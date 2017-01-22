Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report: Crashes caused by icy roads and deer

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department weekly report from Jan. 6 – 20, 2017:

1/8/2017 Deputy Keith Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

1/8/2017 Sgt. Nate Bean assisted NorthStar ambulance personnel with an uncooperative patient who had overdosed with prescription medications.

1/8/2-17 Sgt. Bean and Deputy Madore assisted Jay police with the search for Michael Gatcomb whom they believed they had just been in a car chase with.

1/9/2017 Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to a single vehicle crash on the Vienna Road in Chesterville with minor injuries were reported.

1/9/2017 Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted State Police on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

1/9/2017 Deputy Madore assisted Farmington police with a hit and run accident investigation.

1/9/2017 Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted State Police in a search for a fugitive on the Franklin/ Kennebec County border area.

1/9/2017 Chief Deputy Steve Lowell assisted State Police in looking for a large truck that had turned around in a driveway in Strong and ripped down several cable lines. Lowell found the truck in Fairbanks.

1/11/2017 Sgt. Kevin Hartley responded to Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. to assist multiple cars that had slid off the road.

1/11/2017 Deputy Madore assisted a disabled motorist on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

1/11/2017 Lt. David Rackliffe responded to a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield due to icy roads. No injuries were reported.

1/11/2017 Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/12/2017 Detective Stephen Charles responded to a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Strong due to icy roads. No injuries were reported.

1/12/2017 At 7:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a five-vehicle accident on Route 142 in Kingfield. One of the vehicles involved was a school bus carrying eight elementary age children. Sgt. Hartley and Sheriff Scott Nichols responded to the scene along with two Northstar ambulances and first response vehicles from Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley and Salem. Rain that fell and hit the roads turned to ice. A grey 2007 Toyota Avalon operated by Judi Hawkes, 55, of Cumberland was traveling westbound on 142, when simultaneously a yellow International school bus being driven by Debra Johnson, 62, of Kingfield, approached each other. The driver of the Avalon lost control on the ice, skidded into the right side snow bank which then propelled the vehicle across the road into the front of the school bus causing both to collide head on. A Red 2006 Dodge Durango driven by Erica Bracy, 39, of Freeman Twp. had been following the school bus eastbound and had managed to stop without hitting the bus. However a fourth vehicle, 2008 Chevy Tahoe driven by Brian Leblanc,32, of Salem also traveling east did not see what had just occurred until he rounded a corner and was unable to stop in time due to the icy conditions. The Tahoe reportedly struck the rear of the Durango which propelled it into the rear of the school bus. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee being driven by Donna Chase,63, of Kingfield was traveling eastbound and came upon the pile of cars now all over the road. She avoided further collision by driving her vehicle onto the left side of the road which caused her vehicle to collide with the snowbank leaving her vehicle teetering in the air. Hawkes suffered visible injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle. Bracy also sustained injuries however was able to walk to the ambulance, both were transported to local hospitals. At the time of the accident none of the children were reporting injuries. A second school bus was called to the scene to retrieve the children and transport them to Kingfield elementary school. Poulins Garage sent two of their wreckers to the scene, Collins Garage sent their large unit to the scene to retrieve the school bus. Sgt. Kevin Hartley is the lead investigator.

1/12/2017 At 07:50 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a second accident that occurred less than 500 yards west of the school bus accident in Kingfield. Chief Deputy Lowell and Deputy Sandy Burke responded to the scene to find a 2001 red Ford Focus upside down on top of a snowbank. The driver, Hanna Snider, 20, of Sorrento, was traveling eastbound came upon several vehicles which had stopped because of the school bus accident, lost control on the ice and rolled over. No injuries were reported. Sanders provided a wrecker to the scene and Salem fire fighters assisted.

1/12/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to Welhern Book Loop in Eustis regarding an unattended death. An elderly woman was found by a family member. There was nothing suspicious about the incident.

1/12/2017 Deputy Madore investigated a late report of an accident that occurred on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis.

1/13/2017 Deputy Burke investigated a civil issue between a landlord and tenant on Depot Street in Kingfield.

1/13/2017 Deputy Derrick Doucette conducted a traffic stop on Route 2 in Wilton, as a result of the stop Francis Keggins, 70, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

1/14/2017 Deputy Brian McCormick and Trooper David Powser assisted Jay police with a domestic dispute.

1/14/2017 Deputy Burke investigated a report of disorderly conduct at a restaurant in Kingfield.

1/14/2017 Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a tractor trailer vs. car accident in Tim Pond Road. It was reported that the truck driver did not wait and didn’t call in the accident. The driver was found and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident by quickest means.

1/15/2017 Deputy Doucette assisted a stranded motorist on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

1/15/2017 Sgt. Hartley conducted a traffic stop on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop a passenger, Kristen Powers, 22, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

1/16/2017 Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. It was determined that the accident occurred the night before but was not called in. This accident is still under investigation.

1/16/2017 Deputy McCormick responded in Industry regarding a report of people taunting an elderly complainant at their residence. Investigation revealed there was no physical evidence of anyone being around the complainant’s house. Family members are trying to place the person in a home.

1/16/2017 Deputy Burke responded to River Road in Avon regarding a medical emergency. A case worker arrived and the homeowner did not come to the door. Since the homeowner had not been heard from for a few days the case worker called for a deputy. Burke entered the residence and found the homeowner on the floor but conscious. He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

1/16/2017 Deputy Burke responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/16/2017 Sgt. Hartley stopped a vehicle in New Vineyard for having fictitious plates. As a result of the stop, Christopher Rollins, 35, of Lewiston, was arrested and charged with Class C felony operating after being declared a habitual offender.

1/16/2017 Deputy Doucette investigated a report of harassment on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

1/17/2017 Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

1/17/2017 Sgt. Hartley responded to a harassment complaint on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard, this will be an ongoing issue.

1/18/2017 Chief Lowell responded to a single vehicle accident in New Vineyard; no injuries were reported.

1/18/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to a car fire on the Ridge Rd in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

1/18/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to the Carthage Road in Carthage for a single vehicle accident; no injuries were reported.

1/18/2017 Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman. The deer ran off and the car's damage was minimal.

1/18/2017 Deputy McCormick responded in New Sharon regarding a civil issue between a man and woman who are separated and have a child.

1/18/2017 Sgt. Hartley conducted VIN verification at Bryan's Auto Body in New Vineyard.

1/19/2017 Sgt. Bean investigated a civil complaint in Chesterville. Adult siblings were in conflict over their deceased father’s property.

1/19/2017 Sgt. Hartley responded to a traffic complaint on the Rand Road in Industry.

1/19/2017 Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Rosd in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

1/19/2017 Sgt. Hartley assisted Wiscassett police with an investigation regarding a missing laptop computer from a local school there. The laptop was found in Strong.

1/19/2017 Sgt. Hartley investigated a harassment complaint with an ongoing issue on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of his investigation Georgena Smith, 52, of New Vineyard was arrested on a Class E misdemeanor harassment charge.

1/20/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to the Carthage Road in Carthage for a car vs. deer accident. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

1/20/2017 Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

Deputies conducted 27 building checks during this time period, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 15 elder checks.

- Submitted by Sheriff Scott Nichols