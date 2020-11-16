Franklin County Sheriff’s report Nov. 6 – Nov. 13

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report November 6 – 13

All persons charged are considered innocent until proven guilty.

11/06/2020 1528hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle parked on the road way on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

11/06/2020 1801hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. James Craig (74) of Vienna was driving a 2013 Ford 4 door when he struck a deer.

11/06/2020 1940hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. A disorderly conduct warning was issue.

11/06/2020 2048hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This complaint was related to the earlier loud music complaint.

11/06/2020 2231hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

11/07/2020 0652hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on the Hennessey road in Industry. This is an ongoing dispute between abutting landowners.

11/07/2020 0702hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt.

11/07/2020 0836hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was arrested for harassment and placed on new conditions (after being arrested previously on similar charges) and released to parent.

11/07/2020 1035hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. It was reported there that a person there was in a mental health crises. The person was not transported.

11/07/2020 1019hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on More Acres road in Wilton.

11/07/2020 1603hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was an issue between neighbors which resulted in two complaints. There is no violation of law.

11/08/2020 0156hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of an assault at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon between siblings.

11/08/2020 0235hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of a burglary at a residence on Rabbit Hollow Road in Lang Twp. This turned out to be a civil issue where a former boyfriend and girlfriend were breaking up and there are issues regarding personal items.

11/08/2020 0709hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a suspicious incident at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

11/08/2020 0717hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. A 2008 Honda 4 door registered to Kassandra Kaulback (27) of Rumford was found off the road, no one was around the vehicle. The driver did not report the accident, the incident is still under investigation to locate the driver.

11/08/2020 0826hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Carrabassett Road in Coplin Plt.

11/08/2020 0938hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Richard Pizarro (45) of Readfield was driving a 2020 Nissan 4 door when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and hit a utility pole instead.

11/08/2020 0959hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Green Drake Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

11/08/2020 1158hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at an apartment on High Street in Kingfield. This is part of an ongoing dispute between a landlord and tenant.

11/08/2020 1409hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Old Boston Road in Strong, this was a false call. Nobody lives at the residence.

11/08/2020 1423hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Washburn Road in Rangeley Plt.

11/08/2020 1508hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police with a report of an assault.

11/08/2020 1553hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was another false call at this residence.

11/08/2020 2034hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at a residence on the Dill Road in Phillips. All was secure.

11/09/2020 0711hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Brady Jewell (78) of Wilton was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup when he became distracted and ran off the road striking trees. The driver was summoned for failure to maintain control of vehicle.

11/09/2020 0826hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a possible violation of the sex offender registry on Main Street in Phillips.

11/09/2020 1210hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residence on Hillside drive in Kingfield regarding a person there who was having a mental health crises.

11/09/2020 1233hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid twp.

11/09/2020 1306hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

11/09/2020 1430hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Stevens’s way in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/09/2020 1640hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency regarding two individuals at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon along with Northstar regarding a drug overdose. One person was revived, denied drug use but was transported for evaluation, the second person also denied drug use. Couture returned to the same residence at 2036hrs, regarding the second person who died as a result of a suspected overdose.

11/10/2020 0031hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a motion alarm at the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. Apparently some products fell from their stack setting off the alarm.

11/10/2020 1101hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a 911 call at a business in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/10/2020 11220hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at the Strong School.

11/10/2020 1210hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

11/10/2020 1618hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the Avon Valley Road regarding a person having a mental health crises.

11/10/2020 1746hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a child custody issue at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

11/10/2020 1831hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Shanie Lane in Carthage, this turned out to be a misdial.

11/10/2020 1838hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed, however a disorderly conduct warning was issued to the husband.

11/10/2020 2052hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. This turned out to be a line issue.

11/11/2020 0737hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint on Caddy Drive in Rangeley. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/11/2020 1217hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This was another false call at this location.

11/11/2020 1227hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol participated at a community policing event in Rangeley.

11/11/2020 1303hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The respondent was taken to FMH to be evaluated.

11/11/2020 1506hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Dad’s Way in Sandy River Plt.

11/11/2020 1836hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of theft at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. The complainant had one of his puppies taken by use of deception by a known suspect who then sold the dog to another person.

11/11/2020 1851hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon regarding a medical emergency. This turned out to be a drug overdose case where the patient was revived by Narcan by Northstar personnel.

11/11/2020 2144hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Avon Valley road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Eva Russell-Edmonds (39) of Avon was arrested for Domestic Violence assault and transported to jail.

11/12/2020 0910hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on the Basin Road in New Vineyard. A warrant was issued for Nova Wagg (40) of Westbrook.

11/12/20202 1129hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence in Industry. It was determined that the PFA had expired.

11/12/2020 1133hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint on the Loop Road in Dallas Plt. The complaint was about hunters.

11/12/2020 1209hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner on route 4 in Strong.

11/12/2020 1415hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon at the request of a family member.

11/12/2020 1543hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of speeders on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

11/12/2020 1559hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. A second complaint came in on 2054hrs.

11/12/2020 1826hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 hang-up complaint at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

11/12/2020 2115hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Sweet Carroll Lane in Carthage. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 1 building check. They also conducted 6 elder checks.