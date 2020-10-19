Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report Oct. 9 – 16

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 9 through Oct. 16, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/09/2020 - 0809hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of suspicious activity on the Lane Road in New Sharon. It was reported that a man was takin pictures of the complainant’s residence.

10/09/2020 - 0919hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a possible violation of protection order at a residence on elderberry Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Cindy Allen (57) of Dixfield was arrested for Violation of protection order and transported to jail.

10/09/2020 - 0919hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of an abandoned trailer on Hedgehog trail in Coplin Plt.

10/09/2020 - 1633hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of theft at a residence on route 2 in Carthage.

10/09/2020 - 1644hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Bradbury Brook Road in Jim Pond Twp. it was determined that the call originated on an ATV trail accidentally.

10/09/2020 - 1902hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint at an apartment on High Street in Kingfield. This is a landlord tenant dispute.

10/09/2020 - 2220hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a second complaint originating from an apartment on High Street in Kingfield. This is an ongoing landlord tenant dispute.

10/10/2020 - 0835hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 complaint on the Airport Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

10/10/2020 - 1028hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a person suffering from a mental health crises on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

10/10/2020 - 1234hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an ATV crash behind a residence on Winter Hill Street in Kingfield.

10/10/2020 - 1534hrs, Deputy Lowell responded to a complaint of people shooting firearms near the complainant’s residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

10/10/2020 - 1628hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of ATV’s traveling on the road at unsafe speeds on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

10/11/2020 - 0038hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious male on Main Street in Rangeley Plt.

10/11/2020 - 0608hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Denrock Drive in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

10/11/2020 - 0843hrs, Deputy Couture received a parking complaint on Sand Hill Loop in Strong.

10/11/2020 - 0845hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Temple Road in Weld.

10/11/2020 - 1042hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of suspicious activity on the Stephen Road in Rangeley Plt.

10/11/2020 - 1126hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Eustis Ridge in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

10/11/2020 - 1250hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Edmunds Market in Philips. This turned out to be an accidental dial in the parking lot.

10/11/2020 - 1339hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a bail check on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. As a result of the investigation James Mackin (32) of Temple was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

10/11/2020 - 1410hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

10/11/2020 - 1424hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member on a person living at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The person there was okay.

10/11/2020 - 1757hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp. Brenda Gauthier (74) of Newport NH was out of control. No charges were filed.

10/11/2020 - 1936hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an assault complaint on the Meldrum Road in Kingfield.

10/12/2020 - 0820hrs, Deputy Frost received an alarm complaint on Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. The alarm company called to cancel.

10/12/2020 - 1112hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the River road in Avon.

10/12/2020 - 1215hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of suspicious activity at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

10/12/2020 - 1331hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Foster Hill road in Freeman Twp. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance there.

10/12/2020 - 1407hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Salem road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial when the caller was riding an ATV and placed the phone into a cup holder.

10/12/2020 - 1844hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to assist State Police with a motorcycle vs. moose accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

10/13/2020 - 1234hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a woman who was witnessed stealing political signs on the Industry Road in what was initially to be in Industry, however further investigation revealed the theft actually occurred in Farmington and the case was turned over to Farmington PD.

10/13/2020 - 1245hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of theft of political signs on Birch Road in Strong.

10/13/2020 - 1511hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on an inmate at the jail in Farmington.

10/14/2020 - 0802hrs, Deputy Gray investigated complaint of someone doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the municipal parking lot on Park Street in Phillips.

10/14/2020 - 0921hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a vehicle parked by the Robertson Cemetery on West Side rod in Weld. It was learned that the parked vehicle belonged to a moose hunter that moved it every day after the hunt.

10/14/2020 - 1041hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of political sign theft in the center of Weld.

10/14/2020 - 1151hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a domestic disturbance on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid twp.

10/14/2020 - 1314hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of suspicious vehicles at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong.

10/14/2020 - 1614hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at Phillips Elementary School.

10/15/2020 - 0857hrs, Deputy McCormick received an animal complaint on Silo Drive in Industry. It was reported that a cow was in the road.

10/15/2020 - 0934hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a phone scam at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville.

10/15/2020 - 1046hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on the Lincoln Pond Road in Adams Twp. Brent Quimby (69) of Rangeley was driving a 1987 Honda 250 when in an attempt to avoid a vehicle turning on the on the road, he had to dump the bike. Deputy Gray transported the rider to the Rangeley Clinic to be evaluated.

10/15/2020 - 1140hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Edward Emmerich (48) of Township E at his residence located off route 17 as a Fugitive from Justice. He was transported to jail without incident.

10/15/2020 - 1414hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a man protesting in the road on route 27 in Kingfield. The complaint was the man was almost hit by a tractor trailer.

10/15/2020 - 1447hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt.

10/15/2020 - 1519hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a missing juvenile from a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. McCormick located the child and returned him to his mother.

Deputies conducted one building check. They also conducted seven elder checks.