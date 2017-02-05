Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report: Facebook harassment complaint in Chesterville

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2017:

1/27/2017 Deputy Derrick Doucette responded to a complaint of speeding vehicles north of Eustis.

1/27/2017 Sgt. Nate Bean assisted State Police with an accident on Route 2 in New Sharon.

1/28/2017 Deputy Bradley Scovil conducted a traffic stop on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley. As a result of the stop, Bryan Uglow, 25, of Rangeley, was arrested on a operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

1/28/2019 at approximately 6:57 a.m. Franklin County Communications took a 911 call of a serious crash at the intersection of Rangeley Road and Weld Road in Phillips. It was reported that there were two vehicles involved one being a tractor trailer truck and the occupant of the other vehicle was entrapped. A 1997 Ford Ranger being driven by Loren Keim, 21, of Dixfield, was driving towards Phillips on the Weld Road. Keim failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Rangeley Road and struck the trailer portion of the tractor trailer unit that was operating north on Rangeley Road. Keim’s vehicle struck the axles on the trailer causing catastrophic damage to Keim’s vehicle. The tractor trailer unit was operated by Richard Giles, 61, of Jay. Giles was driving north on Route 4 in the passing lane portion of the road. Giles stated he was in the passing lane because the right lane had not been treated for snow. The truck is owned by Darrell Tibbetts of Livermore. The truck was hauling a Poland Spring tanker, which was empty at the time of the crash. The truck is a 2011 Peterbuilt. At the time of the crash Phillips was getting snow flurries and the road was covered with some snow making the road conditions slippery. It initially appears that the road conditions contributed to the cause of the crash. Keim’s was initially transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, but was then flown to Central Maine Medical Center where he was in critical condition; he later succumbed to his injuries. Deputy Brian McCormick was the lead investigator of this crash. He was assisted at the scene by Lt. David Rackliffe, Sgt. Matthew Brann and Deputy Andrew Morgan. Sgt. Kevin Hartley is conducting a forensic mapping. State Police Cpl. Derrick Record and Trooper Joe Parker from commercial enforcement inspected the truck.

1/28/2017 Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Strong. As a result of the stop, Jennifer Badesheim, 31, of Winthrop, was arrested on a operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

1/29/2017 Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Allan Haigh, 36, of Phillips was arrested on a warrant.

1/29/2017 Sgt. Brann investigated a trespassing complaint on the Lake Road in New Vineyard.

1/29/2017 Deputy Scovil responded in Industry regarding a report of a suspicious person. The 96-year-old complainant called thinking a person was in the house. Deputy Scovil did not find any evidence of other people there.

1/29/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Apparently a child had dialed the phone.

1/30/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

1/30/2017 Deputy Morgan and Sgt.Brann responded Tainter Corner Road in Carthage at 4 a.m. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of their investigation Anthony Marion, 32, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault (with prior DVs), domestic violence terrorizing and probation hold.

1/30/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

1/30/2017 Sgt. Bean investigated a two-car accident with minor damage that occurred on the New Sharon Road in Industry.

1/30/2017 Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver, Raymond Graf, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license, reportedly his second offense.

1/30/2017 Sgt. Bean assisted a Maine warden who called to report that a vehicle was traveling 80 mph on Route 27 in New Portland and also being reckless. As the warden followed the vehicle Bean intercepted on Rt. 27 in New Vineyard village and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Stephen “John John” Tremblay, 40, of Vermont was arrested on a criminal speeding charge after reportedly driving 30 mph over the posted speed limit and a operating under the influence charge. He was also summonsed for failing to obtain a driver’s license after establishing Maine residency.

1/30/2017 Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 disturbance call in Strong regarding an out-of-control 8-year-old child.

1/31/2017 Deputy Sandy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on the Pope Road at the Route 156 intersection in Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

1/31/2017 Sgt. Bean investigated a Facebook harassment complaint in Chesterville. It was reported that woman from Moscow, Maine, was harassing a woman from Chesterville.

1/31/2017 Deputy Scovil responded in Carthage regarding a verbal domestic dispute. No charges were filed.

2/1/2017 Chief Steve Lowell responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. No injuries were reported.

2/2/2017 Deputy Doucette investigated a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The vehicle was reported to be a maroon Honda.

2/2/2017 Sgt. Hartley investigated a harassment compliant in New Sharon. The complainant claimed that she was being harassed by a male in Bangor and that an active court order was in place prohibiting contact. A check of records did not reveal this.

2/2/2017 Sgt. Hartley arrested Lewis Bamberg, 49, of New Vineyard, on a probation hold at the request of his probation officer.

2/2/2017 Deputy Burke investigated a trespassing compliant on the River Road in Phillips.

Deputies conducted 20 building checks during this time period, all were secure. Deputies also conducted five elder checks.

- Submitted by Sheriff Scott Nichols