Valley Road in Avon. Upon arrival Frost found the vehicle in the ditch. The driver, Billie Richards (41) of Winslow, was arrested for driving to endanger and transported to jail.

7/20/2019 2119hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Jay police with an OUI arrest at the jail.

7/21/2019 0700hrs, Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Scovil responded to the jail regarding an out of control inmate. The inmate calmed down when the dog arrived.

7/21/2019 0840hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a medical emergency on Prairie Road in Salem Twp.

7/21/2019 1214hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a loud noise complaint on Mill Street in Kingfield. A neighbor was complaining about the noise being made by the 3rd shift of the local redemption center. No complaint.

7/21/2019 1822hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a parking lot accident at the Town and Lake Motel in Rangeley. No injuries were reported.

7/21/2019 1907hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Michelle Wilcox (34) of Madrid on a warrant at her residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid.

7/22/2019 1048hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted a stranded motorist with a tire that had worked itself loose on route 4 in Phillips.

7/22/2019 1227hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a harassment complaint on the Nichols Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be some sort of dispute between neighbors, there was not enough evidence of harassment at this time.

7/22/2019 1509hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a complaint of identity theft at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that the complainant had her credit card hacked but the identity was not stolen. The complainant made changes with her bank.

7/23/2019 1015hrs, Deputy Davol followed up with additional information regarding unauthorized charges to a business account at a local business in New Sharon.

7/23/2019 1112hrs, Det. Stephen Charles responded to the jail regarding an alleged assault between inmates, further inquiring did not reveal an assault but a violation of rules inside the jail and will be handled internally.

7/23/2019 1454hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Hobbs Road in Wyman Twp. regarding a report of power lines that had fallen down on a Cement Truck.

7/23/2019 1921hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Eustis. As a result of the stop the driver, Neshoba Cote (20) of Eustis, was arrested for OUI and charged with illegal transportation of Alcohol by a minor. He was transported to jail without incident.

7/23/2019 2235hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. moose accident near the Kingfield DOT in Kingfield. The moose died at the scene.

7/24/2019 0748hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a business alarm at Edmunds Market in Phillips. All was secure.

7/25/2019 0852hrs, Deputy Davol responded to red pine lane in Eustis regarding a 911 hang up complaint at a residence there. This turned out to be a false alarm.

7/25/2019 1910hrs, Deputy McCormick, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single motorcycle accident with injuries on route 4 in Sandy River Plantation by the Appalachian Trail. Keith Massey (46) of Michigan was operating a 2013 Kawasaki southbound on Route 4 with his wife Melissa Massey (47) riding on the back. Mr. Massey failed to negotiate one of the sharp S-turns on route 4 near the Appalachian Trail. As a result the bike ran off the road struck the embankment throwing both off the bike with the bike landing eventually on top of them. Mr. Massey was transported by life flight to CMMC, Mrs. Massey was transported to FMH. Both were wearing helmets and it appears imprudent speed and unfamiliarity with the road were possible factors in the crash. Deputy Frost assisted at the scene as well as member of the Rangeley Fire Department and Northstar Ambulance. Farmington Towing removed the motorcycle.

Deputies conducted 62 building checks, only one was not secured, Deputies also conducted 12 Elder Checks.