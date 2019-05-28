Injured hiker airlifted off Tumbledown

WELD - An injured hiker was airlifted from Tumbledown mountain yesterday afternoon.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Sarah Carleton, 44, of Freeport, injured her knee Sunday afternoon at Tumbledown Pond on Tumbledown Mountain. She was unable to walk.

The Maine Warden Service led a rescue team up the mountain which included members of the Weld Fire Department and the Carthage Fire Department.

Once determining Carleton was unable to walk, in order to prevent a long, dangerous hike down over steep, uneven terrain, game wardens contacted the Maine Forest Service. That agency was able to land a helicopter on Tumbledown near the rescue group.

Carleton was carried a short distance to the helicopter and then was flown to a waiting NorthStar EMS ambulance.