Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report: Deputy bit by unlicensed pit bull

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 9th – 22, 2016:

12/9/2016 Deputy Sandy Burke, Deputy Derek Doucette and Sgt. Kevin Hartley responded to Deer Run Road in Avon for a reported domestic disturbance. No charges were filed, however Sgt. Hartley was bitten by an unlicensed pit bull.

12/9/2016 Deputy Doucette responded to the West Road in Chesterville regarding a harassment complaint.

12/9/2016 Deputy Burke responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The deer died at the scene, the vehicle sustained reportable damage.

12/9/2016 Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The car sustained reportable damage the deer walked away.

12/9/2016 Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Hartley responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. The vehicle did sustain damage however the driver had left the scene. The driver from Madison called in to report the accident the next day.

12/10/2016 Deputy Bradley Scovil responded to the West Road in Chesterville regarding a harassment complaint. This is an ongoing civil issue.

12/10/2016 Deputy Burke assisted Wilton police with a domestic disturbance in Wilton.

12/10/2016 Deputy Doucette stopped to assist a motorist on Bridge Street in Farmington with its emergency hazards on. While there is noticed that a passenger had been throwing up and was obviously intoxicated, Devon Pease, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a probation hold at the request of his probation officer.

12/11/2016 Deputy Doucette and Sgt. Hartley responded to Depot Street in Kingfield regarding a domestic disturbance. No charges filed.

12/11/2016 Deputy Scovil assisted a driver who had attempted to turn his log truck in the roadway and became stuck in a snowbank blocking two lanes of traffic on Route 4 in Philips near the Weld Road.

12/12/2016 Detective Stephen Charles came upon a delivery truck that had run off the road on Route 4 in Avon. No injuries were reported. State Police covered the accident.

12/12/2016 Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. The deer died at the scene, the vehicle sustained reportable damage.

12/12/2016 Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Madrid. No injuries were reported.

12/12/2016 Sgt. Hartley came upon a vehicle that had slid off the road on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. While providing assistance he discovered that the alleged driver had been drinking and was on probation with conditions. As a result Amanda Cray, 26, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/13/2016 Chief Deputy Steve Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

12/14/2016 Sgt. Matt Brann assisted Farmington police with a burglary in progress which resulted in an arrest.

12/14/2016 Deputy Burke assisted Farmington police with a bail check on the Intervale Road in Temple.

12/14/2016 Deputy Andrew Morgan investigated a report of a person making suicidal statements on Facebook in Salem. All was fine with the person.

12/15/2016 Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a theft on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The complainant stated some cash and cigarettes were stolen.

12/15/2016 Deputy Morgan received a complaint of child sexual assault which was reported to have occurred in Phillips. Deputy Morgan conducted initial interviews and then brought in Lt. David St. Laurent to investigate. As a result of the Lt. St. Laurent’s and Deputy Morgan’s investigation and interviews, Erick J. Wilding, 53, of Phillips was arrested on Dec. 20 at his home in Phillips on a felony charge of Class B gross sexual assault. The victim was reportedly under the age of 16. His bail has been set at $2,500 cash, and his initial appearance before the court is pending.

12/15/2016 Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Brann responded to East Madrid Road in Phillips and arrested Stefano Agustin, 40, on a warrant.

12/16/2016 Deputy Morgan arrested Keith Bachelder, 52, of Strong, on a warrant after he turned himself in at the Jail.

12/16/2016 Deputy Morgan investigated a report of criminal mischief on the Rangeley Road in Philips. Someone had turned on a fire hydrant and it froze up. It was determined that a local man who was 38 years old of Phillips had turned it on. He was summonsed for aggravated criminal mischief.

12/16/2016 Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint in Coplin Plt. The complainant claimed he was having problems with his cell phone and thinks he is being harassed by unknown persons.

12/17/2016 Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 27 near Sarampus Falls in Alder Stream Twp. No injuries and no reportable damage.

12/17/2017 Sgt. Nate Bean investigated a harassment complaint on North Ross Ave. in Phillips.

12/17/2016 Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity on Whitney Street in Phillips.

12/17/2016 Deputy Scovil investigated a car on the side of the road in Sandy River Plt. with a man inside who appeared to be unconscious. Apparently, the driver was tired and wanted to take a nap.

12/18/2016 Deputy Scovil responded to the Carthage Road in Carthage for a car vs. deer accident. The deer died at the scene the car did not sustain reportable damage.

12/18/2016 Deputy Morgan responded to Whittier Road in New Sharon and arrested Philip Powers, 72, on a warrant.

12/18/2016 Deputy Madore responded to West Mills Road in Industry regarding a report of a person outside of the residence of the complainant. Madore did not find any evidence of persons outside of the residence.

12/18/2016 Deputy Brian McCormick conducted a welfare check on Main Street in New Sharon.

12/18/2016 Deputy Morgan conducted at welfare check on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

12/18/2016 Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

12/18/2016 Deputy Scovil assisted a stuck motorist on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

12/18/2016 Deputy Madore received a complaint via 911 regarding a person who was upset his package had not arrived via UPS yet; no action taken.

12/18/2016 Deputy Madore assisted a motorist who slid off the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

12/19/2016 Deputy McCormick conducted an escort on West Road in Chesterville regarding an ongoing issue between family members.

12/19/2016 Deputy Scovil and Deputy Madore assisted Jay police with a domestic dispute in North Jay, no charges were filed.

12/20/2016 Deputy Madore and Wilton Chief Heidi Wilcox responded to Chesterville regarding a reported domestic disturbance. A mother and son were involved in a verbal domestic dispute. The mother was transported to the hospital for an evaluation; the son is waiting for a room at the shelter.

12/20/2016 At 8:28 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a single vehicle accident on Route 145 on the Salem side of Foster Hill Road. Sgt. Hartley responded to the scene as well as Deputy Doucette. Upon arrival they discovered a grey 2004 VW station had traveled downhill (north bound) at what appeared to be a high rate of speed, drifted to the right side of the road, collided with several large trees causing the vehicle to rip apart ejecting the driver from the vehicle who died instantly. The driver was identified as Dr. Cameron Bopp, 67, of New Vineyard. Sgt. Kevin Hartley is the lead investigator; Chief Deputy Steve Lowell is assisting along with Lt.’s St. Laurent, Rackliffe, Deputy Doucette, State Police Trooper Ward, Strong Fire Dept. personnel, Kingfield Fire Dept. personnel, Northstar Ambulance. No other persons were involved in the accident. There were no passengers.

12/20/2016 Deputy Scovil responded to a car deer accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington, the deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

12/21/2016 Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious person near the antique store and Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon at 2:30 a.m.

12/21/2016 Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville, no injuries were reported.

12/21/2016 Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted another agency with a K-9 request.

12/21/2016 Deputy Burke investigated harassment by text complaint on the South Strong Road in Strong.

12/21/2016 Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 30 mph over the speed limit on Route 4 in Strong. As a result of the stop, Tyler Stuard, 22, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, Class E and driving to endanger, Class E. He was also charged with operating with a suspended license, Class E.

12/22/2016 Deputy Madore responded to a complaint of a dead deer in the road obstructing traffic on Route 4 in Strong.

12/22/2016 Deputy Burke responded to the Wilton Road in Chesterville regarding a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 36 building checks during this time period, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 12 elder checks.

- Submitted by Sheriff Scott Nichols