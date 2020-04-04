Free local resources for community members

With many businesses and organizations closing their doors for the time being, community members have been getting creative in ways to support their neighbors. The following is a list of local resources that can help during this time of recommended social distancing. Please email us at editor@dailybulldog.com if you have a community resources that can be added to this list.



Free grocery delivery by calling 739-9102.

For the next 60 days, Spectrum is offering free internet for all students who are required to stay home from school. To register call 1-844-488-8395. All installation fees are being waived.

The Pet Food Pantry at Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, is open this Saturday from noon to 2pm. Drive around the back of the building, it's on your right about half way down. The Pet Food Pantry is open to community members the first and third Saturday of every month. Donations of pet food, litter, animal toys, and other pet supplies are always welcome.

For a complete list of free meals for students provided by local school districts click here.

There are two Facebook groups for community assistance, a place to offer goods/services or request a need. Those groups are Farmington NEEDS and Better Together.

The regular distribution of the Mallett School Pantry, for any family with children in RSU9, will still take place on Wednesday, March 18, 3:45 with curbside pick-up.

The Farmington Public Library has an online collection of audio and ebooks that can be borrowed for free through CloudLibrary. You can access CloudLibrary on the FPL website or you can download the CloudLibrary app onto your phone or tablet.

The Success & Innovation Center at Mt. Blue Campus will be hosting daily Zoom video conferencing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Hours may need to be adjusted. Video conferencing is open to all Mt. Blue students by clicking here.

The Franklin County Children's Task Force will continue offering their free clothing exchange, diaper depot and equipment swap with curbside pickup and drop off. Requests can be made by calling 778-6960 and if it is available, a FCCTF staff member will bring the item to your car on Church Street. All items are cleaned and sanitized. All participants in workshops and classes will have access to live streaming through Zoom. Call FCCTF for more information.

Care and Share Food Closet is offering curbside pickup of food items during their regularly scheduled hours. The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers is offering curbside pickup for any book orders placed online, over the phone, or by email. Shipping fees will be lowered to $1 for the time being, and the 3-book bundles (staff picks of new releases in each genre) are discounted at 15 percent.