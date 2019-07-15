Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report July 5 – 12

July 5, 2019 1426hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody issue at a residence on Elizabeth Street in Strong.

July 5, 2019 1908hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a late report of a parking lot accident at Dummer’s Beach Campground in Weld.

July 5, 2019 2307hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a loud noise complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

July 6, 2019 0800hrs, Deputy Morgan served a criminal summons and a trespass warning notice to a person on Shaw Hill Road in Industry.

July 6, 2019 1052hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. There was no damage to the car the deer died at the scene.

July 6, 2019 1235hrs, Deputy Morgan helped a motorist change a tire on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

July 6, 2019 1309hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a two car accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

July 6, 2019 1546hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. A father and Son were being harassed by another family member who lived in Lisbon. Lisbon Police were contacted to assist in the investigation.

July 6, 2019 1952hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. No injuries were reported, the deer ran off.

July 6, 2019 2018hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. This complaint is the same complaint received on July 5th.

July 6, 2019 2051hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a vehicle racing on Day Mountain Road in Temple and also doing burnouts.

July 6, 2019 2129hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Jay Police with a request for a K-9 on the Plaisted Road in Jay.

July 6, 2019 2149hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a lost hitchhiker on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

July 7, 2019 0959hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Park Street in Eustis. As a result of the stop the driver, Lisa Brynildsen (39) of Eustis was arrested for OUI and Violating Condition of Release. She was transported to jail without incident.

July 7, 2019 2231hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a burglary on School Street in Stratton. As a result of the investigation he charged Kristen Powers (24) of New Sharon with Theft by Unauthorized taking and Burglary. At the time of being charged, Powers was incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail for warrants.

7/8/2019 0917hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a burglary criminal mischief complaint at a residence on the West Mills Road in Industry. Further investigation revealed that the house had not been burglarized or damaged.

7/8/2019 2105hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a woman who had left a local pub in Rangeley intoxicated after several people tried to keep her from leaving in her vehicle. It was reported the vehicle was traveling southbound. Deputy Doucette and a Rangeley Officer Austin were alerted, however Deputy Doucette found the vehicle turn onto the Dallas Hill Road. The driver failed to stop when Doucette engaged his emergency equipment. The driver eventually crashed. The driver, Jackie Smith (38) of Dallas Plt. was arrested for OUI, Failing to Stop for an Officer and Speeding 30+. She was transported jail.

7/9/2019 0039hrs, Deputy Doucette assisted Wilton Police with a request for a K-9 on Woodland Ave. It was reported that an unknown male had attempted to break into a residence there.

7/9/2019 0900hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a civil complaint on Main Street in Eustis regarding a dispute between neighbors and boundary lines.

7/9/2019 1647hrs, Sgt. Scovil and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an RV rollover accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds. The driver Dwight Phillips (71) and his wife Sharon Phillips (69) both of Lumberton NJ received minor injuries. Excessive speed was a factor. The road was shut down for several hours before reopened.

7/9/2019 2224hrs, Sgt. Scovil arrested Troy Kimball (25) of West Paris on a warrant after he had turned himself in at the jail.

7/10/2019 0924hrs, Deputy Frost took a complaint where the complainant stated she feels intimidated when transferring children for visitation with former family members and wanted to know how to mitigate that. She was advised of the “safe space” area in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office and Communications center which has cameras.

7/10/2019 0952hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a complaint of criminal mischief on a property on the Ledge Road in Chain of Ponds Twp. The issue was an abutting landowner had apparently bulldozed onto the complainant’s property three years ago. At issue is the year’s long delay before making a criminal complaint.

7/10/2019 1523hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 call at a residence on Deer Cliff Run in Sandy River Plt. Upon arrival it was determined there were no issues at the residence.

7/10/2019 2109hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a missing person from Robbins Nest Lane in Dallas Plt. The missing person made contact with the complainant an hour after filing the complaint.

7/11/2019 0918hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Lookout Way in Eustis. All was secure.

7/11/2019 1016hrs, Deputy Frost, Detective Ken Charles and Lt. St. Laurent arrested Kenneth Loftus (31) of Kingfield on a warrant and transported him to jail.

7/11/2019 1609hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Arnold Tail in Eustis. The call originated at a campsite, all was sure and attributed to operator error.

7/11/2019 1913hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a minor disturbance between estranged parties at a residence on the River Road in Phillips.

7/11/2019 1930hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Narrow Gauge Street in Kingfield. Sgt. Scovil made contact with the caller and it was determined to be operator error while jogging.

Deputies conducted 69 building checks, only one was not secured, Deputies also c