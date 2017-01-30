Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report: Deer vs. car accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 20 – 27, 2017:

1/20/2017 Sgt. Kevin Hartley assisted State Police with an allegedly suicidal teenager in Strong. Investigation revealed the teen was not suicidal, just upset.

1/21/2017 Sgt. Nate Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

1/21/2017 Deputy Bradley Scovil responded to an animal complaint on School Street in Perkins Twp. A large black lab has been hanging around the complainant’s residence for the past two days and appeared to be very hungry. The caller is trying to lure the dog in - in order to help it out, if caught they will call back.

1/22/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Rt. 27 in Eustis. A deer ran off and the car sustained reportable damage.

1/22/2017 Sgt. Hartley was called to Strong regarding a suicidal male. On arrival he was told that the male voluntarily went to the hospital with family members.

1/22/2017 Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Hartley responded to a residence in Kingfield regarding a trespass complaint where a man refused to leave the property of the complainant until the complainant was held accountable for allegedly crashing the man’s daughter’s car the previous evening and had fled the scene. The man filed a report and eventually left.

1/22/2017 Sgt. Hartley assisted Rangeley police and State Police with a disturbance at Moose Alley, which resulted in one man charged with assault.

1/23/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Rt. 27 in Coplin Plt. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

1/24/2017 Deputy Derrick Doucette responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Route 27 in Kingfield. No injuries were reported; the car sustained minimal damage.

1/24/2017 Deputy Andrew Morgan investigated a scam on Seward Ave. in Phillips. The complainant received a call from a man claiming that someone had tried to use the complainant’s social security number.

1/25/2017 Deputy Brian McCormick and Sgt. Matt Brann responded to Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. regarding a report of an unattended death. The death was determined to be of natural causes.

1/25/2017 Deputy Morgan responded to the Salem Road in Salem Twp. regarding a report of a homeowner throwing snow onto the roadway. A warning was issued.

1/25/2017 Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp.

1/26/2017 Sgt. Hartley responded in Eustis regarding a domestic disturbance between a man and his wife. During the verbal confrontation, the man was reported to have pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot himself. His wife removed the gun and hid it. No charges were filed, Sgt. Hartley transported the man to Franklin Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies conducted 10 building checks during this time period, all were secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.

- Submitted by Sheriff Scott Nichols