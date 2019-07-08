Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report June 21 – July 5

6/21/2019 0831hrs, Deputy Davol received a noise complaint on Winter Hill Road in Carthage where the complainant is saying that his neighbor is playing music very loudly throughout the night.

6/21/2019 0925hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted State Police with an alleged suicidal person on the Parlin Road in Phillips.

6/21/2019 1101hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an unattended death on York Hill Road in New Sharon, it was determined to be a result of natural causes.

6/21/2019 1312hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of assault which was alleged to have occurred on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard. The complainant complained that he was assaulted by another male two weeks before and now wanted to make a complaint about it.

6/21/2019 1730hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of two vehicles traveling in an unsafe manner on Mile Hill Road and then on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Neither vehicle was located.

6/21/2019 1818hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of unauthorized people entering the home of a recently deceased person on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

6/22/2019 0938hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a security escort for a civil issue on Collins Drive in Freeman Twp.

6/22/2019 1032hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint of a black pickup being driven on an ATV trail off the Day Mountain Road in temple.

6/22/2019 1157hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint of an aggressive driver on route 27 in New Vineyard.

6/22/2019 1941hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of vandalism to an excavator on Federal Row in Industry.

6/22/2019 2212hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop, Audrey Condon (31) of Jay was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

6/23/2019 0121hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard where the driver ran off the road to avoid striking an animal. No injuries were reported.

6/23/2019 1432hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on School Street in Eustis. It turned out to be a misdial.

6/23/2019 1614hrs, Sgt. Bean investigate a report of theft from a residence on the Howard Road in Salem Twp. Investigation revealed it was not a theft, a man had arrived at the residence to retrieve tires that belonged to him. The complainant wanted him trespassed from her property.

6/23/2019 1750hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at the request of a concerned citizen at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

6/23/2019 2105hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on Bridge Street in Philips regarding a report of a disturbance there. It was confirmed that some sort of disturbance did occur however the complainant did not wish to pursue charges.

6/23/2019 2127hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a pickup vs. moose accident on route 16 in Dallas Plt. The pickup sustained reportable damage the moose ran off.

6/24/2019 0802hrws, Deputy Frost investigated a bad check complaint at Tranten’s Market in Kingfield.

6/24/2019 1205hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Brann investigated an unattended death at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. The event was determined to be the result of natural causes.

6/24/2019 1721hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean investigated a child custody issue on the East Madrid Road in Phillips.

6/24/2019 1740hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Trooper Monahan with a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. Trooper Monahan arrested Linda Flagg (55) of Avon for domestic violence assault.

6/25/2019 1618hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle being driven erratically on route 27 in Kingfield. Morgan found the vehicle, followed it and determined the operation was normal.

6/25/2019 1950hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on the Industry Road in Industry regarding an out of control juvenile who was being violent towards his mother. Upon arrival, the juvenile was violent towards Deputy Davol who subdued the juvenile until Northstar Ambulance arrived to provide transport to FMH for an evaluation.

6/25/2019 2130hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

6/26/2019 0834hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a complaint from a citizen in Eustis who had another person charged with a crime. The complainant was concerned the person she had charged is stalking her.

6/26/2019 1207hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a two car accident in the parking lot of Tranten’s Market in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

6/27/2019 0918hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking lot accident behind Poland Springs in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

6/27/2019 1342hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to the jail regarding a female attempted to make contact with an inmate through the security fence during recreation time. The female was told to leave.

6/27/2019 2146hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. A local man threatened to assault the complainant’s father. The suspect was issued a harassment notice and also warned for disorderly conduct.

6/28/2019 1111hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a report of a runaway juvenile from High Street in New Vineyard. The child was found in Farmington by Lt. St. Laurent.

6/28/2019 1415hrs, Lt. St. Laurent responded to the jail regarding an inmate who to harmed himself and had to be transported to FMH for medical attention.

6/28/2019 1535hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. All was secure.

6/28/2019 1550hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on route 4 north of Madrid Village. No injuries were reported.

6/29/2019 0848hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated an unattended death at a residence on the River Road in Phillips.

6/29/2019 1954hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on ray Hill Road in Phillips.

6/29/2019 2004hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Deer Cliff Run in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

6/29/2019 2220hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Kingfield.

6/29/2019 2318hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a disturbance on Heron Way in Dallas Plt. As a result of the investigation Jessica Whitler (30) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

6/30/2019 1047hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted Wilton officer Kyes with local woman who was having a medical issue and walking into different houses on the Weld Road in Wilton. She was transported to FMH.

6/30/2019 1538hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. trees accident off the Pond Road in Strong. No injuries were reported.

6/30/3019 1756hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. utility pole accident on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation the driver, Jay Stevens (53) of New Vineyard was charged with OUI and Operating while license was suspended or revoked. CMP was called to repair the pole, New Sharon first responders were at the scene.

6/30/2019 1814hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a residential alarm on the West Side road in Weld. All was secure.

6/30/2019 2029hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a civil issue at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. A resident there had recently passed away and the property left behind is now in dispute among many parties.

7/1/2019 1251hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a reported theft of a license plate from a trailer on the West Side road in Weld. The complainant was unsure if it were stolen or had just fallen off.

7/1/2019 2007hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Brann responded to a report of an unattended death on the Hunter Road in Strong. Investigation revealed that the death was of natural causes.

7/1/2019 2025hrs, Deputy Frost was made aware of a possible drunk driver traveling on the Mercer road in New Sharon. Farmington Police Officer Richards located the suspect vehicle on the Croswell Road. After conducting field sobriety tests Deputy Field arrested the driver, John Barnes (29) of Chesterville for OUI. Officer Richards assisted Deputy Frost with both the arrest and processing of the driver.

7/2/2019 0843hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville at the request of DHHS. A visit there did not reveal any issues.

7/2/2019 1620hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Phillips Road in Weld. The person agreed to be transported to FMH for evaluation. Lt. Rackliffe followed the ambulance in.

7/2/2019 2033hrs, Deputy Davol assisted State Police with a motorcycle accident on route 4 in Philips.

7/2/2/109 2121hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Strong. No injuries were reported, the deer died at the scene.

7/2/2019 2146hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a motorcycle vs. deer accident on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The driver complained of leg pain but did not want to be transported, the deer died at the scene.

7/3/2019 1815hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. Investigation revealed that many of the adults involved in the complaint were intoxicated. The complainant could not articulate what exactly happened, all parties involved had different stories. No charges were filed.

7/3/2019 1757hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a landlord looking for rent money and a tenant at a residence on Chesterville Hill in Chesterville.

7/3/2019 2027hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a Hutchison Beach lane in Weld regarding a person in crisis who had just attempted suicide. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

7/4/2019 1037hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Davol responded to North Main Street in Strong regarding a report of a missing female teen. They discovered that the teen was possibly in Somerset County and not missing but a runaway, so working with Franklin County Communications and Somerset Sheriff’s Office Deputies they spent the afternoon and evening trying to locate the teen. She was eventually found by Somerset Deputies at a residence in Somerset County and was fine. A referral was made to DHHS.

7/4/2019 1158hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Davol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Placid Road in Avon. No charges were filed.

7/4/2019 1849hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of identity theft at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

Deputies conducted 35 building checks, two were not secured, and Deputies also conducted 13 Elder Checks.