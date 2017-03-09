Industry voters to weigh in on backhoe purchase

INDUSTRY - Saturday’s town meeting will ask voters to weigh in on a $407,638 proposed budget, Town Clerk Angel Davis said.

The budget amount is down by about $4,000 from last year’s spending, with the only big proposed purchase being a backhoe for town use. That $22,000 expenditure would come out of the Undesignated funds to buy a used piece of equipment.

The meeting will be held Saturday March 11 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Elections will be held prior to the meeting, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Selectmen Lee Ireland is running for reelection for a 3-year position. He is running unopposed.