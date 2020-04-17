Investigation into explosion at Androscoggin mill continuing

JAY - State officials are continuing to investigate Wednesday's explosion at the Androscoggin Mill, a spokesperson said Friday.

More work remains before the State Fire Marshal's Office investigation concludes, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said Friday afternoon. That office's investigators finished their on-site work at the mill Friday afternoon, while a team of boiler and pressure vessel inspectors from the Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation have additional work to complete, McCausland said.

The explosion occurred at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, after a pressure vessel in a pulp mill digester apparently ruptured. The blast threw debris hundreds of feed into the air and dealt significant damage to the digester, but resulted in no serious injuries. A

McCausland said that fire investigators, with assistance from Jay police, interviewed several mill employees who were in a building near the digester that exploded. Those employees escaped injury, McCausland said, and several of them manually shut down valves to prevent further damage following the explosion.

A spokesperson for Pixelle Specialty Solutions said previously that it was too early to know what the impact of the explosion would be on the operations at the mill, which employs roughly 500 people.