Hospital appointments for COVID Vaccine temporarily paused

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital has established a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to administer vaccines for community members who live or receive health care in our service area and includes all of Franklin County and some neighboring towns: Livermore, Livermore Falls, Fayette, Vienna, East Dixfield, New Portland, North New Portland, and Starks.

On Monday, the first day MaineHealth’s vaccination call center was fully operational, which is also used for FMH vaccine scheduling, more than 18,000 individuals called seeking a vaccination. As a result, MaineHealth is looking at alternatives to manage the high volume of requests.

In the meantime, MaineHealth organizations are asking people not to reach out to local practices to try to schedule a vaccination or show up in person. Visit https://www.mainehealth.org/Coronavirus-COVID-19/Vaccine for the most up to date information on eligibility and available appointments.

At Franklin Memorial Hospital we have made over 1,100 appointments since Friday for those patients ages 70 and over on a first-come, first-serve basis. At this time we are not scheduling any more vaccine appointments until we receive confirmation of our next vaccine shipment.

For those who show up for their first vaccine next week, below are details you should know about our vaccine clinic:

The clinic takes place in the Bass Room. You should enter through the hospital’s main entrance.

There is designated parking for the clinic in our front parking lot. Those who need help with mobility can be dropped off at the hospital’s front entrance.

Everyone entering should wear a mask and will be screened for symptoms.

Bring two forms of identification and your insurance card.

You will need to wait 15 minutes after your shot before you are allowed to leave; you should plan for the entire process to take about one hour.

We are vaccinating with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses. Your second appointment will be made when you receive your first shot.

Don’t go to your vaccine appointment if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath or if you feel that you may have been exposed in the past 14 days to someone sick with COVID-19. Please call the Franklin Memorial Hospital switchboard at 778-6031 for guidance.

We know many of you are eager to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and indeed when your turn comes, we urge you to take advantage of this opportunity to protect yourself. The best way to stay up-to-date on our vaccination efforts and your eligibility is to visit our website at www.mainehealth.org/Coronavirus-COVID-19/Vaccine