Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report Nov. 8 to 15

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report Nov. 8 – 15 2019

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty

11/8/2019 1122hrs, Deputy Frost made notification to a victim of a crime in Industry that the offender was being released.

11/8/2019 1556hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted a citizen in New Sharon regarding issues with a family member.

11/8/2019 1629hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of two tractor trailers trucks involved in an accident behind the Poland Springs Bottling plant in Kingfield. The driver of one truck Phillip McClendon of Louisiana backed into another truck being driven by Jmarquello Hollins of Minnesota, no injuries were reported.

11/8/2019 1656hrs, Sgt. Scovil conducted a welfare check on a person on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard. It was determined that the person had moved out and in a nursing home.

11/8/2019 1939hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a break in at a camp on the Farmington Road in Strong. Nothing was removed inside.

11/9/2019 0305hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Scovil investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt. Because the victim was not elderly the Medical Examiners and State Police were notified.

11/9/2019 0612hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Avon, the deer ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

11/9/2019 1217hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Berry Lane in Eustis. All was secure.

11/9/2019 1227hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Zakkery MacDonald (21) of Strong was distracted and drove off the road to the right. The vehicle a red 2001 Subaru rolled over. No injuries were reported.

11/9/2019 1236hrs, Deputy Frost transported a person in mental health distress from a residence in New Sharon to FMH for evaluation.

11/9/2019 1518hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the request of Waterville PD to look for a man who was alleged to have violated a PFA in Waterville. Upon arrival they made contact with man who did not want to be taken into custody. Paul Taylor (67) of New Sharon was arrested for Refusing to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and transported to jail.

11/9/2019 1736hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 2 in Chesterville. The deer had been hit and left behind, the driver left the scene.

11/10/2019 0220hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle accident on Edes Brook Road in Temple. The driver Sandra Fredericks of Temple was driving a red 2011 Jeep and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/10/2019 0352hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle accident on the Temple Road in Temple. The driver William Hinson of Auburn was driving a white 2006 Volvo 4 door, swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road into the woods.

11/10/2019 0901hrs Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort at a residence on the Dam Road in Eustis.

11/10/2019 0905hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two back to back 911 hang up calls at a residence on Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt. It was determined two juveniles were playing a joke because of videos they have seen on you tube. Both were warned about the crime of a false 911 call.

11/10/2019 1356hrs, Deputy Frost and Trooper Hardy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Kelly Ross (33) of Strong was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

11/10/2019 1649hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on the Shore Road in Industry which took out a telephone pole. The driver Jane Farrington of Farmington was traveling on the Shore road in a 2011 Toyota Tundra when she attempted to turn left and ran off the road.

11/10/2019 1730hrs, Sgt. Scovil assisted Trooper Monahan with an assault complaint on the West Mills Road in Industry. Trooper Monahan arrested Amanda Weeks (39) of New Sharon for Domestic Violence Assault.

11/10/2019 1907hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a building alarm on the Diller road in Chesterville. All was secure with the building.

11/10/2019 2101hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Trooper Monahan with a search of a residence on Mystery Road in Kingfield. The homeowner thought someone was in the house and fled from it until officers showed up. All was secure.

11/11/2019 0612hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage and was towed away.

11/11/2019 1109hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Herrick Mountain Road in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/11/2019 1411hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a parking lot accident at Pitcher Perfect Tire in New Sharon. A driver of a tractor Trailer backed into a parked vehicle.

11/11/2019 1417hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in New Vineyard where the driver drifted off the road. No injuries were reported.

11/11/2019 1418hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Officer Jacobs with a suspicious person complaint on Town Farm Road in Farmington.

11/11/2019 1549hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a jackknifed tractor trailer near the Overlook on route 4 in Rangeley. No injuries were reported, a utility pole was damaged.

11/11/2019 1706hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on High Street in Strong. It turned out to be a verbal altercation between family members. No charges were filed.

11/11/2019 1719hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an alleged suicidal person at a residence in Wyman Twp. The person did not wish to be transported and had not articulated and threats against themselves.

11/11/2019 1749hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the South Strong Road in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/11/2019 1951hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a two car accident at the intersection of the West Mills Road and the Industry Road in Industry. No injuries were reported.

11/11/2019 2321hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at the DOT shed in Eustis. All was secure.

11/12/2019 1124hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The car was not damaged and only pulled out of the ditch.

11/12/2019 1202hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 17 in Township D. No injuries were reported.

11/12/2019 1331hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a complaint on the Basin Road in New Vineyard were the complainant stated there were human footprints behind his house and his neighbors. A check of the tracks revealed that a hunter had apparently tracked a deer behind the houses.

11/12/2019 1400hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

11/12/2019 2245hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an accident at the Coburn Gore border crossing where the driver of a tractor trailer crashed into a parked US Customs cruiser and several Jersey barriers. The driver apparently lost the use of his brakes on the truck and could not stop.

11/13/2019 0351hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle accident on the Varnum Pond Road in Temple. No injuries were reported when the driver lost control on ice and ran off the road.

11/13/2019 0910hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

11/13/2019 1058hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a school visit (community policing) at Strong elementary school.

11/14/2019 0818hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted jail transports to Riverview in Augusta.

11/14/2019 1436hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident which occurred on the River Road in Avon. The car (a 2003 Honda Accord) landed back on its wheels, the driver Sean Macki (42) of Phillips and his passenger a toddler, were uninjured.

11/14/2019 1638hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a tractor trailer driver whose rig was disabled at the intersection of Route 2 and route 27.

11/14/2019 1630hrs, Deputy Doucette received a fraud complaint at a residence on Mill Street in Weld. The complainant stated that someone had fraudulently written a check to her account.

11/15/2019 0229hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. There was no emergency at the scene.

11/15/2019 0252hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of suspicious activity near Valley Brook Village in Strong. The complainant called because a neighbor had a dog barking, lights on and the main door was open. A check of the residence revealed all was okay.

11/15/2019 0529hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a pickup vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The deer died at the scene the pickup sustained reportable damage.

11/15/2019 0652hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a parking lot accident at the White Elephant in Strong.

Deputy conducted 25 building checks, all were secure. They also conducted 5 elder checks.