Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report: Multiple traffic accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 22, 2016 – Jan. 6, 2017:

12/22/2016 Deputy Keith Madore responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

12/22/2016 Sgt. Nate Bean responded to Shaw Hill Road in Industry for a single vehicle accident, no injuries were reported.

12/23/2016 Deputy Brian McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. No injuries were reported, the deer ran off.

12/23/2016 Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon, no injuries were reported.

12/23/2016 Deputy Sandy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon, no injuries were reported.

12/23/2016 Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Norton Hill Road in Strong. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

12/24/2016 Deputy Morgan, Sgt. Matt Brann and Deputy McCormick responded in Chesterville. A teenager got into a physical confrontation with her mother and grandparents.

12/24/2016 Deputy Burke responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. The driver had fled the scene; the vehicle was not road worthy. The owner of the vehicle called it in as stolen from his wood lot.

12/24/2016 Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle rollover on the South Strong Road in Strong. No injuries were reported; the driver was traveling too fast on a corner.

12/24/2016 Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

12/24/2016 Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

12/25/2016 Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Brann conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the stop John Wiese, 57, of New Portland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and possession of scheduled drugs.

12/25/2016 Deputy Morgan responded to York Hill Road in New Sharon regarding a reported trespasser. Morgan investigated and did not find any evidence that anyone had been near the house.

12/25/2016 Sgt. Kevin Hartley conducted a welfare check on the Cross Road in Avon.

12/25/2016 Deputy Burke responded to a report of a tree across the road on Route 2 in East Wilton.

12/26/2016 Sgt. Hartley and Deputy Burke responded to a residence on the Gloria Road in New Sharon regarding a civil incident. While there conducting interviews they discovered that Gloria Ahearn, 41, of Vassalboro and Charles Messer, 30, of Vassalboro, both had arrest warrants and were taken into custody.

12/28/2016 Deputy Morgan responded to a car deer accident on Route 27 in Kingfield. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

12/28/2016 Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle traveling on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

12/29/2016 Deputy Bradley Scovil assisted a motorist whose vehicle went off the Weld Road in Phillips.

12/30/2016 Deputy Scovil discovered a tree that had fallen across the power lines on Route 16 in Dallas Plt causing the lines to close one lane of traffic.

12/30/2016 Deputy Derek Doucette responded to a report of ATVs trespassing on private property on Margaret’s Way in Dallas Plt.

12/31/2016 Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. No injuries were reported.

12/31/2016 Deputy Madore investigated an accident on Route 27 in Kingfield where a chunk of snow was reported to have fallen off a Western Express truck striking the windshield of a motorist and shattering it. No injuries were reported.

12/31/2016 Deputy Madore assisted a stranded motorist on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

12/31/2016 Deputy Scovil assisted a stranded motorist on Route 4 in Phillips.

1/1/2017 Deputy Doucette responded to the Nostalgia Tavern in Kingfield regarding a request for assistance to remove an alleged intoxicated person. Upon arrival Doucette received information on where the suspect may be and traveled to Main Street to look for him. Upon arrival, he found a car stuck in the snowbank near a residence. The driver was not the suspect Doucette was looking for, however Alexander Larochelle, 22, of Kingfield was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/2/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an accident on the Valley Road in Chesterville. No injuries were reported but a vehicle that was parked at the end of the driveway had been hit by another vehicle.

1/2/2017 Deputy Madore responded to report of a vehicle rollover on the Valley Road in Chesterville. No injuries were reported when the driver swerved too far to the right, hit the snowbank causing the vehicle to roll over.

1/2/2017 Deputy Madore responded to Dodge Road in Phillips regarding a civil issue.

1/2/2017 Deputy Burke investigated a report of a theft of a kayak on Evergreen Lane in Industry.

1/2/2017 Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

1/2/2017 Deputy Scovil and Deputy Madore responded to a two-vehicle accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. No injuries were reported.

1/3/2017 Deputy Doucette responded to a report of suspicious activity on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

1/3/2017 Deputy Burke assisted Farmington police with traffic control at a tractor trailer vs. house accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

1/3/2017 Sgt. Hartley responded to a domestic disturbance on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. No charges were filed.

1/3/2017 Deputy Burke assisted a motorist who had run off the road on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

1/3/2017 Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

1/3/2017 Deputy McCormick arrested Brandice Dotolo, 34, of Freeman Twp. on a fugitive from justice warrant.

1/4/2017 Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist who had run off the road into a snowbank on Route 4 in Strong.

1/4/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to Avon Valley Road in Avon regarding a 911 hang up.

1/4/2017 Deputy Morgan responded in Chesterville regarding a domestic disturbance between a 16-year-old and his mother.

1/4/2017 Deputy Burke responded in Chesterville regarding a harassment complaint.

1/4/2017 Sgt. Brann assisted Farmington police with a domestic violence complaint in Farmington.

1/5/2017 Deputy McCormick investigated a vandalism complaint on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

1/5/2017 Deputy Doucette assisted a vehicle off the road on the Falls Road in New Sharon.

1/5/2017 Deputy McCormick investigated a report of criminal mischief on Hare Street in Avon. The complainant found all four tires flat on their vehicle.

1/5/2017 Deputy McCormick investigated a theft complaint from the Industry Road in Industry.

Deputies conducted 23 building checks during this time period, all were secure. Deputies also conducted 11 elder checks.

- Submitted by Sheriff Scott Nichols