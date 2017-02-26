Franklin County sheriff’s weekly report: Multiple vehicles stranded in snow

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report from Feb. 10–23, 2017:

2/10/2017 Deputy Bradley Scovil responded to a state DOT plow truck/parked car accident on Route 27 in Eustis. The plow truck accidently backed into the car.

2/10/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a two-car accident on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt. No injuries were reported when a school bus backed into a parked car while attempting to complete a turn.

2/10/2017 Deputy Sandy Burke responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation he summonsed Howard Jackson on charges of operating after suspension and also summoned Douglas Nile for permitting unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

2/11/2017 Sgt. Matthew Brann responded to a civil complaint on Crooky Lane in Dallas Plt. Two landowners having property dispute over the location of a recently installed driveway. They were advised to seek legal counsel.

2/11/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a parking complaint in Kingfield where the complainant called to report that a tractor trailer was parked on Rt. 27. Sgt. Brann determined that the complaint was unfounded.

2/12/2017 Sgt. Kevin Hartley responded to a complaint from a Freeman man who was upset that his vehicle has been towed by the plowing contractor because his vehicle was alleged to have been parked in the maintained portion of the road.

2/12/2017 Deputy Derrick Doucette and Sgt. Hartley responded to a domestic disturbance on River Road in Strong. No charges were filed between the participants.

2/12/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a civil issue on the New Vineyard Road in new Vineyard regarding one party trying to remove personal property from a residence.

2/12/2017 Deputy Burke investigated a harassment complaint on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The issue involved one person “friending” another person’s girlfriend much to the exception of the aggrieved party. The aggrieved party arrived at the other person’s residence and confronted him. The aggrieved party was giving a trespass notice to stay away from the property.

2/12/2017 Sgt. Hartley investigated a theft complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. According to the complainant, someone had removed a belt from his 97 Polaris snowmobile.

2/12/2017 Sgt. Hartley assisted a stranded motorist on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

2/13/2017 Sgt. Hartley assisted a stranded motorist on Route 27 in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

2/13/2017 Deputy Scovil responded Mile Hill Road in New Sharon per a request from DOT regarding parked cars near the breakdown lane that plow trucks have to move around in order not to strike them.

2/13/2017 Deputy Doucette responded to a single vehicle rollover on Route 27 in New Portland.

2/13/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to Bray Hill Road in Phillips for a medical emergency where the female victim died due to natural causes.

2/13/2017 Chief Steve Lowell responded to a report of a DOT truck off the road on Route 4 in Strong.

2/13/2017 Deputy Doucette responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Hammond Lane in Strong. It was a false report.

2/13/2017 Sgt. Nate Bean responded to Day Mountain Road in Temple regarding a 911 hang up complaint. It was another false report; the homeowner was warned for misuse of 911.

2/13/2017 Deputy Burke responded to Abbot Hill in Farmington regarding two tractor trailers that were blocking traffic.

2/14/2017 Deputy Brian McCormick responded to Avon Valley Road in Avon regarding a homeowner leaving snow in the roadway that allegedly interfered with a snowplow.

2/14/2017 Sgt. Hartley responded in Temple for a 911 hang up complaint. A six-year-old was using an inactive smartphone to play games and dialed 911.

2/14/2017 Deputy McCormick responded in Avon regarding domestic disturbance between a mother and her son. The mother was upset with her son for being late to drop off a 14-year-old brother and allegedly struck the son. No charges were filed.

2/14/2017 Deputy Doucette, Sgt. Hartley and Lt. David St. Laurent responded in Farmington and assisted the police regarding a suicidal male who was cutting himself. The man was taking into protective custody and transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

2/14/2017 Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the Gloria Road in New Sharon regarding an abandoned motor vehicle in the road.

2/15/2017 Deputy Morgan responded to the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard regarding a log in the roadway.

2/15/2016 Deputy McCormick responded to Mile Square Road in Avon regarding a homeowner who was alleged to have been pushing snow into the roadway.

2/15/2017 Deputy Morgan responded to the Wilton Road in Chesterville regarding a car that could not continue along the road due to snow.

2/15/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to the Red Schoolhouse Road, per a request by Farmington police, regarding a car that had broken down on a corner restricting the flow of traffic.

2/16/2017 Deputy Morgan responded to the back side of Morrison Hill in Carthage regarding a vehicle parked in the roadway hindering state plow trucks.

2/16/2017 Deputy Morgan responded to Mile Hill Road in New Sharon regarding a tractor trailer that could not make it up the hill. Dutch Gap Auto Service responded to the scene and pulled the truck up the hill.

2/16/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a tractor trailer that was stuck on a snowbank on South Main Street in Strong.

2/178/2017 Deputy Scovil conducted a traffic stop on Route 2 in Wilton. As a result of the stop Angela Burrill, 44, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

2/17/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to Route 2 in New Sharon regarding a single vehicle accident, no injuries were reported.

2/17/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/17/2017 Deputy Scovil investigated a complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman regarding the theft of three beagles from a kennel. Their collars had been removed and left there at the kennel.

2/18/2017 Deputy Morgan arrested Aaron Barker, 34, of Avon, on a warrant for unpaid fines at his home and transported him to jail.

2/18/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to the intersection of Barker Hill Road and Route 27 regarding a snowbank that was obstructing the view of south bound cars traveling on Route 27.

2/18/2017 Deputy Morgan conducted a warrant arrest on Lucas Campbell, 35, at his residence in Phillips.

2/18/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a medical emergency at the request of Northstar personnel. Apparently some sort of domestic issue was also involved. No charges have been filed.

2/18/2017 Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unknown vehicle parked in the parking lot of a residence there near the head of Clearwater Lake.

2/18/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on the West Side Road in Weld. No injuries were reported.

2/18/2017 Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop Hannah Blackburn, 25, of Westbrook, was arrested in a charge of operating under the influence.

2/18/2017 Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

2/19/2017 Deputy Burke responded in Rangeley Plt. regarding a suicidal male. The man was transported to the hospital.

2/20/2017 Deputy Morgan assisted State Police with an altercation between brothers that had occurred in Avon.

2/20/2017 Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a vehicle being driven recklessly while traveling northbound on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

2/20/2017 Deputy Scovil assisted Cumberland County Sheriff's Office with serving three people with harassment notices in Industry.

2/21/2017 Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

2/20/2017 Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of drugs at the border crossing at Coburn Gore.

2/21/2017 Sgt. Bean and Deputy Scovil assisted Sgt. Michael Adcock of Farmington police with a domestic disturbance.

2/22/2017 Chief Deputy Lowell responded to an alarm at the TransCanada Company in Chain of Ponds; it was another false alarm.

2/22/2017 Deputy Doucette arrested Terrance Jozens, 60, of Freeport, Florida, on a warrant after he had turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

2/22/2017 Deputy Doucette assisted a stranded motorist on Route 2 in Wilton.

Deputies conducted 28 building checks during this time period, one was found unsecure. Deputies also conducted 11 elder checks.

- Submitted by Sheriff Scott Nichols