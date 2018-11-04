Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report October 26 – November 2

10/26/2018 2334hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Foster Hill Rd in Freeman Twp.

10/27/2018 0601hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

10/27/2018 0811hrs, Deputy Madore investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on the Phillips Rd in Weld. It was reported that unknown person(s) drove across his lawn and broke windows out of a car. The case is still under investigation.

10/27/2018 1520hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Norton Hill Rd in Strong. No injuries were reported.

10/27/2018 1610hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on Time Square Rd in Industry. No injuries were reported. While investigating that crash, the driver of a second car crested a hill approaching the accident scene too fast for conditions of the road and crashed into the first vehicle that had already crashed. No injuries were reported.

10/27/2018 1620hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

10/27/2018 1658hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the Industry Rd in New Sharon. The vehicle was towed.

10/27/2018 1705hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined to be only a slide off with no damage.

10/27/2018 1705hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Chesterville Hill Rd in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined to be only a slide off with no damage.

10/27/2018 1705hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Vienna Rd in Chesterville. Upon arrival it was determined to be a slide off with no damage.

10/27/2018 2012hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a parking lot accident involving two vehicles at the White Elephant in Strong. No injuries were reported.

10/27/2018 2242hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Upon arrival it was determined to be a slide off with no damage.

10/28/2018 0755hrs, Deputy Morgan came upon what appeared to be a single vehicle accident on Porcupine trail in Coplin Plantation. Further investigation revealed it to be only a slide off with no damage.

10/28/2018 0824hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of a late report of a motor vehicle accident which occurred on Bald Mountain Rd in Rangeley. The driver was charged with Failure to Report an Accident by Quickest Means.

10/28/2018 0833hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on Route 4 in Madrid that was blocking a portion of the road. It was towed.

10/28/2018 1917hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a bail check at a residence located on Gilkey Hill Rd in Freeman Twp. As a result of the check Timothy Darnell (41) of Strong was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

10/29/2018 0510hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Rd in Salem twp. The deer died at the scene the car sustained minimal damage.

10/29/2018 1000hrs, Deputy Davol had lunch with students at Cape Cod Hill School.

10/29/2018 1118hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespass complaint in Letter D Twp. The complainant is part owner of property in Letter D Twp. His business partner has a nephew he wanted to trespass. He was advised to consult with his partner to ensure they were both on the same page regarding trespassing someone.

10/30/2018 1005hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a two car accident which occurred on route 4 in Avon next to Valley Brook Variety. Minor injuries were reported.

10/30/2018 1028hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a sex crimes referral for the town of Salem Twp.

11/1/2018 1329hrs, Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on route 4 in Avon. As a result of the stop the driver, Katrina Boulay (24) of Jay was arrested for criminal speed 86/50 and transported to jail.

11/1/2018 1538hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Police with a three car accident on Main St. in Farmington.

11/1/2018 2042hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a criminal trespass inside the garage of a complainant on Main St. in Kingfield.

11/2/2018 0845hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on Cedar St in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 5 building checks during this time period all were secure. They also conducted 2 Elder checks.