Informational meeting on Madrid turnout is Oct. 23

MADRID TOWNSHIP - A public informational meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Madrid Historical Society building to discuss a proposed turnout in Madrid Township at the gateway of the Rangeley Lakes National Byway. This 36-mile scenic byway begins in Madrid Township on Route 4 and continues around Rangeley Lake along Route 17 to Byron.

Community members are working with MaineDOT to incorporate the Madrid Gateway Project into the reconstruction of a 4.58 mile section of Rt. 4 in Phillips and Madrid which is currently in the preliminary design and engineering phase on the 2018/19 calendar. The reconstruction project will begin at the Toothaker Pond Rd. in Phillips and continue through Madrid to Small’s Falls. The project also includes the reconstruction of the Dill and Wing bridges across the Sandy River.

The proposed Madrid Gateway Project would be on the site where the former Madrid Store and Poachers' Paradise buildings are located on the bank of the Sandy River. These structures have been vacant for some time and the plan would be to demolish the buildings to create a small turnout along the river. The site would include interpretive signage as featured at various sites along the Byway and would create an opportunity to share information about the history of Madrid. MaineDOT would work closely with the Madrid Historical Society and other local organizations to develop content and select images for the signage. A fund raising and grant writing effort will be mounted to provide funds for the project.

Larry Johannesman from MaineDOT will attend the meeting and share some preliminary concept drawings for the project. The Madrid Historical Society is located in a former one room schoolhouse building on the Reeds Mill Rd. in Madrid Township which is on the left just across the one lane bridge over the Sandy River on Rt. 4. The meeting will be held in the lower level. Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact Nancy Perlson (perlson.nancy@gmail.com)