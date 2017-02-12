Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report: Facebook harassment in New Vineyard

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 2 – 10, 2017:

2/2/2017 Deputy Sandy Burke responded in Industry regarding a 911 hang-up complaint. There was no emergency.

2/2/2017 Deputy Burke responded in Strong regarding a 911 hang up complaint. There were no issues there.

2/2/2017 Sgt. Kevin Hartley investigated a harassment complaint on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The complainant called to report that a person who is currently at Acadia Hospital in Bangor, has been calling and harassing.

2/3/2017 Deputy Andrew Morgan responded in Avon regarding a prescription drug overdose.

2/3/2017 Deputy Morgan responded in New Sharon regarding a family dispute between a mother and a daughter. The dispute continued on to the next day and Sgt. Matt Brann responded to it.

2/3/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/3/2017 Deputy Derrick Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/3/2017 Deputy Brian McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/3/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. The deer ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

2/4/2017 Deputy Burke responded to a civil complaint on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

2/4/2017 Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

2/4/2017 Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Strong. The deer ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

2/4/2017 Lt. David Rackliffe and K-9 Justice responded to a Wilton police request for a dog to search for a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

2/4/2017 Deputy Doucette investigated a threatening complaint in New Vineyard. A juvenile girl has been receiving threats from a person online requesting pictures of her naked.

2/4/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. This was a false alarm.

2/4/2017 Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of Facebook harassment in New Vineyard. The complainant was contacted by an alleged female on Facebook who wanted a nude picture of the complainant. When it was sent, the suspect posted the video online and told the complainant to wire $1,300 to an account and the post would be taken down after payment was received.

2/5/2017 Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley regarding a report of a man walking on the road trying to flag down vehicles.

2/6/2017 Sgt. Brann investigated a single vehicle accident where the driver had fled the scene. He was later found and summonsed for failing to report an accident.

2/6/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a structure fire on Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plantation. The homeowner sustained injuries due to an explosion and fire and was transported to the hospital.

2/7/2017 Chief Deputy Steve Lowell responded near Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt. regarding a tractor trailer driver who refused to go any further because of the snow on the road.

2/7/2017 Deputy Bradley Scovil responded to a tractor trailer/car accident on Route 4 in Phillips. A portion of the tractor trailer came loose and struck an oncoming vehicle. No injuries were reported.

2/8/2017 Sgt. Nate Bean responded to a complaint of snow being pushed onto the roadway on the River Road in Philips.

2/8/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a complaint of a U.S. Postal Service mail truck tailgating the complainant on Rt. 4 in Sandy River Plt.

2/8/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a complaint of a man passed out on the steps of Anni’s Market late in the evening in Kingfield. It was determined that the man was heavily intoxicated but unharmed. He was transported to his residence.

2/8/2017 Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley. No injuries were reported.

2/9/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to the River Road in Phillips regarding numerous complaints of people pushing snow onto the roadway obstructing the travel way and breakdown lane.

Deputies conducted 69 building checks during this time period, one was found unsecure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks.

- Submitted by Sheriff Scott Nichols