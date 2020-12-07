Franklin County Sheriff’s weekly report

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 28 - Dec. 4, 2020

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

11/28/2020 1209hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/28/2020 1607hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. The persons actually involved in the fight did not live together. The District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

11/28/2020 1649hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. Daniel Popp (33) of Jay was driving a 2016 Toyota Prius when a deer ran into the vehicle.

11/29/20202 1453hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint shots being fired on Ross Ave. in Phillips.

11/29/2020 1724hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm.

11/29/2020 2338hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Wilton to assist the PD with a medical emergency on Main Street.

11/30/2020 0603hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 disturbance call on High Street in Kingfield. This was a fight between neighbors. No charges were filed.

11/30/2020 0724hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Melinda Mullen-Jenckes (45) of Wilton was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee when the deer struck the car and ran off.

11/30/2020 1446hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

11/30/2020 1527hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

11/30/2020 1615hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the River Road in Avon. While conducting the check, a male was seen at the residence who was reportedly in violation of his bail conditions for doing so. The female did not allow deputies inside and stated that the man had exited the residence. A warrant for violating conditions of release was placed for the arrest of Patrick Barr (49) of Avon.

11/30/2020 1924hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Local Bull convenience store on Main Street in Phillips regarding a suspicious man in a white truck parked near the store. As a result of the investigation Alexander Tirrell (35) of Weld was arrested on charges of “OUI and falsifying physical evidence” and transported to jail.

12/01/2020 1044hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Old Boston Road in Strong. This is an ongoing issue with that location, due to line issues.

12/01/2020 1144hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Shadagee Senior Housing in Phillips regarding a resident there that was in some sort of mental health crises. Adult protective services was contacted.

12/01/2020 1349hrs, Deputy Davol, Chief Deputy Lowell, and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Avon. Patrick Barr (49) of Avon had returned to the residence that officers had responded to the day before. Barr was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

12/01/2020 1359hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry. This was a landline issue.

12/01/2020 1407hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Perkins Twp. This turned out to be a misdial.

12/01/2020 1418hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a person in a mental health crises at Kingfield Elderly Housing on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

12/01/2020 1817hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

12/01/2020 2001hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Rangeley, this was a false alarm.

12/01/2020 2052hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disturbance call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. No charges were filed.

12/02/2020 0642hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to what turned out to be a civil complaint between spouses who were in the process of divorcing.

12/02/2020 0710hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in New Sharon. An Auburn woman had rolled off the road striking a tree causing minimal damage. She exited the vehicle and rolled down the embankment and stayed there for the night falling asleep. She was transported to Maine General to be treated for being in the cold all night. While there she was reportedly found to be in possession of suspected opioids. Augusta Police is investigating.

12/02/2020 0818hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an incident that occurred at the transfer station near the Industry Town office.

12/02/2020 1415hrs, Lt. St. Laurent, Deputy Elmes and Trooper Malcore responded to a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon regarding a disturbance call there. One of the spouses there left the residence, no charges were filed.

12/02/2020 1600hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suspicious male near the Western Maine Pharmacy in Kingfield.

12/02/2020 1622hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean returned to the residence on Avon Valley road to serve a protection order on one of the spouses involved in an earlier altercation. That spouse was transported to FMH by Northstar for self-inflicted injuries.

12/02/2020 1921hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. All was secure.

12/03/2020 0843hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. It was discovered that children were playing with the phone.

12/03/2020 0905hrs, Deputy Elmes, Deputy Davol, Lt. Rackliffe. Trooper Monahan responded to Kingfield for a report of a suspicious person who tried to enter Grand Central Station earlier in the day and gave the proprietor a difficult time. The man, Rodney Parr (56) of Albuquerque, N.M., was arrested on a charge of operating without a license and transported to jail. There was a non-extraditable warrant from New Mexico on Parr as well.

12/03/2020 0908hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Phillips town office to investigate a bad check written to the town.

12/03/2020 1021hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Kingfield Elementary School regarding a runaway student, the student was located very quickly and turned over to the parent.

12/03/2020 1232hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on High Street in Strong at the request of Mt. Abram H.S. The person was located and found to be okay.

12/03/2020 1406hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

12/03/2020 1723hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

12/03/2020 2258hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Robert Mailloux (43) of Phillips was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

12/03/2020 2337hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. The vehicle was a silver 2005 Toyota Prius owned by Tecia Girardin (65) of Wilton. The driver and any passengers left the scene of the accident. Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain conducted a track for a period of time but it appeared that any occupants were picked up by another motorist. Suspects have been identified and the case is still under investigation.

Deputies conducted seven elder checks.