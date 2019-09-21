Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report Sept. 6 – 20

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, 2019.

9/6/2019 - 1127hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a missing person from Old Dead River road in Stratton. It was unclear whether the person was missing or just did not want to be found by family.

9/6/2019 - 1934hrs, Sgt. Scovil received a complaint of an erratic driver on route 4 in Phillips. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

9/7/2019 - 2047hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The deer died ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

8/7/2019 - 2145hrs, Sgt. Scovil investigated a report of an accident where the driver hit a guardrail on Main St. in Sandy River Plt. then fled the scene. Pieces of the Chevy truck were left behind.

9/7/2019 - 2342hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Village Woods Drive in Rangeley. It turned out to be a misdial.

9/8/2019 - 1020hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Beth Collins (48) of Carthage on a warrant at her residence on West Side Road in Carthage.

9/8/2019 - 1949hrs, Sgt. Scovil arrested Korey Lizine (48) of Wilton on a warrant after he turned himself in at the jail.

9/9/2019 - 1535hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a dead deer on the road on North Main Street in Strong.

9/10/2019 - 0830hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a civil issue between family members regarding common property.

9/10/2019 - 1108hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a sexual assault allegation in Carthage.

9/10/2019 - 1258hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The deer ran off the car received reportable damage.

9/10/2019 - 1402hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment complaint on the Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. As it turned out both parties were involved with contacting each other. No charges were filed.

9/10/2019 - 1705hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a blue dodge pickup driving aggressively on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. He was unable to catch up to the vehicle.

9/10/2019 - 2033hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on a person on the Phillips road in Weld. The person was found alive and okay inside the residence but would not come to the door.

9/11/2019 - 1058hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint on North Main Street in Strong where it was reported an aggressive dog almost bit a child and was running around. Sgt. Brann interviewed everyone involved and determined no one was bit. The ACO has been contacted.

9/11/2019 - 1424hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street in Strong, as a result of the stop the driver, Timothy Darnell (42) of Freeman Twp., was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

9/11/2019 - 1658hrs, Sgt. Scovil intervened in a civil dispute between an ex husband and wife over common property.

9/11/2019 - 1850hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a report of a suicidal person in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong. The person was taken to FMH to be evaluated.

9/11/2019 - 2227hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

9/12/2019 - 0928hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged harassment via telephone at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

9/12/2019 - 0928hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated an alleged harassment complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. No charges were filed.

9/12/2019 - 1003hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the Cross Road in Avon regarding an estranged couple possibly having an issue regarding common property.

9/12/2019 - 1241hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. No one was at the residence upon arrival.

9/13/2019 - 1010hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a civil issue where the complainant wanted someone removed from their property. The subject of the complaint stated they were receiving assistance in leaving.

9/13/2019 - 1533hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car being driven in an erratic manner on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Morgan was unable to catch up to it.

9/13/2019 - 1711hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of theft from a purse during an event at a local school. The complainant lived on the River Road in Strong.

9/14/2019 - 0619hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a reported of gunshots out behind the complainants residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. It is also the first day of youth turkey season.

9/14/2019 - 0753hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

9/14/2019 - 0838hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of a car vs. moose accident which allegedly occurred in Carthage. Further investigation revealed that it actually occurred in Dixfield. The complainant was referred to Dixfield Police.

9/14/2019 - 1256hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation Martin Clarrage (27) of Freeman Twp. was arrested on a Probation Hold and transported to jail.

9/14/2019 - 1400hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Anthony Ellis (48) of New Sharon on a warrant at his residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

9/14/2019 - 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Davol responded to the Cohoon Road in Chesterville regarding a report of two men on dirt bikes doing “wheelies” up and down the road at a high rate of speed. Both men and their bikes were found, identified and warned about their activities.

9/14/2019 - 2113hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the rest area off route 4 in Avon.

9/15/2019 - 0832hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Loon Lake Road in Dallas Plt. Further investigation revealed it actually occurred in Rangeley. It was turned over to Rangeley Police.

9/15/2019 - 1043hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residential alarm on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. All was secure upon arrival.

9/15/2019 - 1348hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a trespassing complaint on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp.

9/15/2019 - 1623hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a man driving a white Cadillac recklessly on Old Dead River Road in Stratton. The man was located, identified and warned about his driving habits.

9/15/2019 - 1837hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Reeds Mills Road in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

9/16/2019 - 0750hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on Maple St. in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

9/16/2019 - 0806hrs, all available members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to 313 Farmington Falls road in Farmington regarding the explosion that destroyed the LEAP building. The response to this incident lasted over 36 hours.

9/16/2019 - 0927hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a three car accident on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. No injuries were reported.

9/16/2019 - 1314hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a trespassing complaint on the Savage Road in Avon.

9/16/2019 - 1608hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a suicidal person on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. The person was transported by Morgan to FMH for evaluation.

9/16/2019 - 1908hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a custody dispute in the parking lot of Farmington District Court.

9/16/2019 - 1939hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Morgan responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Harold Ross road in Dallas Plt. As a result of the investigation Brandon Belisle (22) of Dallas Plt. was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault with priors, Criminal Threatening with a dangerous weapon and Refusing to submit to arrest. He was transported to jail.

9/17/2019 - 0437hrs, Detective Ken Charles responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry.

9/18/2019 - 1204hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Camp Waya Awi Road in Dallas Plt.

9/18/2019 - 1713hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 open line complaint on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. All was secure and it was determined to be a misdial.

9/19/2019 - 1000hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of fraud at a business on Main Street in Kingfield where their email had been hacked.

9/19/2019 - 1433hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on route 4 in Sand River Plantation.

9/19/2019 - 1952hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a dead moose on route 16 in Dallas Plt.

9/19/2019 - 2324hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on Lake Shore drive in Strong. All was secure.



Deputies conducted 34 building checks, three building were found unsecure, and Deputies also conducted 12 elder checks.