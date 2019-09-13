Gordon Hill Road to be closed Sept. 16, 17 for culvert replacement

CHESTERVILLE - Gordon Hill Road will be closed to all traffic on Sept. 16 and 17 to accommodate the replacement of a collapsed culvert.

The road will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Sept. 16 and Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the replacement. Please call the Chesterville Public Works Garage at 207-778-3177 during regular business hours (7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) or after hours at 207-320-9919 with any questions.