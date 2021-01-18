Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 9 - 15, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty)

01/09/2021 0019hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. A Farmington police officer was en route to a call when a deer ran out in front of the cruiser. No injuries were reported.

01/09/2021 0839hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on High Street in Kingfield where it was reported that a domestic disturbance occurred the night before. Upon arrival the occupants of the residence did not want to speak with the deputy.

01/09/2021 1036hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at a residence on North Shore Drive in Industry. This turned out to be a misdial and the second time since September.

01/09/2021 1109hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. It turned out to be another skier pocket-dialing 911.

01/09/2021 1223hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips at the request of a friend of the residence there because they had not heard from that person for several days. Investigation revealed that the person was in the hospital.

01/09/2021 1243hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at the Saddleback Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be another skier accidentally dialing 911.

01/09/2021 1328hrs, Deputy Morgan received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. It was learned that the alleged trespassers were snow shoeing in an area that was not posted and thought it would be okay. They contacted the complainant and talked it out.

01/09/2021 1608hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Tiffany Mathieu (33) of Moscow was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

01/09/2021 1818hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a disturbance which occurred on Depot Street in Kingfield. A domestic disturbance allegedly occurred the day before but the female involved with the investigation did not wish to cooperate.

01/10/2021 0008hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a stranded motorist on Main St. in Kingfield. He found the driver was not stranded but had an argument with their spouse and left to clear their head.

01/10/2021 1049hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the scenic turnout on North Main Street in Kingfield where it was reported that a suspicious vehicle was there. It turned out to be a person who works at night and was sleeping there before driving.

01/10/2021 1106hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of vandalism at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. It was reported that someone had backed into the complainant’s garage. A delivery service truck had just left a package there and is the suspect vehicle. The case is still under investigation.

01/10/2021 1503hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of an abandoned cat at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. The cat was transported to the shelter in Farmington.

01/10/2021 2200hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Camp Waya Awi road in Dallas Plt. This was a misdial.

01/11/20211036hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

01/11/2021 1041hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a business on Commercial Road in Kingfield. All was okay at the business.

01/11/2021 1149hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. It was determined a child accidentally dialed the phone.

01/11/2021 1350hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at the request of local officials at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

01/11/2021 1357hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong. This was determined to have been caused by natural causes.

01/11/2021 1654hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Terry Paradis (63) of Oakland was driving a 2016 Chevy Utility vehicle westbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle.

01/11/2021 2017hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Farmington road in Strong. The vehicle was stopped and it was determined that the driver had a dog in her lap. A warning for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle was issued.

01/11/2021 2035hrs, Deputy Frost escorted a patient from FMH to North New Portland.

01/11/2021 2352hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Industry road in New Sharon. Upon arrival, both parties had stopped arguing and one had walked away.

01/12/2021 0833hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 27 near Ira Mountain.

01/12/2021 1156hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. The vehicle was towed.

01/12/2021 1356hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Clubhouse Road in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

01/12/2021 1510hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the West Freeman Road in Strong.

01/12/2021 1900hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of vehicles speeding on Cape Cod Hill road in New Sharon near the Dyer Brown Road.

01/12/2021 1911hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a business alarm at the Strong Area Heath Center. All was secure there, false alarm.

01/12/2021 2030hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Michael Wallace (18) of Kingfield at his residence on a warrant for “failure to appear” and transported him to jail without incident.

01/12/2021 2323hrs, Deputy Frost found a man walking on the unlit portion of the Temple Road in Wilton. Frost gave the man a ride home for his safety.

01/13/2021 0902hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. This turned out to be a call where a small fire had started but was extinguished by the time of the deputy’s arrival.

01/13/2021 0909hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of trespassing at a residence on Brunis Way in Dallas Plt. Investigation revealed the trespassers were deer.

01/13/2021 1023hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 complaint at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located but most likely another pocket dial.

01/13/2021 1146hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on School Street in Weld. James Soule (38) of Chesterville was driving a 2009 Dodge delivery vehicle when a deer struck the vehicle.

01/13/2021 1220hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of a dead deer on the North Cottage Road in Dallas Plt.

01/13/2021 1519hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard at the request of DHHS. All was okay at the residence.

01/13/2021 1602hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a sex crimes complaint from a residence in Eustis.

01/13/2021 1805hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Sweets Pond Lane in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

01/14/2021 0739hrs, Deputy Elmes received another complaint of trespassing at a residence on Brunis Way in Dallas Plt.

01/14/2021 1159hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple at the request of a physician.

01/14/2021 1439hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a cow in the road on Route 4 in Strong.

01/14/2021 1648hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp. The cause of death was obvious and not suspicious. The State Police Major Crimes unit was notified.

01/14/2021 1944hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Ridge road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Daron Shove (29) of Chesterville was charged with violating condition of release.

01/15/2021 0218hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Brunis Way in Dallas Plt. It was determined that the complainant there was experiencing hallucinations, no complaint.

01/15/2021 0659hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Sue McDonald (56) of New Vineyard was driving a 2013 Chrysler when it ran off the road.

01/15/2021 0742hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

01/15/2021 0812hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Green Drake Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

01/15/2021 0911hrs, Detective Stephen Charles received a fraud complaint that originated from Lang Twp.

01/15/2021 1047hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. The source of the call was undermined.

01/15/2021 1229hrs, Detective Stephen Charles received a complaint of harassment during a town Zoom meeting in Chesterville over the network.

Deputies conducted nine elder checks during this time period.